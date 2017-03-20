More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Premier League Power Rankings: Man Utd up, Arsenal slides

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Leaps for Leicester City, Manchester United, and Bournemouth highlight our Power Rankings heading into this international break.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

TEAM RANKING
source:
20 (20) Sunderland: Jermaine Jones says he needs to play in the Premier League to represent England, which means the Black Cats would be hit extra hard by relegation.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (19) Middlesbrough: Finally scored a goal against Manchester United… but allowed three.
Hull City logo 18 (18) Hull City: Once Tom Huddlestone was sent off, the Tigers essentially quit against Everton. That’s troubling for manager Marco Silva.
source: 17 (15) Swansea City: A disappointing loss that threatens to halt Swans’ momentum toward safety.
source: 16 (11) Watford: Losers of three in four, and by almost any manner possible. The latest? Troy Deeney‘s pinpoint header into his own goal.
source: 15 (16) Crystal Palace: Another win! But it’s a bit alarming that it took an own goal for Palace to finish the job against Watford.

14 (14) Burnley: The Clarets haven’t won since the tail end of January.
logo_westham 13 (12) West Ham United: Slaven Bilic‘s future has to be in question as the Irons have regressed to below even Sam Allardyce era levels.
source: 12 (17) Bournemouth: Winners of consecutive PL matches for the first time since March 2016, and not a moment too soon for Eddie Howe‘s Cherries.
11 (13) Leicester City: Six points clear of safety and facing Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
source: 10 (10) Southampton: Lost to a fine Spurs side after winning two-straight, and probably was good enough to get a point.
source: 9 (8) Stoke City: A gut punch to lose late to Chelsea.
source: 8 (5) Arsenal: Matches-in-hand keep Top Four dreams in play, but the Gunners have been awful.
source: 7 (9) West Bromwich Albion: Beating Arsenal after a pair of losses is the definition of rebounding in style.
source:
6 (3) Liverpool: An Adam Lallana missed sitter away from a much improved feeling, but that’s the Liverpool season in a nutshell.
5 (6) Everton: Given a remaining Merseyside Derby and the inconsistent play of both Liverpool and Arsenal, the Top Five isn’t out of the question.
Logo_Manchester_City 4 (4) Manchester City: Looked very much like a team nursing UCL wounds in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, but it sure could have been worse.
source: 3 (7) Manchester United: Last Premier League loss? October 23.
source: 2 (2) Tottenham Hotspur: Scrapped a 2-1 win against tricky Southampton. Virtually identical season as Chelsea in terms of goals, goals conceded… just not wins.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Have won 10 of 15 on the road in league play after wins at Stoke and West Ham.

Ref banned for life after awarding PK in World Cup qualifier (video)

Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

A brutal penalty call has cost a referee his job, and status in football, for life.

Joseph Odartei Lamptey called a handball against Senegal in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa. Those things happen.

The problem? It wasn’t a handball, and it wasn’t even close. A diving header flew into Kalidou Koulibaly’s leg, and not a single player on either side expected a penalty.

[ MORE: Should injured USMNT be worried? ]

One was given, and South Africa went on to win the qualifier 2-1. Both sides are a point behind Burkina Faso in Group D.

From FIFA.com:

The official was found guilty of breaching art. 69 par. 1 (unlawfully influencing match results) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ qualifying match between South Africa and Senegal on 12 November 2016.

On the other hand, all charges against the Ghanaian match official David Lionheart Nii Lartey Laryea, whose behaviour had also been the subject of investigations, were dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Here’s the offense in question:

Report: Arsenal shoots down Tuchel rumors

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Arsenal has moved quickly to squash rumors that they’ve approached Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel regarding their manager position.

Bild reported Arsenal’s actions over the weekend, but a Gunners spokesperson told Sky Sports that there was no truth to the report.

[ MORE: Should injured USMNT be worried? ]

It comes amidst fresh speculation on Wenger’s future following a 3-1 loss at West Brom which had the Frenchman on the defensive.

Tuchel took over for Jurgen Klopp in 2015 after five seasons at Mainz. He led Mainz as high as 7th and Borussia Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last season.

Manchester United to hit five U.S. cities this summer

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

Manchester United announced a five-city American tour this summer, as Jose Mourinho will bring the Red Devils ahead of a hopeful return to the UEFA Champions League.

Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington are the cities in the press release, leaving one more to be announced. Utah will be a first for United.

[ MORE: Should USMNT injuries be a worry? ]

United was whispered to be involved in an U.S. based Manchester Derby, so one of those markets could be in for a historic match. The MLS All Star Game is set for Aug. 2 in Chicago, and could be an option for United if it fails to qualify for the Community Shield (which is extremely, extremely unlikely).

The Red Devils didn’t hit our shores last summer after spending July of 2014 and 2015 in the States. In 2014, they faced Roma, LA Galaxy, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. The following year: Club America, PSG, San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona.

World Cup qualifiers: Injured USMNT up for fight?

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
4 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Two of the USMNT’s best players have pulled out of the squad due to injury as the Yanks face two massive World Cup qualifiers in the next eight days.

Bobby Wood and Fabian Johnson were injured in Bundesliga play this weekend, a rough start to the week for Bruce Arena as he prepares for a Friday home tilt with Honduras before a March 28 match at Panama.

Johnson was almost certainly going to play left mid or left wing for Arena, while Wood had a terrific chance to play alongside Jozy Altidore in a 4-4-2.

[ MORE: Wenger reportedly wants Arsenal stay ]

Throw in DeAndre Yedlin, and Arena’s not off to a flying start.

The U.S. is dead last in World Cup qualifying after beginning life in the Hex with a 2-1 home loss to Mexico — Wood scored the goal — and a 4-0 humiliation at Costa Rica.

Honduras beat perceived group minnow Trinidad and Tobago after a 1-0 loss at Panama. They also have good road acumen, losing 1-0 at full-strength Argentina and drawing at Mexico in a September WCQ.

Anyone who’s watched early season Houston Dynamo has seen the danger that lurks with Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto in attack, not to mention Anderlecht’s Andy Najar and Tenerife’s Anthony Lozano.

So how worried should U.S. supporters be?

Probably not too much.

[ MORE: Dempsey, Morris score for Seattle ]

Honduras is a good CONCACAF side, to be sure, but the USMNT should operate beyond injury concerns when it comes to Los Catrachos.

The Yanks beat Honduras 2-1 the last time they met, a July 2015 Gold Cup match. That was a lineup that had Ventura Alvarado next to Timmy Chandler, Kyle Beckerman at holding mid, and Gyasi Zardes at left mid. Yeah, seriously. And they won.

Before that it was a 1-1 draw in Florida, and a 3-1 win in the 2014 Gold Cup semi.

Plus, the Yanks were without Geoff Cameron, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard in the last round of qualifiers. If that wasn’t enough for Jurgen Klinsmann to keep his job a few more months, than day-saving Arena can’t be excused for not having two wide men and a striker.

Here’s a lineup Arena can use (although his decision not to call in Timmy Chandler because of a one-match suspension is a bit baffling. Will the Bundesliga left wingback get a call for Panama?).

Howard

Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Beasley

Bradley

Nagbe — Bedoya

Pulisic

Altidore — Dempsey

versus

Quioto — Lozano — Elis

Najar — Boniek Garcia

Espinoza

Izaguierre — Figueroa — Figueroa — Beckeles

Escober