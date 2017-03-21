More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Germany goalkeeper Neuer out of England, Azerbaijan games

Associated PressMar 21, 2017, 7:40 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has pulled out of the upcoming games against England and Azerbaijan because of calf problems.

Neuer, who played a full game for Bayern Munich at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, will remain in Munich for treatment.

The German soccer federation says coach Joachim Loew has called up Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp in the 30-year-old Neuer’s place. Trapp has been called up for the squad before but has yet to appear for Germany.

World champion Germany plays England in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday before facing Azerbaijan in a World Cup qualifier in Baku on March 26.

Germany leads Group C with four wins from four games with 16 goals scored and none conceded.

Huge squad overhaul lined up by Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Despite Arsene Wenger‘s future as Arsenal’s manager still unclear, what is clear is that the Gunners are contemplating a big overhaul of their squad this summer.

After losing 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games to slump to sixth place in the table and missing out on the top four for the first time in 20 years is becoming a real possibility.

With both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still not tied down to long-term contracts and many reports suggesting they’ll both leave this summer, speculation is spreading that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere may also leave this summer too.

A report from the Daily Mirror claims that Wenger is lining up Monaco’s teenage striker Kylian Mappe and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette to replace Ozil and Sanchez.

Similarly, the Daily Telegraph believes that Arsenal is lining up a move for Everton’s Ross Barkley to fill the void left by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilshere and also state the futures of David Ospina, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs are in doubt with Jack Butland and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney possible targets.

Would Arsenal be stronger after this overhaul? They’d certainly be younger.

Mappe, just 18 years old, is set to become the next big thing in French soccer and has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances this season, while 25-year-old Lacazette is 25 years old and has 28 goals to his name this season. After being linked with moves to the Premier League over the past few summers, Lacazette now appears ready to move on from Lyon.

Still, losing Ozil and Sanchez would be a huge blow. There’s no other way to look at it.

Barkley, 23, would be an intriguing buy and on paper he’d slot into the Arsenal style of play as a creative midfielder but he has a little more power and pace to his game than Ozil or Wilshere.

The one thing Arsenal fans will want to know sooner rather than later is if Wenger is staying or not. These reports seem to suggest that transfer plans to overhaul the current Gunners squad are being made.

Surely that suggests Wenger is ready to commit to another two years at the Emirates…

Schweinsteiger done at Man Utd, signs 1-year deal in MLS

By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s disappointing Manchester United career is officially finished, as the 32-year-old World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

According to the Chicago Tribune, which broke the story late Monday night with quotes from Chicago general manager Nelson Rodriguez, head coach Veljko Paunovic and Schweinsteiger himself, the deal will pay the German international $4.5 million for the 2017 season. Reports over the winter stated Chicago and Schweinsteiger were discussing a three-year, $16.5-million deal. This is much better than that would have been, but maybe still not great.

For starters, he’s 32, while the rest of the league spent the entire offseason shedding the “retirement league” stigma which dogged it ever since David Beckham arrived to the creation of the Designated Player rule. While going against the grain is far from a crippling blow, he’s still 32 and has started all of two games (six total appearances for club and country, none of which came in the Premier League — 134 total minutes) since the start of the current PL season in August.

Secondly, where’s he going to play? This is kind of like when Steven Gerrard came to the LA Galaxy, and no one knew how he’d fit into that team. (Spoiler: Not great.) Dax McCarty and Juninho were both acquired during the offseason to play together as deep-sitting midfielders who on occasion push forward to support more attack-minded players. That’s basically Schweinsteiger’s game (at least it was), except they can run a little bit. To play all three would be to play without a single creative bone in an extraordinarily immobile, limited midfield. To play two of the three would be to sit either the team’s most expensive, famous star, or sit one of its two best players. Neither makes a whole lot of any sense.

Finally, the Fire are the Fire again. The Fire are the Fire.

Italy’s Ventura calls in youth for games against Albania, Netherlands

Associated PressMar 20, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is counting on his youngsters.

Ventura has not been afraid to bring in new players since he took charge after the 2016 European Championship, including giving teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma his debut.

“We all remember when I said there was a crop of youngsters who would need to be taken care of to build an important national team for the future,” Ventura said. “If we qualify for the World Cup then we could be a surprise because there is a huge hunger in these young players.”

Ventura has also organized two training camps to have a closer look at other young players, with a third planned for May.

“The young players must live, breath and experience the national team, only then will they be ready for important challenges,” he said. “We are convinced that the youngsters will be the future and we are giving them time to grow.

“(Andrea) Petagna and (Leonardo) Spinazzola have gone from the training camp to the full team. But It’s not enough to be young, you also have to have potential. Of course some guys have fulfilled expectations, others have stopped.”

Only the nine European group winners are guaranteed to reach the World Cup, while the eight best runners-up face a playoff. Italy is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G but second on goal difference.

“The primary concern is qualifying, seeing as it’s the first time that only one team goes through and we’re not at the top of the standings,” Ventura said. “To qualify we need the youngsters but also the experience of those less young.”

Italy and Spain, which drew 1-1 in Turin, are next scheduled to meet on Sept. 2. Before that, Italy faces Liechtenstein on June 11 and Albania in Palermo on Friday. Italy also visits the Netherlands for a friendly international next Tuesday.

“The result is extremely important,” Ventura said. “We are aware it will be a delicate match and that will allow us to go to Spain to obtain something concrete.

“I am calm because after three months I have again found a group of players who are ready to give their all.”

Giroud says Arsenal players “want Wenger to renew his contract”

By Andy EdwardsMar 20, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

As if you needed further proof that no one associated with Arsenal is on the same page, Olivier Giroud says the club’s players want Arsene Wenger to stay, while the club’s fans have been holding near-weekly protests in an attempt to force the 67-year-old legend out.

While he’s on international duty with the French national team, Giroud has been speaking to French television channel Canal Plus, and revealed the players’ preference regarding Wenger’s immediate future — quotes from the Guardian:

“We want Arsene Wenger to renew his contract, to continue his adventure, because we support him. We hope we can win the [FA] Cup and that Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.”

Wenger, for whatever his opinion and/or preference may be worth in the matter, hopes to stay at Arsenal beyond this summer — when his contract expires — but the final decision will be made in conjunction with members of the club’s executive board, whom are said to be undecided.

Everything sounds totally fine.