Premier League Power Rankings: Man Utd up, Arsenal slides

Leaps for Leicester City, Manchester United, and Bournemouth highlight our Power Rankings heading into this international break.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: Jermaine Jones says he needs to play in the Premier League to represent England, which means the Black Cats would be hit extra hard by relegation.
|19 (19)
|Middlesbrough: Finally scored a goal against Manchester United… but allowed three.
|18 (18)
|Hull City: Once Tom Huddlestone was sent off, the Tigers essentially quit against Everton. That’s troubling for manager Marco Silva.
|17 (15)
|Swansea City: A disappointing loss that threatens to halt Swans’ momentum toward safety.
|16 (11)
|Watford: Losers of three in four, and by almost any manner possible. The latest? Troy Deeney‘s pinpoint header into his own goal.
|15 (16)
|Crystal Palace: Another win! But it’s a bit alarming that it took an own goal for Palace to finish the job against Watford.
|14 (14)
|Burnley: The Clarets haven’t won since the tail end of January.
|13 (12)
|West Ham United: Slaven Bilic‘s future has to be in question as the Irons have regressed to below even Sam Allardyce era levels.
|12 (17)
|Bournemouth: Winners of consecutive PL matches for the first time since March 2016, and not a moment too soon for Eddie Howe‘s Cherries.
|11 (13)
|Leicester City: Six points clear of safety and facing Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
|10 (10)
|Southampton: Lost to a fine Spurs side after winning two-straight, and probably was good enough to get a point.
|9 (8)
|Stoke City: A gut punch to lose late to Chelsea.
|8 (5)
|Arsenal: Matches-in-hand keep Top Four dreams in play, but the Gunners have been awful.
|7 (9)
|West Bromwich Albion: Beating Arsenal after a pair of losses is the definition of rebounding in style.
|6 (3)
|Liverpool: An Adam Lallana missed sitter away from a much improved feeling, but that’s the Liverpool season in a nutshell.
|5 (6)
|Everton: Given a remaining Merseyside Derby and the inconsistent play of both Liverpool and Arsenal, the Top Five isn’t out of the question.
|4 (4)
|Manchester City: Looked very much like a team nursing UCL wounds in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool, but it sure could have been worse.
|3 (7)
|Manchester United: Last Premier League loss? October 23.
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Scrapped a 2-1 win against tricky Southampton. Virtually identical season as Chelsea in terms of goals, goals conceded… just not wins.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Have won 10 of 15 on the road in league play after wins at Stoke and West Ham.