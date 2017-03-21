Why did Balotelli miss opening minutes of game?

Thibaut Courtois wants to remain at Chelsea.

The Belgium goalkeeper, 24, has had yet another fine campaign this season as Antonio Conte‘s Blues charge towards the Premier League title and has established himself alongside David De Gea and Hugo Lloris as the best goalkeepers in the PL.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Sur, Courtois confirmed he wants to stay at Chelsea but also stated that no contract talks are ongoing with his current club about an extension to his deal which runs out in 2019.

“I don’t see myself at Real Madrid,” Courois said. “I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them. They also allowed me to be three years at Atletico [Madrid], which helped me to be the keeper that I am now.” “We will see at the end of the season if they offer me something. For the time being, there has not been an offer. I’m happy in London and I’m delighted with the success we are having this season.”

Signing Courtois down to a long-term extension will have to be a priority for Chelsea in the coming months.

The towering Belgian has been a key, if not overlooked, part of the supreme defensive unit Conte has built this season (they’ve conceded just 21 goals in the PL, the joint-lowest amount alongside Tottenham) and he is still far from his peak years.

Courtois could well go on to break records galore in the Premier League as he already has bags of experience for club and country.

Real Madrid are obviously admirers of both Courtois and De Gea (Courtois stated a fax arrived from Real Madrid at Chelsea when he suffered a lengthy injury, plus we all know about Real’s admiration for DDG) but both are stars for top teams in the Premier League and for their national teams.

Chelsea should not underestimate the role a fit and rejuvenated Courtois has had this season.

