Liverpool legend Ronnie Moran dies

Former Liverpool captain and coach Ronnie Moran has died at the age of 83.
His son confirmed his death on Wednesday, stating Moran passed away after losing his battle with a “short illness” this morning.
Moran played for Liverpool from 1952 to 1966 and made 379 appearances for the Reds. He then went on to work for the Merseyside club as a coach from 1966 until 1998 when he retired.
The local lad won an incredible 44 trophies during his time at Anfield — seven as a player — making him a Liverpool legend as he was also 11 league titles and four European cups as a coach and worked under the likes of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Graeme Souness.
Tributes have poured in for Moran as he had a huge say on the careers of many of Liverpool’s greatest players.
The reason being captain of Liverpool Football Club is such a huge honour is because legendary figures like Ronnie Moran held it before I did. I wasn't lucky enough to work with Ronnie but I had the great fortune of being in his company on the occasions when he came to Melwood to walk around the training pitch and although we all regarded him as a true great, he was as humble and down to earth as anyone you could ever come across. I know I speak for all of the current players when I say that we are all deeply saddened by Ronnie's passing and the greatest tribute we can pay to him is to give everything we've got for Liverpool Football Club just as he did each and every single day during the 49 years he spent here. YNWA