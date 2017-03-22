NASL side to broadcast all its matches on Twitter

It’s fair to expect the San Francisco Deltas to be trendsetters in tech given their location and pedigree, and the first-year NASL club is doing just that.

The Deltas announced Wednesday that all of their home matches will be broadcast live on Twitter — in English, Spanish, and Portuguese — making them the first North American pro club to broadcast all of their matches on social media.

Twitter senior executive Josh McFarland had previously named as one of the investors in the Deltas, which makes the announcement even more natural. Other investors include tech execs from around the Silicon Valley.

.@sfdeltas to become first pro soccer side in North America to broadcast all home matches on @Twitter. #MarchToNovember pic.twitter.com/f4pHM8FdmM — NASL (@naslofficial) March 22, 2017

