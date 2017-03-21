More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Courtois wants Chelsea stay despite Real Madrid links

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

Thibaut Courtois wants to remain at Chelsea.

The Belgium goalkeeper, 24, has had yet another fine campaign this season as Antonio Conte‘s Blues charge towards the Premier League title and has established himself alongside David De Gea and Hugo Lloris as the best goalkeepers in the PL.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Sur, Courtois confirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea but also stated that no contract talks are ongoing with his current club about an extension to his deal which runs out in 2019.

“I don’t see myself at Real Madrid,” Courois said. “I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them. They also allowed me to be three years at Atletico [Madrid], which helped me to be the keeper that I am now.”

“We will see at the end of the season if they offer me something. For the time being, there has not been an offer. I’m happy in London and I’m delighted with the success we are having this season.”

Signing Courtois down to a long-term extension will have to be a priority for Chelsea in the coming months.

The towering Belgian has been a key, if not overlooked, part of the supreme defensive unit Conte has built this season (they’ve conceded just 21 goals in the PL, the joint-lowest amount alongside Tottenham) and he is still far from his peak years.

Courtois could well go on to break records galore in the Premier League as he already has bags of experience for club and country.

Real Madrid are obviously admirers of both Courtois and De Gea (Courtois stated a fax arrived from Real Madrid at Chelsea when he suffered a lengthy injury, plus we all know about Real’s admiration for DDG) but both are stars for top teams in the Premier League and for their national teams.

Chelsea should not underestimate the role a fit and rejuvenated Courtois has had this season.

Why did Balotelli miss opening minutes of game?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 10:33 AM EDT

Oh, Mario.

Now, we all know Mario Balotelli has done some strange things on and off the pitch during his career (talking selfies with pitch invaders, the ‘Why Always Me?’ shirt and setting off fireworks from inside the bathroom of his house are up there) but this is classic Balotelli.

Ahead of Nice’s 1-1 draw at Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1, Balotelli missed the opening minutes of the match because… he had tied his laces too tight.

Watch the video below to see the hilarious incident play out as Nice were without the Italian striker for the opening minutes of their game.

Needless to say his manager Lucien Favre was far from impressed…

Huge squad overhaul lined up by Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Despite Arsene Wenger‘s future as Arsenal’s manager still unclear, what is clear is that the Gunners are contemplating a big overhaul of their squad this summer.

After losing 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games to slump to sixth place in the table and missing out on the top four for the first time in 20 years is becoming a real possibility.

With both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still not tied down to long-term contracts and many reports suggesting they’ll both leave this summer, speculation is spreading that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere may also leave this summer too.

A report from the Daily Mirror claims that Wenger is lining up Monaco’s teenage striker Kylian Mappe and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette to replace Ozil and Sanchez.

Similarly, the Daily Telegraph believes that Arsenal is lining up a move for Everton’s Ross Barkley to fill the void left by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilshere and also state the futures of David Ospina, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs are in doubt with Jack Butland and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney possible targets.

Would Arsenal be stronger after this overhaul? They’d certainly be younger.

Mappe, just 18 years old, is set to become the next big thing in French soccer and has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances this season, while 25-year-old Lacazette is 25 years old and has 28 goals to his name this season. After being linked with moves to the Premier League over the past few summers, Lacazette now appears ready to move on from Lyon.

Still, losing Ozil and Sanchez would be a huge blow. There’s no other way to look at it.

Barkley, 23, would be an intriguing buy and on paper he’d slot into the Arsenal style of play as a creative midfielder but he has a little more power and pace to his game than Ozil or Wilshere.

The one thing Arsenal fans will want to know sooner rather than later is if Wenger is staying or not. These reports seem to suggest that transfer plans to overhaul the current Gunners squad are being made.

Surely that suggests Wenger is ready to commit to another two years at the Emirates…

Germany goalkeeper Neuer out of England, Azerbaijan games

Associated PressMar 21, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of the upcoming games against England and Azerbaijan because of calf problems.

Neuer, who played a full game for Bayern Munich at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, will remain in Munich for treatment.

The German soccer federation says coach Joachim Loew has called up Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 30-year-old Neuer’s place. Trapp has been called up for the squad before but has yet to appear for Germany.

World champion Germany plays England in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier in Baku on March 26.

Germany leads Group C with four wins from four games with 16 goals scored and none conceded.

Schweinsteiger done at Man Utd, signs 1-year deal in MLS

By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s disappointing Manchester United career is officially finished, as the 32-year-old World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

According to the Chicago Tribune, which broke the story late Monday night with quotes from Chicago general manager Nelson Rodriguez, head coach Veljko Paunovic and Schweinsteiger himself, the deal will pay the German international $4.5 million for the 2017 season. Reports over the winter stated Chicago and Schweinsteiger were discussing a three-year, $16.5-million deal. This is much better than that would have been, but maybe still not great.

For starters, he’s 32, while the rest of the league spent the entire offseason shedding the “retirement league” stigma which dogged it ever since David Beckham arrived to the creation of the Designated Player rule. While going against the grain is far from a crippling blow, he’s still 32 and has started all of two games (six total appearances for club and country, none of which came in the Premier League — 134 total minutes) since the start of the current PL season in August.

Secondly, where’s he going to play? This is kind of like when Steven Gerrard came to the LA Galaxy, and no one knew how he’d fit into that team. (Spoiler: Not great.) Dax McCarty and Juninho were both acquired during the offseason to play together as deep-sitting midfielders who on occasion push forward to support more attack-minded players. That’s basically Schweinsteiger’s game (at least it was), except they can run a little bit. To play all three would be to play without a single creative bone in an extraordinarily immobile, limited midfield. To play two of the three would be to sit either the team’s most expensive, famous star, or sit one of its two best players. Neither makes a whole lot of any sense.

Finally, the Fire are the Fire again. The Fire are the Fire.