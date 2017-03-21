More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tim Howard not worried about USMNT World Cup fortunes

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Pick your least favorite USMNT match of the last half-decade, and chances are Tim Howard either didn’t feature or can’t be blamed.

CONCACAF Cup loss to Mexico? On the bench. Gold Cup 2015? He wasn’t in the squad. Meaningful 4-0 losses to Argentina and Costa Rica? No again.

[ MORE: Rooney set for Everton? ]

So there’s something about having Howard between the sticks for two massive World Cup qualifiers — let alone the returns of Geoff Cameron and Copa America hero Clint Dempsey — that have us breathing easier.

Take it, Tim:

“The collective inspiration of the group is needed,” he said to USSoccer.com. “We’re in a tough situation, but it’s not doom and gloom. Every time we’ve needed to win a game or muster up a good performance, we’ve done that. We’ve answered the bell. It’s not worrying at this point. There’s an opportunity there for us to get three points on Friday and then go down to Panama and collect another.”

In our rush to anoint the next round of U.S. heroes — and there are several: Christian Pulisic, John Brooks — perhaps we’ve eschewed some with a lot left in the tank. If the Yanks make another World Cup, it’ll be with Howard and Dempsey. In fact, we imagine there will be space for both on the plane to Russia, and Howard may be in the XI. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Rooney set for Everton as Southgate sends warning

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT

Wayne Rooney is expected to go back to Everton, and the move won’t come a moment too soon when it comes to his international future.

The Independent reported Tuesday that sources close to both club think a move will happen this summer, with Manchester United possibly waiving a transfer fee and Rooney taking a big pay cut to facilitate the move.

It comes on the same day that England coach Gareth Southgate answered a question on Rooney’s future by saying his players need to feature regularly on the big stage for their clubs, and that the nation’s all-time scorer is not immune.

[ MORE: Making sense of Schweinsteiger to Fire ]

In a week in which Jermain Defoe admitted his move to Toronto cost him time with the national team, this is not great news for fans hoping Rooney chooses MLS over Everton, West Ham, and any other European suitor.

Here’s Southgate, from Sky Sports:

“Whether it is young players in our system or senior players in our system, the desire is to see English players playing regularly in the biggest possible matches.

“The more players that you have available to select, that are playing in games that matter, games for teams that are pushing for the title, games that are cup finals, latter stages of the Champions League, the latter stages of the Europa League, there the games you want your players involved in.”

Rooney is not with England due to injury. We don’t know how long the 31-year-old plans on playing internationally, but it seems more and more likely Everton will be the next spot for him. It’ll be good to see him playing more regularly, for sure.

Atlanta United makes Martinez loan a permanent transfer

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT

It was always likely that Atlanta United would turn Josef Martinez’s loan from Torino into a permanent move, but there’s something especially amusing about the club doing it so soon.

“We’re taking him before you changing you mind!”

Martinez, 23, has five goals in his first three MLS matches, including a hat trick against Minnesota United and a brace against Chicago.

[ MORE: Making sense of Schweinsteiger to Fire ]

That’s a goal every 52 minutes for the diminutive Venezuelan striker. He won’t be expected to match that moving forward, but it’s a nice start to live in Georgia.

From ATLUtd.com:

“The loan deal had an option to make the transfer permanent which we have now triggered as planned,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said. “Josef has been a fantastic addition to our club and it’s clear he has the ability to continuing making an impact in our league.”

It’s a wise move for any number of reasons, the least of which being a virtuoso season at his age could net a wild transfer fee down the line.

What risk? Making sense of Schweinsteiger to Chicago in post-DP MLS

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

Quick, how old were the best performers in Major League Soccer last season?

Rather than rattle off the players we think were the best, let’s use a couple advanced stats sites to double down (Squawka and WhoScored).

According to the former, the Top Ten “performance scores” were posted by Sebastian Giovinco (29), Osvaldo Alonso (30), David Villa (34), Ignacio Piatti (31), Gio dos Santos (27), Benny Feilhaber (31), Chad Marshall (32), Chris Pontius (29), Walker Zimmerman (23), and Lee Nguyen (29).

As for the latter, you’ll see a lot of the same faces at the top. Giovinco, Alonso, and Piatti remain 1-2-3, but the Top Ten is filled out by Nicolas Lodeiro (28), Sacha Kljestan (31), Michael Bradley (29), Gyasi Zardes (25), Jozy Altidore (27), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (31). Obviously, WhoScored favors the attack.

[ MORE: Cameron pumped for USMNT return ]

For comparison’s sake, the Premier League doesn’t boast a player in its Top Ten over the age of 30, Serie A has two (Dzeko and Fazio), La Liga four (Suarez, Ronaldo, Modric, and Luis), and the Bundesliga one (Robben). And any of those names would thrive in MLS, I imagine.

That’s an awful long preamble to say this: Bastian Schweinsteiger is likely do just fine at Chicago Fire, even in an advanced position.

The rise in young Designated Players in Major League Soccer is no joke, which has directly led to a big mistake amongst many MLS supporters. That is the assumption that older elite players, many who would wrongly earn the league “retirement league” jeers, are going to fail.

Before taking on the idea of Schweinsteiger, it’s important to note that many MLS fans bristle so much at the retirement league gloss that they are quick to lash out when superstar imports begin slowly in MLS. I emphasize “slowly” because stardom is understandably expected given the players’ lofty standards, and poor play is really anything below that standard.

[ MORE: Bellerin talks Barcelona interest ]

Consider:

Frank Lampard began his MLS tenure as a failure because he was hurt to start his tenure at NYCFC; The Chelsea legend got healthy and was as productive as almost any MLS attacking mid last season. In fact, look at NYC’s Top Five in per-game Squawka stats last season… pretty old.

Steven Gerrard is considered even worse because he didn’t put up gaudy offensive numbers. It’s important to note he was still one of LA’s best all-around per-game weapons in 2016 (and that they, too, were older at the top).

Which brings us to Schweinsteiger. I’ve read two well-read commentaries that question the move by two colleagues I respect a great deal: Andy Edwards’ MLS acumen is almost unrivaled, and Joe Prince-Wright has a great feel for our domestic league.

That’s fine, and he may flop. Any player could flop, of course.

Let’s compare Lampard and Schweinsteiger, as far as we can. The former arrived on the shores of MLS directly in which he managed only 989 minutes in league play for Man City, and three seasons since he was counted on for 2,000-plus minutes at Chelsea.

Schweinsteiger hits Chicago having not done much at all this season at United, and a three seasons after breaking that 2,000 mark at Bayern Munich. In theory, the only difference is that Schweinsteiger will need to find fitness. On the flip side, he’s not carrying a year’s worth of battle wounds.

He’s 32, played plenty in Germany’s EURO 2016 campaign, and is three summers removed from going all but nine minutes of four elimination games in winning a World Cup. He’s two seasons removed from a 20-match, 5-goal, 4-assist season as a deep-lying midfielder in the Bundesliga.

I love MLS and Opening Weekend generally signals something special in my mind, but right now the league is about on par with Eredivisie. For a 20-year-old brand, that’s not an insult, and if Schweinsteiger joined PEC Zwolle I’d consider it a savvy move to improve a team and sell a load of uniforms.

There are definite and legitimate questions about how Chicago will fare with him sitting atop holding midfielders Juninho and Dax McCarty. But Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez and coach Veljko Paunovic have had a looooong time to sort out whether the move makes sense for their formation and plan. We’re talking last summer, well before they scooped up both of the aforementioned center mids.

Not to mention this is a one-year, $4.5 million deal that carries an incredibly minimal amount of risk. Chicago has been tabbed as a team that could surprise and make the playoffs. The question isn’t why, or can this work? It’s why wouldn’t you?

International Champions Cup: El Clasico, Manchester Derby headed for U.S.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

The Manchester Derby is officially headed for the United States, one of several massive-named matches in the 2017 International Champions Cup this summer.

The Mancunian foes will square off at a to be announced location on July 20, with United then facing both Real Madrid (Santa Clara) and Barcelona (Landover). United previously announced that it would play in Santa Clara, Salt Lake, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and a fifth location.

[ MORE: Cameron pumped for USMNT return ]

Man City is scheduled to play in L.A. on July 26, and United will be in Santa Clara on July 23, but don’t pencil Salt Lake City in yet. It’s likely organizers will want to put the game in the biggest venue it can, so maybe City doubles up at the Coliseum? Could Seattle be in the cards?

A Stateside El Clasico had already been reported as set for July 29, and that is confirmed by the ICC release.

Also heading to the U.S.? Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Wednesday, July 19 — Roma vs. PSG
Thursday, July 20 — Manchester United vs. Man City
Saturday, July 22 — Juventus vs. Barcelona at MetLife Stadium (NJ)
Saturday, July 22 — PSG vs. Spurs at Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Sunday, July 23 — Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara)
Tuesday, July 25 — Spurs vs. Roma at Red Bull Arena
Wednesday, July 26 — Barcelona vs. Manchester United at FedEx Field (Maryland)
Wednesday, July 26 — PSG vs. Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Wednesday, July 26 — Man City vs. Real Madrid at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Saturday, July 29 — Man City vs. Spurs at Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
Sunday, July 29 — Real Madrid vs. Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Sunday, July 30 — Roma vs. Juventus at Gillette Stadium (Boston)