Huge squad overhaul lined up by Arsenal?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT

Despite Arsene Wenger‘s future as Arsenal’s manager still unclear, what is clear is that the Gunners are contemplating a big overhaul of their squad this summer.

After losing 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games to slump to sixth place in the table and missing out on the top four for the first time in 20 years is becoming a real possibility.

With both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil still not tied down to long-term contracts and many reports suggesting they’ll both leave this summer, speculation is spreading that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere may also leave this summer too.

A report from the Daily Mirror claims that Wenger is lining up Monaco’s teenage striker Kylian Mappe and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette to replace Ozil and Sanchez.

Similarly, the Daily Telegraph believes that Arsenal is lining up a move for Everton’s Ross Barkley to fill the void left by Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wilshere and also state the futures of David Ospina, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs are in doubt with Jack Butland and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney possible targets.

Would Arsenal be stronger after this overhaul? They’d certainly be younger.

Mappe, just 18 years old, is set to become the next big thing in French soccer and has scored 17 goals in 29 appearances this season, while 25-year-old Lacazette is 25 years old and has 28 goals to his name this season. After being linked with moves to the Premier League over the past few summers, Lacazette now appears ready to move on from Lyon.

Still, losing Ozil and Sanchez would be a huge blow. There’s no other way to look at it.

Barkley, 23, would be an intriguing buy and on paper he’d slot into the Arsenal style of play as a creative midfielder but he has a little more power and pace to his game than Ozil or Wilshere.

The one thing Arsenal fans will want to know sooner rather than later is if Wenger is staying or not. These reports seem to suggest that transfer plans to overhaul the current Gunners squad are being made.

Surely that suggests Wenger is ready to commit to another two years at the Emirates…

Back to the future: US World Cup veterans reunite with Arena

Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) DaMarcus Beasley, Clint Demspey and Tim Howard were with Bruce Arena the last time the U.S. coach guided the Americans into World Cup qualifying – way back 12 years ago.

“It’s a long time for a coach, too, I might add,” cracked the 65-year-old Arena, “I had a lot more hair 12 years ago.”

Jozy Altidore played for Arena during his debut season of Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls in 2006 and part of `07.

The Americans are counting on that familiarity and experience in big matches when they face Honduras at home Friday in World Cup qualifying.

“He’s been around U.S. Soccer for a very long time. I think that helps him a bit in his approach,” Altidore said after Tuesday’s training in a steady rain at Avaya Stadium. “He’s a guy that everybody’s really comfortable with and there’s no adjustment period, which is good. He was one of my first pro coaches, so I know him well, his style and everything, so it’s nothing new. It’s good to have him back.”

Arena’s roster features 19 of 26 players from Major League Soccer with the Monday night addition of Chris Wondolowski of the San Jose Earthquakes. There were just 10 MLS players leading into an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Costa Rica on Nov. 15 – eight of whom dressed for the match after Howard got hurt against Mexico.

That sent the Americans to their first 0-2 start in the final round of World Cup qualifying and led to Jurgen Klismnann’s ouster. Arena then returned 10 years after his firing.

“I think Bruce is going to call up the players that give him the best chance to win,” midfielder Michael Bradley said. “Regardless of where you play, regardless of what you’ve done, Bruce is going to rely on guys who are going to step on the field in big moments and go for it, be aggressive and fearless and represent him and the team and our country in the best possible way.”

The Americans might need all the depth they have up front. Forward Jordan Morris didn’t practice again Tuesday while nursing an ankle injury sustained Sunday with the Seattle Sounders. He did gym work and rehabbed the ankle after spending Monday receiving treatment at the team hotel. His status for Wednesday’s practice remained unclear.

“Anybody that’s going to help the team, it doesn’t matter where you play,” Beasley said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s more MLS, more Europe, more Mexico, more Scandinavia, it doesn’t matter. As long as you know what it’s about to play for this team and play for this country you’re going to be a part of it, so it’s good to have that.”

Beasley and Dempsey are 34. Howard, the starting goalkeeper the past two World Cups, turned 38 this month. There’s a comfort level for the three with their new, and old, coach, Arena.

“They’re old, man, they’re some old cats,” Altidore said. “That’s a long time ago. Guys that we still need, guys with a lot of quality.”

“They’re not bad players,” Arena said when asked about his 30-somethings still playing for him on the big stage more than a decade later.

Dempsey and Howard are healthy again at last.

Howard had surgery on his right thigh in November after getting hurt in a World Cup qualifying loss to Mexico and being replaced in the 40th minute. Dempsey had been out because of an irregular heartbeat.

“Experience counts for a lot in games like this, guys who understand what these games and what these moments are all about,” Bradley said. “In both their cases, their experience and their track record speaks for itself, guys who have been on the field for us on so many big days, on so many important days. For me, personally, I couldn’t be happier to have them both back and in the team and we’re going to rely on them in a big way on Friday night.”

Howard likes the mix of players brought in by Arena.

“I think that’s probably a testament to some of our longevity,” Howard said. “It’s good to have some pieces in play that have been there who understand the manager. There are a lot of young kids, too.”

NOTES: Altidore downplayed a Twitter back-and-forth with teammate Alejandro Bedoya on March 11. Bedoya spoke after Altidore drew a foul during Toronto FC’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. “Knowing Jozy, he tends to go down easy in the box, so let’s just leave it at that.” Altidore took to Twitter: “Nice comment pal (at)AleBedoya17. You have a lot to say but never to anyones face. Im surprised.. but I shouldn’t be.” The matter seems put to rest. “It’s all jokes, man,” Altidore told The Associated Press. “It’s nothing crazy. I’ve known Bedoya a long time. It’s all good.”

World Cup qualifying: What’s at stake this break

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

So we’ve hit an international break, one of the terrific ones which include World Cup qualifiers, and it’s an excellent time to evaluate what’s cooking in the next week in terms of nations looking to book spots for Russia 2018.

AFC

Group A will be about who slips up, with the top three nations each playing a pair of matches against the bottom three nations. Iran leads the group with 11 points, while South Korea is a point behind and Uzbekistan two back. Any logical chance for Syria, Qatar, or China to make a move toward the third place playoff spot must include a big upset over the next week.

It’s a bit different in Group B, where the top four sides are separated by a single point. Thursday sees a huge tilt between Japan and United Arab Emirates in Al Ain, with the hosts leaving for Australia after the match. It’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the biggest weeks in UAE soccer history.

CAF

No World Cup qualifiers during this break.

CONCACAF

You know the drill here: the United States has started 0-2 and badly needs wins, or at least four of six points, from Honduras at home and a trip to Panama.

Costa Rica is the only 2-0 team in the confederation and faces a pretty tough pair of matches with a visits to Mexico and Honduras, leaving El Tri with a chance to summit the group by toppling CRC and winning and Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking of T&T, it can forget about harboring any World Cup hopes if it fails to beat Panama at home.

CONMEBOL

Brazil can qualify for Russia with a win at Uruguay on Thursday, while a win by the hosts makes it possible that both will advance before the end of the break.

After that, mayhem.

Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia open the break within two points of each other, and only two of the four can qualify automatically (The fifth place side advances to the interconfederation playoffs). Paraguay and Peru need to win, not draw, matches to get back in the hunt for a spot.

Oceania

New Zealand can clinch a spot in the Oceania final by beating Fiji twice, while a win and a draw will have them in very good shape before Fiji’s pair of Group A matches against New Caledonia. In Group B, Tahiti is ahead of Solomon Islands on goal differential, and will look to keep pressure on the latter by sweeping Papua New Guinea.

UEFA

With only nine (more) automatic spots available for Russia, it’s remarkable that only one group has a gap of more than one win between the first- and second-placed teams (Germany has 12 points to Northern Ireland’s seven).

So it’s a bit foolish to label anything in UEFA qualifying “must-win” considering most of the matches are “don’t lose”; Of the nine sides to get automatic spots in 2014 qualifying, seven had a zero in the loss column. Bosnia & Herzegovina had one loss, but advanced over Greece who also went 8-1-1. Two-loss Russia was the exception, playing in a weak group and winning seven, drawing one.

Instead we’ll give you the highlights of this break:

Republic of Ireland vs. Wales, Friday

Croatia vs. Ukraine, Friday

Belgium vs. Greece, Saturday

Scotland vs. Slovenia, Sunday

Azerbaijan vs. Germany, Sunday

Germany, England to test depth; Canada off to Scotland

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

International week gets kicked off bright and early Wednesday, as Papua New Guinea and Tahiti tangle to stay alive for Oceania’s berth in the 2018 World Cup at 2 a.m. EDT.

There’s also a nine-spot of friendlies on tap.

Germany vs. England — 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday

It’ll be called a glamour friendly, but England’s trip to Germany is more of a depth test than anything else thanks to injuries on both sides.

There’s no Manuel Neuer, Julian Draxler, Mario Gomez, and Mesut Ozil for Germany, while Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and Daniel Sturridge are out for England and Raheem Sterling is a question.

Lukas Podolski takes the arm band for his final cap, No. 130, as Germany looks to keep up its fine international form. It’ll be interesting to see whether Joachim Loew hands uncapped striker Timo Werner of RB Leipzig a start.

A perfect 4-for-4 in World Cup qualifying, Germany is off to Azerbaijan after the match. Gareth Southgate has England atop Group F with a 3-1 record, and the Three Lions have yet to concede in qualifying. They host Lithuania on Sunday

Scotland vs. Canada — 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday

New manager Octavio Zambrano will get his first look at the Canucks since being named Canada boss when they visit Gordon Strachan’s Scottish side.

Canada will be captained by FC Edmonton’s Nik Ledgerwood in his 50th cap, and his leadership will be needed with the new boss and eight of 18 call-ups having five or fewer caps. Two defenders, La’Vere Corbin-Ong (FSV Frankfurt) and Luca Gasparotto (Falkirk) are complete uncapped.

Scotland will boast several in-form players, including Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser and Fulham’s Tom Cairney. Strachan will want to get the squad humming in the absence of Matt Phillips and James McArthur and a huge World Cup qualifier looming Sunday versus Slovenia.

Elsewhere
All times EDT

Vietnam vs. Chinese Taipei — 7 a.m.
Cambodia vs. India — 7:30 a.m.
Philippines va. Malaysia –7:30 a.m.
Cyprus vs. Kazakhstan — Noon
Yemen vs. Palestine — Noon
Curacao vs. El Salvador — 8 p.m.
Bahrain vs. Tajikistan

WC Qualifier – Oceania
Papua New Guinea vs. Tahihi — 2 a.m.

Arsenal’s Bellerin: Barcelona interest would be “special”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Hector Bellerin is with the Spanish national team this week in what must be a welcome departure from the dour grounds at Arsenal.

The Gunners’ struggles are not inescapable, though, and Bellerin’s electric skill set combined with the uncertainty of Arsene Wenger‘s future has the Arsenal back talking about his future.

Bellerin, 22, left Barcelona in 2011 to join Arsenal’s academy, and admitted Tuesday that the club still has a special place in his heart.

From Sport:

“It’s nice there are a lot of big clubs that are interested in me, but if one of those is Barcelona that’s special. I don’t forget I grew up in that home and I will never forget my stay at Barcelona.”

However, he added: “I left Barcelona because I felt the club was not confident in me, I didn’t feel valued, disenchanted.”

One reason Wenger and Arsenal need to clear up his future plans ASAP is to shore up the plans of players like Bellerin.

There are plenty of reasons the Gunners should want to keep Bellerin around, and the dark clouds have certainly made their way into the Arsenal dressing room. Why wouldn’t Bellerin’s head be turned by home? Another question: Do Bellerin and the Arsenal players want Wenger to stick around or end his time at the Emirates?