World Cup qualifying: What’s at stake this break

By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

So we’ve hit an international break, one of the terrific ones which include World Cup qualifiers, and it’s an excellent time to evaluate what’s cooking in the next week in terms of nations looking to book spots for Russia 2018.

AFC

Group A will be about who slips up, with the top three nations each playing a pair of matches against the bottom three nations. Iran leads the group with 11 points, while South Korea is a point behind and Uzbekistan two back. Any logical chance for Syria, Qatar, or China to make a move toward the third place playoff spot must include a big upset over the next week.

It’s a bit different in Group B, where the top four sides are separated by a single point. Thursday sees a huge tilt between Japan and United Arab Emirates in Al Ain, with the hosts leaving for Australia after the match. It’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the biggest weeks in UAE soccer history.

CAF

No World Cup qualifiers during this break.

CONCACAF

You know the drill here: the United States has started 0-2 and badly needs wins, or at least four of six points, from Honduras at home and a trip to Panama.

Costa Rica is the only 2-0 team in the confederation and faces a pretty tough pair of matches with a visits to Mexico and Honduras, leaving El Tri with a chance to summit the group by toppling CRC and winning and Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking of T&T, it can forget about harboring any World Cup hopes if it fails to beat Panama at home.

CONMEBOL

Brazil can qualify for Russia with a win at Uruguay on Thursday, while a win by the hosts makes it possible that both will advance before the end of the break.

After that, mayhem.

Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia open the break within two points of each other, and only two of the four can qualify automatically (The fifth place side advances to the interconfederation playoffs). Paraguay and Peru need to win, not draw, matches to get back in the hunt for a spot.

Oceania

New Zealand can clinch a spot in the Oceania final by beating Fiji twice, while a win and a draw will have them in very good shape before Fiji’s pair of Group A matches against New Caledonia. In Group B, Tahiti is ahead of Solomon Islands on goal differential, and will look to keep pressure on the latter by sweeping Papua New Guinea.

UEFA

With only nine (more) automatic spots available for Russia, it’s remarkable that only one group has a gap of more than one win between the first- and second-placed teams (Germany has 12 points to Northern Ireland’s seven).

So it’s a bit foolish to label anything in UEFA qualifying “must-win” considering most of the matches are “don’t lose”; Of the nine sides to get automatic spots in 2014 qualifying, seven had a zero in the loss column. Bosnia & Herzegovina had one loss, but advanced over Greece who also went 8-1-1. Two-loss Russia was the exception, playing in a weak group and winning seven, drawing one.

Instead we’ll give you the highlights of this break:

Republic of Ireland vs. Wales, Friday

Croatia vs. Ukraine, Friday

Belgium vs. Greece, Saturday

Scotland vs. Slovenia, Sunday

Azerbaijan vs. Germany, Sunday

Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran dies

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.

His son confirmed his death on Wednesday, stating Moran passed away after losing his battle with a “short illness” this morning.

Moran played for Liverpool from 1952 to 1966 and made 379 appearances for the Reds. He then went on to work for the Merseyside club as a coach from 1966 until 1998 when he retired.

The local lad won an incredible 44 trophies during his time at Anfield — seven as a player — making him a Liverpool legend as he was also 11 league titles and four European cups as a coach and worked under the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Graeme Souness.

Tributes have poured in for Moran as he had a huge say on the careers of many of Liverpool’s greatest players.

The reason being captain of Liverpool Football Club is such a huge honour is because legendary figures like Ronnie Moran held it before I did. I wasn't lucky enough to work with Ronnie but I had the great fortune of being in his company on the occasions when he came to Melwood to walk around the training pitch and although we all regarded him as a true great, he was as humble and down to earth as anyone you could ever come across. I know I speak for all of the current players when I say that we are all deeply saddened by Ronnie's passing and the greatest tribute we can pay to him is to give everything we've got for Liverpool Football Club just as he did each and every single day during the 49 years he spent here. YNWA

Diego Costa refuses to rule out Chelsea exit

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Diego Costa is Chelsea’s leading goalscorer but there’s still a lingering sense around Stamford Bridge that he may move on this summer.

Costa, 28, was left out of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City earlier this season after an apparent back injury as rumors of a training ground bust-up with one of Antonio Conte‘s training staff also swirled amid transfer speculation linking the Spanish international with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Despite Costa previously stating that he almost left Chelsea in the summer, the former Atletico Madrid man seems to have settled in west London once again as he’s scored 17 goals in the Premier League and has 49 goals in 80 PL appearances over the last three seasons.

Still, Costa has been speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero and refused to rule out a move away from Chelsea.

In life, anything can happen and I do not close the door to anything,” Costa said. “In football you are worth what you are worth when you are good. And why not? But right now I am good at Chelsea…I have two years left on my contract and I intend to fulfill them.

“But you never know. It’s not impossible to reject it because there are things to assess. You have to think about it all. I do not rule out anything. If they come with something for Chelsea and the club tell me to go…I can go to China or elsewhere.”

So, not exactly a ‘hey guys, I’m off to China’ statement, but I’m sure Chelsea’s staff and fans will have wanted a little more of a definitive answer from Costa.

Reports continue to link Chelsea with moves for Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and even Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sanchez this summer, which could unsettle Costa. Chelsea will be in the UEFA Champions League next season and will need more firepower to give Costa a rest but with their 3-4-3 system only one central striker can start each game.

After spending so long battling his way up through the ranks in Spain, Costa isn’t likely to sit on the bench anywhere.

Perhaps this statement is a little reminder to everyone at Chelsea that without his goals in two of the last three seasons the Blues would not have won the title/be well on their way to lifting the PL crown.

Brazil on verge of landing World Cup berth for Russia

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) The only team to play in every World Cup is about to qualify for the next one.

Brazil could ensure its spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia with a victory at Uruguay on Thursday. Depending on other results, however, the five-time champions may have to wait until next week when they face Paraguay in Sao Paulo.

Either way, Brazil’s turnaround has been rather spectacular. Just over 2+ years ago, the Brazilians were humiliated at home in a 7-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup semifinals.

The difference has been coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi – known at Tite (pronounced Chi-Chi) – who took over last year after Dunga was fired. In six qualifying matches under Tite, Brazil has won all six.

Brazil leads the 10-team South American qualifying group with 27 points from 12 matches. Uruguay is four behind and in good shape to take the second of four automatic World Cup berths. A fifth South American team can also advance through a playoff.

But after Brazil and Uruguay, the race for the other qualifying spots is wide open with only six matches remaining.

Ecuador and Chile have 20 points each and Argentina has 19, followed by Colombia with 18, Paraguay with 15 and Peru with 14. At the bottom, Bolivia has seven points and Venezuela has five.

Neither Brazil nor Uruguay will be able to count on their top strikers for the match. The hosts will be without suspended Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, and the visitors will miss injured Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who has a broken toe on his right foot.

Brazil winger Douglas Costa is also out with an injured knee and will be replaced by Palmeiras winger Dudu.

Brazil, however, will have Barcelona striker Neymar, and he can turn any match at any moment.

“If I had a formula, I wouldn’t tell you. But I confess I don’t have one,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said. “I have the sense, from what I see in every match, that many other coaches still haven’t found the secret, and neither have the players who go against Neymar.”

STRUGGLING ARGENTINA

Two-time champion Argentina faces a tough match against Chile in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The Argentines will be without defender Pablo Zabaleta, who has an injured left leg.

After the match against Chile, Argentina plays at Bolivia, where it will battle the thin air in La Paz. The Bolivian capital is located at 3,600 meters (11,900 feet) and is always a treacherous venue for visiting teams.

THE OTHER MATCHES

In other matches Thursday, it’s: Colombia vs. Bolivia; Paraguay vs. Ecuador; and Venezuela vs. Peru.

On March 28, it’s: Bolivia vs. Argentina; Ecuador vs. Colombia; Chile vs. Venezuela; Brazil vs. Paraguay; and Peru vs. Uruguay.

Tim Howard not worried about USMNT World Cup fortunes

By Nicholas MendolaMar 21, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

Pick your least favorite USMNT match of the last half-decade, and chances are Tim Howard either didn’t feature or can’t be blamed.

CONCACAF Cup loss to Mexico? On the bench. Gold Cup 2015? He wasn’t in the squad. Meaningful 4-0 losses to Argentina and Costa Rica? No again.

So there’s something about having Howard between the sticks for two massive World Cup qualifiers — let alone the returns of Geoff Cameron and Copa America hero Clint Dempsey — that have us breathing easier.

Take it, Tim:

“The collective inspiration of the group is needed,” he said to USSoccer.com. “We’re in a tough situation, but it’s not doom and gloom. Every time we’ve needed to win a game or muster up a good performance, we’ve done that. We’ve answered the bell. It’s not worrying at this point. There’s an opportunity there for us to get three points on Friday and then go down to Panama and collect another.”

In our rush to anoint the next round of U.S. heroes — and there are several: Christian Pulisic, John Brooks — perhaps we’ve eschewed some with a lot left in the tank. If the Yanks make another World Cup, it’ll be with Howard and Dempsey. In fact, we imagine there will be space for both on the plane to Russia, and Howard may be in the XI. And there’s nothing wrong with that.