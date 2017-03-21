More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images

Back to the future: US World Cup veterans reunite with Arena

Associated PressMar 21, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) DaMarcus Beasley, Clint Demspey and Tim Howard were with Bruce Arena the last time the U.S. coach guided the Americans into World Cup qualifying – way back 12 years ago.

“It’s a long time for a coach, too, I might add,” cracked the 65-year-old Arena, “I had a lot more hair 12 years ago.”

Jozy Altidore played for Arena during his debut season of Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls in 2006 and part of `07.

The Americans are counting on that familiarity and experience in big matches when they face Honduras at home Friday in World Cup qualifying.

“He’s been around U.S. Soccer for a very long time. I think that helps him a bit in his approach,” Altidore said after Tuesday’s training in a steady rain at Avaya Stadium. “He’s a guy that everybody’s really comfortable with and there’s no adjustment period, which is good. He was one of my first pro coaches, so I know him well, his style and everything, so it’s nothing new. It’s good to have him back.”

Arena’s roster features 19 of 26 players from Major League Soccer with the Monday night addition of Chris Wondolowski of the San Jose Earthquakes. There were just 10 MLS players leading into an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Costa Rica on Nov. 15 – eight of whom dressed for the match after Howard got hurt against Mexico.

That sent the Americans to their first 0-2 start in the final round of World Cup qualifying and led to Jurgen Klismnann’s ouster. Arena then returned 10 years after his firing.

“I think Bruce is going to call up the players that give him the best chance to win,” midfielder Michael Bradley said. “Regardless of where you play, regardless of what you’ve done, Bruce is going to rely on guys who are going to step on the field in big moments and go for it, be aggressive and fearless and represent him and the team and our country in the best possible way.”

The Americans might need all the depth they have up front. Forward Jordan Morris didn’t practice again Tuesday while nursing an ankle injury sustained Sunday with the Seattle Sounders. He did gym work and rehabbed the ankle after spending Monday receiving treatment at the team hotel. His status for Wednesday’s practice remained unclear.

“Anybody that’s going to help the team, it doesn’t matter where you play,” Beasley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s more MLS, more Europe, more Mexico, more Scandinavia, it doesn’t matter. As long as you know what it’s about to play for this team and play for this country you’re going to be a part of it, so it’s good to have that.”

Beasley and Dempsey are 34. Howard, the starting goalkeeper the past two World Cups, turned 38 this month. There’s a comfort level for the three with their new, and old, coach, Arena.

“They’re old, man, they’re some old cats,” Altidore said. “That’s a long time ago. Guys that we still need, guys with a lot of quality.”

“They’re not bad players,” Arena said when asked about his 30-somethings still playing for him on the big stage more than a decade later.

Dempsey and Howard are healthy again at last.

Howard had surgery on his right thigh in November after getting hurt in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico and being replaced in the 40th minute. Dempsey had been out because of an irregular heartbeat.

“Experience counts for a lot in games like this, guys who understand what these games and what these moments are all about,” Bradley said. “In both their cases, their experience and their track record speaks for itself, guys who have been on the field for us on so many big days, on so many important days. For me, personally, I couldn’t be happier to have them both back and in the team and we’re going to rely on them in a big way on Friday night.”

Howard likes the mix of players brought in by Arena.

“I think that’s probably a testament to some of our longevity,” Howard said. “It’s good to have some pieces in play that have been there who understand the manager. There are a lot of young kids, too.”

NOTES: Altidore downplayed a Twitter back-and-forth with teammate Alejandro Bedoya on March 11. Bedoya spoke after Altidore drew a foul during Toronto FC’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. “Knowing Jozy, he tends to go down easy in the box, so let’s just leave it at that.” Altidore took to Twitter: “Nice comment pal (at)AleBedoya17. You have a lot to say but never to anyones face. Im surprised.. but I shouldn’t be.” The matter seems put to rest. “It’s all jokes, man,” Altidore told The Associated Press. “It’s nothing crazy. I’ve known Bedoya a long time. It’s all good.”

Atlanta United makes Martinez loan a permanent transfer

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

It was always likely that Atlanta United would turn Josef Martinez’s loan from Torino into a permanent move, but there’s something especially amusing about the club doing it so soon.

“We’re taking him before you changing you mind!”

Martinez, 23, has five goals in his first three MLS matches, including a hat trick against Minnesota United and a brace against Chicago.

That’s a goal every 52 minutes for the diminutive Venezuelan striker. He won’t be expected to match that moving forward, but it’s a nice start to live in Georgia.

From ATLUtd.com:

“The loan deal had an option to make the transfer permanent which we have now triggered as planned,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “Josef has been a fantastic addition to our club and it’s clear he has the ability to continuing making an impact in our league.”

It’s a wise move for any number of reasons, the least of which being a virtuoso season at his age could net a wild transfer fee down the line.

What risk? Making sense of Schweinsteiger to Chicago in post-DP MLS

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

Quick, how old were the best performers in Major League Soccer last season?

Rather than rattle off the players we think were the best, let’s use a couple advanced stats sites to double down (Squawka and WhoScored).

According to the former, the Top Ten “performance scores” were posted by Sebastian Giovinco (29), Osvaldo Alonso (30), David Villa (34), Ignacio Piatti (31), Gio dos Santos (27), Benny Feilhaber (31), Chad Marshall (32), Chris Pontius (29), Walker Zimmerman (23), and Lee Nguyen (29).

As for the latter, you’ll see a lot of the same faces at the top. Giovinco, Alonso, and Piatti remain 1-2-3, but the Top Ten is filled out by Nicolas Lodeiro (28), Sacha Kljestan (31), Michael Bradley (29), Gyasi Zardes (25), Jozy Altidore (27), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (31). Obviously, WhoScored favors the attack.

For comparison’s sake, the Premier League doesn’t boast a player in its Top Ten over the age of 30, Serie A has two (Dzeko and Fazio), La Liga four (Suarez, Ronaldo, Modric, and Luis), and the Bundesliga one (Robben). And any of those names would thrive in MLS, I imagine.

That’s an awful long preamble to say this: Bastian Schweinsteiger is likely do just fine at Chicago Fire, even in an advanced position.

The rise in young Designated Players in Major League Soccer is no joke, which has directly led to a big mistake amongst many MLS supporters. That is the assumption that older elite players, many who would wrongly earn the league “retirement league” jeers, are going to fail.

Before taking on the idea of Schweinsteiger, it’s important to note that many MLS fans bristle so much at the retirement league gloss that they are quick to lash out when superstar imports begin slowly in MLS. I emphasize “slowly” because stardom is understandably expected given the players’ lofty standards, and poor play is really anything below that standard.

Consider:

Frank Lampard began his MLS tenure as a failure because he was hurt to start his tenure at NYCFC; The Chelsea legend got healthy and was as productive as almost any MLS attacking mid last season. In fact, look at NYC’s Top Five in per-game Squawka stats last season… pretty old.

Steven Gerrard is considered even worse because he didn’t put up gaudy offensive numbers. It’s important to note he was still one of LA’s best all-around per-game weapons in 2016 (and that they, too, were older at the top).

Which brings us to Schweinsteiger. I’ve read two well-read commentaries that question the move by two colleagues I respect a great deal: Andy Edwards’ MLS acumen is almost unrivaled, and Joe Prince-Wright has a great feel for our domestic league.

That’s fine, and he may flop. Any player could flop, of course.

Let’s compare Lampard and Schweinsteiger, as far as we can. The former arrived on the shores of MLS directly in which he managed only 989 minutes in league play for Man City, and three seasons since he was counted on for 2,000-plus minutes at Chelsea.

Schweinsteiger hits Chicago having not done much at all this season at United, and a three seasons after breaking that 2,000 mark at Bayern Munich. In theory, the only difference is that Schweinsteiger will need to find fitness. On the flip side, he’s not carrying a year’s worth of battle wounds.

He’s 32, played plenty in Germany’s EURO 2016 campaign, and is three summers removed from going all but nine minutes of four elimination games in winning a World Cup. He’s two seasons removed from a 20-match, 5-goal, 4-assist season as a deep-lying midfielder in the Bundesliga.

I love MLS and Opening Weekend generally signals something special in my mind, but right now the league is about on par with Eredivisie. For a 20-year-old brand, that’s not an insult, and if Schweinsteiger joined PEC Zwolle I’d consider it a savvy move to improve a team and sell a load of uniforms.

There are definite and legitimate questions about how Chicago will fare with him sitting atop holding midfielders Juninho and Dax McCarty. But Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez and coach Veljko Paunovic have had a looooong time to sort out whether the move makes sense for their formation and plan. We’re talking last summer, well before they scooped up both of the aforementioned center mids.

Not to mention this is a one-year, $4.5 million deal that carries an incredibly minimal amount of risk. Chicago has been tabbed as a team that could surprise and make the playoffs. The question isn’t why, or can this work? It’s why wouldn’t you?

International Champions Cup: El Clasico, Manchester Derby headed for U.S.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

The Manchester Derby is officially headed for the United States, one of several massive-named matches in the 2017 International Champions Cup this summer.

The Mancunian foes will square off at a to be announced location on July 20, with United then facing both Real Madrid (Santa Clara) and Barcelona (Landover). United previously announced that it would play in Santa Clara, Salt Lake, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and a fifth location.

Man City is scheduled to play in L.A. on July 26, and United will be in Santa Clara on July 23, but don’t pencil Salt Lake City in yet. It’s likely organizers will want to put the game in the biggest venue it can, so maybe City doubles up at the Coliseum? Could Seattle be in the cards?

A Stateside El Clasico had already been reported as set for July 29, and that is confirmed by the ICC release.

Also heading to the U.S.? Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wednesday, July 19 — Roma vs. PSG
Thursday, July 20 — Manchester United vs. Man City
Saturday, July 22 — Juventus vs. Barcelona at MetLife Stadium (NJ)
Saturday, July 22 — PSG vs. Spurs at Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Sunday, July 23 — Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara)
Tuesday, July 25 — Spurs vs. Roma at Red Bull Arena
Wednesday, July 26 — Barcelona vs. Manchester United at FedEx Field (Maryland)
Wednesday, July 26 — PSG vs. Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Wednesday, July 26 — Man City vs. Real Madrid at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Saturday, July 29 — Man City vs. Spurs at Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
Sunday, July 29 — Real Madrid vs. Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Sunday, July 30 — Roma vs. Juventus at Gillette Stadium (Boston)

World Cup qualifying: What’s at stake this break

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

So we’ve hit an international break, one of the terrific ones which include World Cup qualifiers, and it’s an excellent time to evaluate what’s cooking in the next week in terms of nations looking to book spots for Russia 2018.

AFC

Group A will be about who slips up, with the top three nations each playing a pair of matches against the bottom three nations. Iran leads the group with 11 points, while South Korea is a point behind and Uzbekistan two back. Any logical chance for Syria, Qatar, or China to make a move toward the third place playoff spot must include a big upset over the next week.

It’s a bit different in Group B, where the top four sides are separated by a single point. Thursday sees a huge tilt between Japan and United Arab Emirates in Al Ain, with the hosts leaving for Australia after the match. It’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the biggest weeks in UAE soccer history.

CAF

No World Cup qualifiers during this break.

CONCACAF

You know the drill here: the United States has started 0-2 and badly needs wins, or at least four of six points, from Honduras at home and a trip to Panama.

Costa Rica is the only 2-0 team in the confederation and faces a pretty tough pair of matches with a visits to Mexico and Honduras, leaving El Tri with a chance to summit the group by toppling CRC and winning and Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking of T&T, it can forget about harboring any World Cup hopes if it fails to beat Panama at home.

CONMEBOL

Brazil can qualify for Russia with a win at Uruguay on Thursday, while a win by the hosts makes it possible that both will advance before the end of the break.

After that, mayhem.

Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia open the break within two points of each other, and only two of the four can qualify automatically (The fifth place side advances to the interconfederation playoffs). Paraguay and Peru need to win, not draw, matches to get back in the hunt for a spot.

Oceania

New Zealand can clinch a spot in the Oceania final by beating Fiji twice, while a win and a draw will have them in very good shape before Fiji’s pair of Group A matches against New Caledonia. In Group B, Tahiti is ahead of Solomon Islands on goal differential, and will look to keep pressure on the latter by sweeping Papua New Guinea.

UEFA

With only nine (more) automatic spots available for Russia, it’s remarkable that only one group has a gap of more than one win between the first- and second-placed teams (Germany has 12 points to Northern Ireland’s seven).

So it’s a bit foolish to label anything in UEFA qualifying “must-win” considering most of the matches are “don’t lose”; Of the nine sides to get automatic spots in 2014 qualifying, seven had a zero in the loss column. Bosnia & Herzegovina had one loss, but advanced over Greece who also went 8-1-1. Two-loss Russia was the exception, playing in a weak group and winning seven, drawing one.

Instead we’ll give you the highlights of this break:

Republic of Ireland vs. Wales, Friday

Croatia vs. Ukraine, Friday

Belgium vs. Greece, Saturday

Scotland vs. Slovenia, Sunday

Azerbaijan vs. Germany, Sunday