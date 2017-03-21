More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Schweinsteiger done at Man United, signs 1-year deal with Chicago

By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2017, 12:07 AM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s disappointing Manchester United career is officially finished, as the 32-year-old World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal with MLS side Chicago Fire.

According to the Chicago Tribune, which broke the story late Monday night with quotes from Chicago general manager Nelson Rodriguez, head coach Veljko Paunovic and Schweinsteiger himself, the deal will pay the German international $4.5 million for the 2017 season. Reports over the winter stated Chicago and Schweinsteiger were discussing a three-year, $16.5-million deal. This is much better than that would have been, but maybe still not great.

For starters, he’s 32, while the rest of the league spent the entire offseason shedding the “retirement league” stigma which dogged it ever since David Beckham arrived to the creation of the Designated Player rule. While going against the grain is far from a crippling blow, he’s still 32 and has started all of two games (six total appearances for club and country) since the start of the current Premier League season in August.

Secondly, where’s he going to play? This is kind of like when Steven Gerrard came to the LA Galaxy, and no one knew how he’d fit into that team. (Spoiler: Not great.) Dax McCarty and Juninho were both acquired during the offseason to play together as deep-sitting midfielders who on occasion push forward to support more attack-minded players. That’s basically Schweinsteiger’s game (at least it was), except they can run a little bit. To play all three would be to play without a single creative bone in an extraordinarily immobile, limited midfield. To play two of the three would be to sit either the team’s most expensive, famous star, or sit one of its two best players. Neither makes a whole lot of any sense.

Finally, the Fire are the Fire again. The Fire are the Fire.

Italy’s Ventura calls in youth for games against Albania, Netherlands

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 20, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura is counting on his youngsters.

Ventura has not been afraid to bring in new players since he took charge after the 2016 European Championship, including giving teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma his debut.

“We all remember when I said there was a crop of youngsters who would need to be taken care of to build an important national team for the future,” Ventura said. “If we qualify for the World Cup then we could be a surprise because there is a huge hunger in these young players.”

Ventura has also organized two training camps to have a closer look at other young players, with a third planned for May.

“The young players must live, breath and experience the national team, only then will they be ready for important challenges,” he said. “We are convinced that the youngsters will be the future and we are giving them time to grow.

“(Andrea) Petagna and (Leonardo) Spinazzola have gone from the training camp to the full team. But It’s not enough to be young, you also have to have potential. Of course some guys have fulfilled expectations, others have stopped.”

Only the nine European group winners are guaranteed to reach the World Cup, while the eight best runners-up face a playoff. Italy is level on points with Spain at the top of Group G but second on goal difference.

“The primary concern is qualifying, seeing as it’s the first time that only one team goes through and we’re not at the top of the standings,” Ventura said. “To qualify we need the youngsters but also the experience of those less young.”

Italy and Spain, which drew 1-1 in Turin, are next scheduled to meet on Sept. 2. Before that, Italy faces Liechtenstein on June 11 and Albania in Palermo on Friday. Italy also visits the Netherlands for a friendly international next Tuesday.

“The result is extremely important,” Ventura said. “We are aware it will be a delicate match and that will allow us to go to Spain to obtain something concrete.

“I am calm because after three months I have again found a group of players who are ready to give their all.”

Giroud says Arsenal players “want Wenger to renew his contract”

Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 20, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT

As if you needed further proof that no one associated with Arsenal is on the same page, Olivier Giroud says the club’s players want Arsene Wenger to stay, while the club’s fans have been holding near-weekly protests in an attempt to force the 67-year-old legend out.

While he’s on international duty with the French national team, Giroud has been speaking to French television channel Canal Plus, and revealed the players’ preference regarding Wenger’s immediate future — quotes from the Guardian:

“We want Arsene Wenger to renew his contract, to continue his adventure, because we support him. We hope we can win the [FA] Cup and that Arsenal qualify for the Champions League.”

Wenger, for whatever his opinion and/or preference may be worth in the matter, hopes to stay at Arsenal beyond this summer — when his contract expires — but the final decision will be made in conjunction with members of the club’s executive board, whom are said to be undecided.

Everything sounds totally fine.

Vardy claims “death threats” made to him, family over Ranieri firing

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 20, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT

Jamie Vardy claims “death threats” were made to himself and his family in the days and weeks since Claudio Ranieri was fired as Leicester City manager last month.

Vardy was, at the time, alleged to have been a central figure in a players’ revolt against the Italian manager who last season guided Leicester to the Premier League title despite 5,000-to-1 odds prior to the start of the season. Vardy says the stories were false, even providing an alibi of sorts, while also revealing the threats made against his family — quotes from the BBC:

“It is terrifying. I read one story that said I was personally involved in a meeting after the Sevilla game when I was actually sat in anti-doping for three hours.

“But then the story is out there, people pick it up and jump on it and you’re getting death threats about your family, kids, everything.”

“When people are trying to cut your missus up while she’s driving, with the kids in the back of the car, it’s not the best.”

Whether or not Vardy was the only player lobbying for Ranieri’s dismissal, or not at all involved, threats of violence have no place in society, let alone sports. Vardy went on to say that relations between Ranieri and his players were very healthy, right up until his departure.

“If there was an issue, you went and did it in the gaffer’s office or you went and did it on the tactics board, because he was happy for you to come in and put your opinion across.

“The stories were quite hurtful to be honest with you. A lot of false accusations were being thrown out there and there was nothing we, as players, could do about it.”

RSL fires head coach Cassar three games into 2017 MLS season

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 20, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

Jeff Cassar is out as head coach of Real Salt just three games into the 2017 season, the MLS club announced on Monday.

Cassar became the boss at Rio Tinto Stadium following Jason Kreis’s departure in the weeks after MLS Cup 2013. Cassar’s RSL teams posted an overall record of 38W-37L-30D during his tenure, qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2014 and 2016, but failing to advance to the next round on either occasion.

With his last contract set to expire over the offseason, Cassar was handed only a one-year contract following RSL’s elimination from the 2016 playoffs, making Monday’s news hardly surprising.

Assistant coach Daryl Shore will take over in the interim. Former New York Red Bulls head coach Mike Petke was named head coach of Real Monarchs, RSL’s USL affiliate, during the offseason. His name will be spoken regularly in speculating about Cassar’s replacement. Robin Fraser, who served as an RSL assistant from 2007-2010 and has two seasons of experience as head coach of Chivas USA, is another popular pick.