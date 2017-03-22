More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran dies

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.

His son confirmed his death on Wednesday, stating Moran passed away after losing his battle with a “short illness” this morning.

Moran played for Liverpool from 1952 to 1966 and made 379 appearances for the Reds. He then went on to work for the Merseyside club as a coach from 1966 until 1998 when he retired.

The local lad won an incredible 44 trophies during his time at Anfield — seven as a player — making him a Liverpool legend as he was also 11 league titles and four European cups as a coach and worked under the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Graeme Souness.

Tributes have poured in for Moran as he had a huge say on the careers of many of Liverpool’s greatest players.

The reason being captain of Liverpool Football Club is such a huge honour is because legendary figures like Ronnie Moran held it before I did. I wasn't lucky enough to work with Ronnie but I had the great fortune of being in his company on the occasions when he came to Melwood to walk around the training pitch and although we all regarded him as a true great, he was as humble and down to earth as anyone you could ever come across. I know I speak for all of the current players when I say that we are all deeply saddened by Ronnie's passing and the greatest tribute we can pay to him is to give everything we've got for Liverpool Football Club just as he did each and every single day during the 49 years he spent here. YNWA

Wenger: Arsenal won't discuss Ozil, Sanchez deals until summer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

After staying quiet on this topic for many months, Arsene Wenger has given an update on the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

This saga will rumble on for another few months, folks.

Costa to leave Chelsea?

Speaking to BeIN Sports during the international break, Wenger had the following to say when asked about the current contract negotiations surrounding Sanchez and Ozil who are both entering the final year of their deals with the Gunners.

“At the moment we don’t have an agreement,” Wenger said. “We’ve decided to focus on end of season and talk about it in the summer. Once you don’t find an agreement and it lasts, it is not good. So it’s better if you get it out and sit down in the summer.”

So, there you have it.

With 15 months left on the contracts of Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal is not budging and will not sit down to discuss the future of their two world-class stars until the summer.

This seems like a slightly risky move, especially as other clubs from across the world circle like vultures. Still, the duo will be Arsenal players until at least the end of the season and if no agreement is made by the end of the summer then Arsenal will have to offload the duo or risk losing them for nothing in 2018.

Can we question this stance from Arsenal?

Well, when you think about the finances, offering both Sanchez and Ozil huge deals with no guarantee of UEFA Champions League action next season (that threat is very real for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year tenure following four defeats in their last five Premier League games) would be severe financial mismanagement by the Gunners hierarchy. That’s not something they can ever be accused of.

Given the fact that Wenger has yet to confirm whether he will stay on in charge of Arsenal next season is part of this too, but Arsenal is playing hardball with the agents of Sanchez and Ozil who want their clients to become two of the best paid players in the Premier League.

In Sanchez’s case, it’s hard to argue he’s not worth a deal in-excess of $300,000 per week. And if you pay him that much, Ozil will want something very similar.

Trio of Premier League clubs eye USMNT's Bobby Wood

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 10:32 AM EDT

Bobby Wood may not be fit enough to feature for the USMNT over the current international break, but the Hamburg forward still has plenty of eyes on him.

[ MORE: Cameron eager for return ]

According to Sport Bild in Germany, Wood, 24, is being monitored by Premier League trio Liverpool, Leicester City and Everton as he continues to impress in the Bundesliga.

The Hawaiian born striker has scored nine goals in 23 appearances for the Bundesliga strugglers this season after joining them last summer following impressive displays at the Copa America Centenario for the U.S.

Over the past 12 months Wood has become an integral part of the USMNT — eight goals in 29 appearances for the U.S. tells only half the story as his mobility and link-up play continues to impress — and his absence for Bruce Arena’s side will be felt in their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama in the next week.

If any of these potential moves to the Premier League come off, which would be the best fit for Wood?

At Liverpool he may only be a bit-part player but if Daniel Sturridge leaves this summer he could be worked into the rotation, especially considering the fact that Jurgen Klopp‘s side will have European action to contend with next season. So, definitely the most high-profile option of the three clubs said to be interested but perhaps not the best option for Wood with Divock Origi, Danny Ings and Roberto Firmino also around.

It would be a very similar situation for Wood at Everton, but it all depends on the future of Romelu Lukaku.

If Wood signed for the Toffees he would also continue the long history of having American players at Goodison Park and with only on-loan striker Enner Valencia and youngster Ademola Lookman currently challenging Lukaku for a starting spot, Ronald Koeman would like some extra help up top especially with European qualification close to being secured for next season. Surely Wood could help the Toffees out but if Lukaku stays then there wouldn’t be many chances for the U.S. striker to feature.

Leicester would be an intriguing option for Wood. Basically, he’s an American Jamie Vardy. He chases down defenders, usually feeds off scraps and can play up top on his own or out wide. Plus, he is a pretty lethal finisher when given chances in the box. Maybe Wood would be another gem the Foxes have picked up from the European continent?

Whatever happens, the American striker is certainly making a name for himself.

Diego Costa refuses to rule out Chelsea exit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Diego Costa is Chelsea’s leading goalscorer but there’s still a lingering sense around Stamford Bridge that he may move on this summer.

[ MORE: Ranking PL expectations ]

Costa, 28, was left out of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City earlier this season after an apparent back injury as rumors of a training ground bust-up with one of Antonio Conte‘s training staff also swirled amid transfer speculation linking the Spanish international with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Despite Costa previously stating that he almost left Chelsea in the summer, the former Atletico Madrid man seems to have settled in west London once again as he’s scored 17 goals in the Premier League and has 49 goals in 80 PL appearances over the last three seasons.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Still, Costa has been speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero and refused to rule out a move away from Chelsea.

In life, anything can happen and I do not close the door to anything,” Costa said. “In football you are worth what you are worth when you are good. And why not? But right now I am good at Chelsea…I have two years left on my contract and I intend to fulfill them.

“But you never know. It’s not impossible to reject it because there are things to assess. You have to think about it all. I do not rule out anything. If they come with something for Chelsea and the club tell me to go…I can go to China or elsewhere.”

So, not exactly a ‘hey guys, I’m off to China’ statement, but I’m sure Chelsea’s staff and fans will have wanted a little more of a definitive answer from Costa.

Reports continue to link Chelsea with moves for Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and even Antoine Griezmann and Alexis Sanchez this summer, which could unsettle Costa. Chelsea will be in the UEFA Champions League next season and will need more firepower to give Costa a rest but with their 3-4-3 system only one central striker can start each game.

After spending so long battling his way up through the ranks in Spain, Costa isn’t likely to sit on the bench anywhere.

Perhaps this statement is a little reminder to everyone at Chelsea that without his goals in two of the last three seasons the Blues would not have won the title/be well on their way to lifting the PL crown.

Brazil on verge of landing World Cup berth for Russia

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

SAO PAULO (AP) The only team to play in every World Cup is about to qualify for the next one.

Brazil could ensure its spot at the 2018 tournament in Russia with a victory at Uruguay on Thursday. Depending on other results, however, the five-time champions may have to wait until next week when they face Paraguay in Sao Paulo.

Either way, Brazil’s turnaround has been rather spectacular. Just over 2+ years ago, the Brazilians were humiliated at home in a 7-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup semifinals.

The difference has been coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi – known at Tite (pronounced Chi-Chi) – who took over last year after Dunga was fired. In six qualifying matches under Tite, Brazil has won all six.

Brazil leads the 10-team South American qualifying group with 27 points from 12 matches. Uruguay is four behind and in good shape to take the second of four automatic World Cup berths. A fifth South American team can also advance through a playoff.

But after Brazil and Uruguay, the race for the other qualifying spots is wide open with only six matches remaining.

Ecuador and Chile have 20 points each and Argentina has 19, followed by Colombia with 18, Paraguay with 15 and Peru with 14. At the bottom, Bolivia has seven points and Venezuela has five.

Neither Brazil nor Uruguay will be able to count on their top strikers for the match. The hosts will be without suspended Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, and the visitors will miss injured Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who has a broken toe on his right foot.

Brazil winger Douglas Costa is also out with an injured knee and will be replaced by Palmeiras winger Dudu.

Brazil, however, will have Barcelona striker Neymar, and he can turn any match at any moment.

“If I had a formula, I wouldn’t tell you. But I confess I don’t have one,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez said. “I have the sense, from what I see in every match, that many other coaches still haven’t found the secret, and neither have the players who go against Neymar.”

STRUGGLING ARGENTINA

Two-time champion Argentina faces a tough match against Chile in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

The Argentines will be without defender Pablo Zabaleta, who has an injured left leg.

After the match against Chile, Argentina plays at Bolivia, where it will battle the thin air in La Paz. The Bolivian capital is located at 3,600 meters (11,900 feet) and is always a treacherous venue for visiting teams.

THE OTHER MATCHES

In other matches Thursday, it’s: Colombia vs. Bolivia; Paraguay vs. Ecuador; and Venezuela vs. Peru.

On March 28, it’s: Bolivia vs. Argentina; Ecuador vs. Colombia; Chile vs. Venezuela; Brazil vs. Paraguay; and Peru vs. Uruguay.