Cameron eager for USMNT return in World Cup qualifiers

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

MANCHESTER, England — Geoff Cameron was missing for the U.S. national team in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Costa Rica back in November.

The USMNT lost both after shaky defensive displays and a lot has changed since the last time he suited up for the Stars and Stripes.

Jurgen Klinsmann was fired and Bruce Arena has come in and now all the focus for the U.S. is on the next two World Cup qualifiers against Honduras this Friday in San Jose, Calif. and then next Tuesday against Panama in Panama City.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk from his home in Manchester, England before he flew out to link up with the national team — in-between Cameron was named as Stoke’s man of the match in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea on Saturday — Cameron knows all of the pressure is on the USMNT in the next seven days with the U.S. sitting bottom of the Hex.

“I think the pressure is on us. It is a must win situation,” Cameron said. “Going down to Panama, it’s a tough place to play. The environment, everything is against us when we go down there. They are good players. They are savvy and they have technical ability, good on and off the ball. They are creative, quick on the ball and fast and they are slick in certain ways. They have an understanding on how to take advantage of certain situations.

“We need to be more aware of that and have an understanding of that going into these games because we know it’s going to be difficult at home with Honduras coming in and they’re going to try and make it difficult for us to play the game how we want to play. Also going down to Panama, we know it’s going to be tough to play down there. We might have to sit back and defend a little bit, weather the storm and then hit them on the counter. We have to be strategically aware of all these situations teams are going to be throwing at us.”

Cameron, 31, missed four months through injury this season after injuring his MCL in an innocuous challenge at the end of Stoke’s victory at Hull City back in October, 2016.

After playing the full 90 minutes in central midfield in each of Stoke’s last three Premier League games, the versatile defender/midfielder is now back fit and ready to lead the U.S. defense after watching on helplessly as the team succumbed to defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica back.

The nature of those defeats ultimately cost Klinsmann his job.

“It was so frustrating to watch because as a team we didn’t play well and as individuals and as a team we weren’t up to par,” Cameron said, grimacing. “Sitting down and watching the game, it was so frustrating because I knew I was a player who could help and being that player that I thought they needed whether it be a physical attribute or the mental attitude or that toughness and bite we seemed to be missing in those two games. It was difficult. Obviously you have those ups and downs in your career and that was kind of the down point. I’m excited to get back and happy I’m fit now.

“We have two massive qualifiers we need to take care of business. We are in a bit of a tough spot right now. In the qualifying we always seem to have these ups and downs and that’s part of it. We know these two games here are key with Honduras at home and Panama away, we know we need to get six points, minimum four. That’s our goal.”

That will be a tough goal to achieve, especially with Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson and DeAndre Yedlin all out of the squad through injury as Arena will have to shuffle his defense for two crucial games.

Cameron could well line up at right back with Yedlin and Johnson out. Wherever he plays, he’s confident he can help the USMNT achieve their goal of getting their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.

“This is like the number one question I’m asked,” Cameron laughs as we discuss his best position. “I will continue to say I feel like my best position is either center half or defensive central midfield. Those are the positions I’ve thrived in when I’ve played there in the Premier League for Stoke. I can play right back, no problem, and I’ve got a bunch of games under my belt and I’ve proved to myself that I can play in a number of positions. I don’t think that a lot of players who can play these positions at a high level and do it as consistently or well as I can, especially going from one position to another and being able to change and understand the roles.

“I still say my best strengths are either for defensive center mid or center half. I love playing center half and partnering up with Brooksy [John Brooks] in Copa America, our back four were solid and we just had a really good partnership and understanding. Also, this season and throughout my career I’ve found myself playing in defensive midfield and sitting in the hole to protect the back four. I know I can do that and I’ve shown that I can do that with Stoke City, especially playing against some of the best players in the world. I’m confident in my ability and I can play in those positions but like I said all along, it is whatever position the coach needs me in and I am willing to play and help out the team. It’s not about me. It’s about the team and putting the team first and doing whatever I can to help the team be successful.”

There are now plenty of players back in the fold who have tasted success in qualifying and at tournaments with the U.S. over the last decade.

With Cameron back fit, plus Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard also returning to full fitness, Arena will have plenty of experience to call on for these key qualifiers.

“My first experience when I was first coming through, when we were in a tough spot, we would look to guys like Steve Cherundolo and Carlos Bocanegra,” Cameron explained. “Those were guys you looked up to, captains and experienced guys who had been through the ups and downs of qualifiers. Going through all this before, I have that experience of ‘these are the moments where everybody needs to step up.’

“In the beginning of qualifying this time around, when we needed to beat Guatemala at home and it was a must-win game, everybody showed up together and we got the result and made it to the next round. It is one of those moments where everybody needs to be on the same page and working for one another. I think the veterans, the guys who are experienced, myself, [Alejandro] Bedoya, Tim [Howard], Jermaine [Jones] and all of these guys who have experience of going through the qualifiers, knowing what to expect and what we need to do.”

Cameron was around the USMNT’s January camp for a few days as he received treatment on his MCL injury and said he felt a “positive vibe” from the players on the training ground, with Arena and his staff giving fresh chances to players to impress and competition for places high.

That said, whoever is the manager of the U.S. Cameron knows the buck still stops with the players.

“Overall, it just comes down to us. We, as players, need to perform better than we did in the last couple of qualifiers,” Cameron said. “We need to bring that team chemistry and get that team atmosphere back. It seems that the fighting mentality was what we missed in the last few games because I didn’t see it when we were playing. We need to get that back.”

If Cameron plays against either Honduras or Panama in the next seven days, he will hit 50 caps for the U.S. national team.

48 of his caps have come in the past five years, showcasing his importance to the team over the Klinsmann era.

What will it mean for him to reach 50 caps in these upcoming qualifiers?

“It has always been a dream of mine, to play and represent my country. It’s a special thing. I don’t think people really understand it until they are actually put into the position where they are able to represent their country,” Cameron said, smiling. “You are representing your country, your national team, people that have fought for you and died for you to give you a chance to represent the United States, playing soccer. It is pretty special. Not everyone gets this opportunity and that’s why you never know when it’s going to be your last.

“Thinking back to when we played Cuba [in a friendly last October in Havana], it’s like ‘am I going to be out for another year with injury?’ I was so happy and excited that it would possibly be an opportunity to get my 50th cap against Mexico in the World Cup qualifier and I could’ve already been on 50 caps had it not been for certain games missed through injury or suspensions, then we wouldn’t be talking about it. It is definitely special. It honestly is a proud moment but every game is as special because you never know when it will be your last. That’s why you always try to take in the moment and when you put your hand on your heart and you are representing and putting on that national team jersey, you are representing everybody in your country. We are all American. We come together and we play for our country. That’s special in itself.”

What next for Wayne Rooney?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

With reports stating that West Ham have joined the race to sign Wayne Rooney this summer, the Manchester United captain has an interesting few months ahead of him.

A report from Sky Sports on Tuesday stated that Rooney, 31, will be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer despite being contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019 and that West Ham would be interested in signing Rooney.

Where does this fall on the likelihood scale? Right around 4 out of 10.

Yes, West Ham probably have the financial clout to hand Rooney similar wages to what he’s on at United (or slightly less) and they will of course offer him a starting spot in the Premier League most weeks which is something he hasn’t had this season after starting just nine times in the Premier League since Jose Mourinho arrived.

On the flip side, Rooney is said to have huge financial offers from both the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer and would he really want to head to the Hammers and play for a team which will finish seventh or maybe eighth in the table at best?

Kudos to West Ham’s owners for obviously having big plans to take them to the next level but many fans would argue that spending the cash they got for Dimitri Payet would be better spent elsewhere, especially in defense and on a more prolific striker. On paper, Rooney slotting into that No. 10 role behind Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew would make some sense, especially as Manuel Lanzini‘s displays have been up and down this season.

Still, you have to think that United and England’s all-time leading goalscorer will have slightly more attractive offers on the table from overseas. If he wants to remain in the Premier League and not warm his backside on United’s bench for most of next season, West Ham could be his best option but then Everton is lingering in the background with its arm raised.

Rooney’s boyhood club have shown a real appetite to bring him back to Goodison Park for the final years of his career and if the Toffees offload Ross Barkley then the return of the prodigal son would be seen as not only a move for a position they need filling but also a huge commercial success.

For me, if Rooney leaves United for another Premier League team then Everton would be his best option.

Especially as they’d likely play him in his preferred role behind a striker and he’d love to get one more full season in the Premier League under his belt so he can lead England at the 2018 World Cup and then call it quits on the international stage. Wherever Rooney ends up, he has to be playing regularly.

Ostracized at United, Schweinsteiger to lead Chicago offense

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger arrived at Manchester United from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015 amid plenty of promise.

He leaves with plenty of question marks surrounding his time in the Premier League and has spent close to 12 months in the shadows.

Schweinsteiger, 32, signed for the Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer on Tuesday on a one-year deal as he brought an end to his disappointing 18 months at Old Trafford.

The German World Cup winner was signed by former United boss Louis Van Gaal and became somewhat of a scapegoat of LVG’s second season in charge which saw the Red Devils turn into a predictable, laborious team to watch as they failed to break teams down and finished fifth in the Premier League.

Nursing numerous injuries, Schweinsteiger played 31 times in his only full season at United and appeared just 18 times in the Premier League. He did win an FA Cup under Van Gaal last season but it appeared that when Jose Mourinho arrived in the summer, along with Paul Pogba, that Schweinsteiger’s big wages were not welcome at Old Trafford.

Forced to train with the reserves and left out of action until Nov. 30, 2016, Schweinsteiger got his head down and worked hard in training as many former teammates lambasted the way he was treated by Mourinho and his staff and was shown a lack of respect.

Yet, perhaps due to the humility he showed when cast outside ruthlessly by Mourinho, United’s fans took to him in recent months and cheered his every touch whenever he made brief one of his fourth brief appearances off the bench.

Schweinsteiger was greeted with many well wishes from fellow United players when news of his move to Chicago Fire was confirmed, hammering home his popularity among the squad.

With 18 months of pretty much treading water at United, Schweinsteiger is now ready to kick-start the final stage of his career.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great. My move to Chicago Fire is no different,” Schweinsteiger said. “Through my conversations with Nelson and Pauno, I’m convinced by the club’s vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project.”

Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic explained where Schweinsteiger will fit into Chicago’s project.

“Having the strongest possible midfield is essential for how we want to play,” Paunovic said. “We see Bastian helping our organization of the attack, and impacting the final third build-up with his vision and creativity to produce the final pass, as well as his capacity to score goals. His versatility on the field, and his immense experience at the highest levels of this sport will be a great benefit to our team.”

So, Schweinsteiger will be given a free role as a No. 10. In his early days he thrived in a central or wide attacking midfield role for Bayern Munich and Germany. Yet, since the 2009-10 season he’s been deployed as a deep-lying playmaker for club and country and that’s worked out well.

Not blessed with outstanding pace, Schweinsteiger’s vision and range of passing mean this free role could suit him well. With Chicago’s duo of Dax McCarty and Juninho in defensive midfield, they could feed the ball to Schweinsteiger and let him do some damage in and around the box. All three are far from spring chickens, but it may just work…

In the Premier League Schweinsteiger’s physicality was a problem, especially defensively, and Mourinho suggested that was the main reason the former captain of the German national team was ostracized from the first team squad.

We all know MLS comes with its own challenges for ageing players and many adapt differently to the pace and power of the league.

Case in point: Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard all endured (and in Pirlo’s case, enduring) a tough time on turf pitches and came up against younger, hungry midfielders and were placed in teams were perhaps other attacking players weren’t quite on the same wavelength when it came to making runs and finishing chances. Then you look at Robbie Keane, Didier Drogba and David Villa, and those more attack-minded players have flourished regardless of their age.

Maybe playing Schweinsteiger further forward will be a masterstroke from Paunovic. Still, many in the MLS community are skeptical about bringing in a player who is far from match fit on a Designated Player deal.

We know Schweinsteiger is still a big name in world soccer and commercially this deal will be a hit for a huge media market in the U.S. but it does go against the new wave of young DP signings we’ve seen work so well at Atlanta United, Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and other MLS clubs over the past few months.

Schweinsteiger will have to overcome all of these challenges in a Chicago side which is desperate to make a charge this season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Yet, wherever he has been he seems to have overcome the doubters and prove everyone wrong.

With his nightmare at Manchester United over, Schweinsteiger seems ready to make up for lost time.

Why did Balotelli miss opening minutes of game?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Oh, Mario.

Now, we all know Mario Balotelli has done some strange things on and off the pitch during his career (talking selfies with pitch invaders, the ‘Why Always Me?’ shirt and setting off fireworks from inside the bathroom of his house are up there) but this is classic Balotelli.

Ahead of Nice’s 1-1 draw at Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1, Balotelli missed the opening minutes of the match because… he had tied his laces too tight.

Watch the video below to see the hilarious incident play out as Nice were without the Italian striker for the opening minutes of their game.

Needless to say his manager Lucien Favre was far from impressed…

Courtois wants Chelsea stay despite Real Madrid links

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

Thibaut Courtois wants to remain at Chelsea.

The Belgium goalkeeper, 24, has had yet another fine campaign this season as Antonio Conte‘s Blues charge towards the Premier League title and has established himself alongside David De Gea and Hugo Lloris as the best goalkeepers in the PL.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Sur, Courtois confirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea but also stated that no contract talks are ongoing with his current club about an extension to his deal which runs out in 2019.

“I don’t see myself at Real Madrid,” Courois said. “I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them. They also allowed me to be three years at Atletico [Madrid], which helped me to be the keeper that I am now.”

“We will see at the end of the season if they offer me something. For the time being, there has not been an offer. I’m happy in London and I’m delighted with the success we are having this season.”

Signing Courtois down to a long-term extension will have to be a priority for Chelsea in the coming months.

The towering Belgian has been a key, if not overlooked, part of the supreme defensive unit Conte has built this season (they’ve conceded just 21 goals in the PL, the joint-lowest amount alongside Tottenham) and he is still far from his peak years.

Courtois could well go on to break records galore in the Premier League as he already has bags of experience for club and country.

Real Madrid are obviously admirers of both Courtois and De Gea (Courtois stated a fax arrived from Real Madrid at Chelsea when he suffered a lengthy injury, plus we all know about Real’s admiration for DDG) but both are stars for top teams in the Premier League and for their national teams.

Chelsea should not underestimate the role a fit and rejuvenated Courtois has had this season.