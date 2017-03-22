More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 29

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

As we take a breather over the international break, let’s take stock of which stars in the Premier League have been running the show.

With the top dog from last week, Eden Hazard, out injured in Week 29, we have a new man on top of our rankings.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 3
  2. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 1
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 2
  4. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 2
  5. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  6. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Up 1
  7. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Up 1
  8. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Up 7
  9. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 9
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
  11. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – New entry
  12. David Silva (Man City) – Even
  13. David De Gea (Manchester United) – Even
  14. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – New entry
  15. Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
  16. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 5
  17. Josh King (Bournemouth) – Down 1
  18. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  19. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 1
  20. Craig Dawson (West Brom) – New entry

Zlatan: Guardiola falling out “still drives me”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Time heals all wounds, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic can still feel the scars from his falling out with Pep Guardiola.

The megawatt personalities saw their relationship deteriorate at Barcelona, with Ibrahimovic loaned to AC Milan one year after scoring 21 goals in 45 matches for Guardiola and the Blaugranas.

Ibrahimovic never played for Barca again, and now has a chance to stare down Man City’s Guardiola in a Manchester Derby which could alter the Top Four fortunes of both sides. And he’s still powered by Pep.

From The Guardian, quoting a Sky Sports Italia interview:

“The problem wasn’t with me, it was with him, and he never came to terms with it. I don’t know what his problem was with me. It is something that drives me, gives me adrenaline and extra motivation. It is normal after what has happened. I’m using it as a positive, not negative.”

United visits City at the Etihad Stadium on April 27, and Ibrahimovic will be extra motivated (if that’s possible for the Swede, who seemingly would be fired up to beat someone in arcade bubble hockey).

The next Messi may be training at this youth soccer academy

Associated PressMar 22, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Benjamin Palandella dribbles around a bigger boy who comes charging at him and shoots to goal with shocking force for a 7-year-old player. Nearby, children jump to head a ball tethered on a rope, tip-toe over hoops and dribble around orange cones.

The kids training in this concrete court in a Buenos Aires working class neighborhood play for Club Social Parque. It’s the same soccer talent factory where international stars like Diego Maradona, Carlos Tevez and Juan Roman Riquelme polished their skills as children.

Spain’s “La Masia” youth academy may be the famed bedrock of Barcelona’s success and where Lionel Messi started training at 13 when he emigrated from Argentina. But Club Social Parque, a humble youth academy in Messi’s native country, has perhaps produced more world-class players than any other. At least 40 have become major international stars.

During practice, many of the children wore Messi’s Barcelona jersey and dream of becoming Argentina’s next soccer great. The coach often credited for the academy’s success oversees their drills from the sideline.

“At Club Parque, we work a lot on the fundamentals, the technique. We recognize talent from a young age and our eye has been sharpening with time,” said Ramon Maddoni, head scout at Parque and at the Boca Juniors club children’s division. “We’ve discovered more players than La Masia.”

The 75-year-old coach likes to recite the names of the dozens of kids – more than 200 by his count – that he has coached and who went on to play with Argentina’s national team, local and Europe’s top clubs.

He recalls how he promised Tevez that he’d be a world-class striker long before he became a top goal scorer for clubs in England and Italy.

Or how Juan Pablo Sorin would cry when Maddoni would line him up on defense, because he wanted to score goals. Sorin later played left back for Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain, and invited Maddoni on an all-expenses paid trip to Germany to watch him play with Argentina in the 2006 World Cup.

These days, he recites names of new young talent.

“Benjamin is different from the group,” he said about Palandella. “He can pass with his back turned, he uses both legs. I see some of Riquelme in the way he moves the ball. I see some of `Carlitos’ Tevez, in how he uses his hands and leans backward… He’s different.”

After the training game, Benjamin changed into a Barcelona shirt adorned with Messi’s number 10 and continued to kick the ball even after the other kids had gone home. “I want to be like Messi and play for Barcelona,” he said. He likes how the Barcelona star “steps” on the ball, scores and shoots free kicks. Like Messi, “Benjamin is very shy, but he transforms himself on the field,” his father, Gaston Pallandela said.

Former players say that the secret to Parque is Maddoni’s eye for spotting young talent. But also his insistence on practicing skill sets in reduced spaces and imperfect surfaces where kids learn how to react faster, giving them a competitive advantage when they eventually reach large professional fields.

Players stay in touch with him, and often invite him to dinner when they come to Buenos Aires after playing with European clubs.

“I often thought about Parque when I needed to resolve a situation on the field. I’d have these flashbacks of advice from the coach. And you incorporate all of that naturally because you’ve repeated it so many times,” said Cesar Lapaglia, a former professional player for Boca Juniors and Spain’s Tenerife, who played at Parque under Maddoni from the ages of seven to 13.

Club Social Parque was founded in 1949 when two smaller clubs made up of newspaper delivery men and factory workers merged in the neighborhood of Villa del Parque. Today, about 150 children as young as 6, and from all economic levels, train together twice a week and compete on the weekends in “Baby,” a popular soccer division played in small indoor courts.

Some of the academy’s best talent blossomed under agreements to transfer its young players to clubs Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors. The deal with Boca was brokered in the 1990s by then-team president Mauricio Macri, a millionaire businessman turned politician who was elected Argentina’s president last year.

Argentina is home to some of the world’s greatest players, but also corruption. Several generations of soccer bosses, trainers and scouts run the popular, lucrative and often unregulated business of discovering and selling young promises. There are hundreds of clubs like Parque in the capital alone. For the thousands of talented youngsters like Palandella, only a small percentage will become elite players. Some will struggle along the way to overcome injuries. Others will fall to the psychological pressure at home or on the field.

An economic and governance crisis at the Argentine Football Association prompted FIFA to take control from its leadership last year and help pick an emergency panel to manage its affairs. Professional players recently waged a strike over unpaid wages that delayed the local league’s kickoff.

“Unfortunately in this country, there are a lot of extreme circumstances where it seems the mark of happiness or success is all about money, and often, parents associate soccer with this,” said former professional player Lionel Gancedo, who began his career at Parque at age 5. “During this early stage of a young player, it’s critically important that they have responsible people taking care of their development.”

During a recent youth league game played in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, some parents clung to a metal fence and cheered as if they were witnessing the World Cup final. A coach barked orders at their kids on the sideline.

Sitting on the green turf next to him was Thiago Perugini, one of the top young players at Parque. The 12-year-old with long, curly brown hair is so talented that he has was invited that weekend to play with kids two years older than him for another club. On the field, Perugini showed some of the ball control, precise passes and vision praised by Maddoni.

“The environment is very competitive,” said Thiago’s mom, Karina Estrada. “These kids have a lot pressure from all the parents screaming from the sidelines of the field. And even if they don’t have the pressure, the nerves on edge play against them.”

Back home, Thiago has dozens of trophies stacked high in the shelves of his room. He recently transferred to the youth division of San Lorenzo and his parents had painted the walls in the red and blue colors of the club that is beloved by Argentina-born Pope Francis.

A framed picture shows images of “Coco” dribbling and kicking next to similar images of Maradona during moments of brilliance that helped Argentina win the 1986 World Cup. “I’d like to be like Maradona,” he said.

Like Maradona, Thiago is a classic playmaker. He knows that he wants to be a professional soccer player. But what would he do, if he doesn’t end up going pro? After a long silence, he shrugs his shoulders, smiles and answers: “I don’t know.” He trains three days a week with San Lorenzo and Parque, and often gets invited to play up to four tournament games over the weekend.

“The day that he doesn’t want to play anymore, it all ends right here. He has to be a good person and study and he has the support of his parents,” said Thiago’s dad, Diego Perugini, a former lower division soccer player who is a coach at Parque.

“But seeing him play five minutes with the national team would be awesome. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps.”

How will USMNT line up vs. Honduras?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

The U.S. men’s national team host Honduras in a crucial World Cup qualifiers in San Jose, Calif. and Bruce Arena has so many options to choose from.

However, with key men Fabian Johnson, Bobby Wood and DeAndre Yedlin all out injured, the USMNT will have to plug some gaps and get creative with their lineup choices.

Not ideal when you need two wins or at least four points to get yourself back on track in the Hexagonal.

Below is a look at the most likely options for Arena’s men on Friday.

USMNT line up options vs. Honduras

JPW’s pick

—– Howard —–

— Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Villafana —

—– Bedoya —- Bradley —- Kljestan —- Pulisic —-

—– Dempsey —–

—– Altidore —–

Experience in defense

—- Howard —–

— Cameron — Brooks — Gonzalez — Ream —

—- Bradley —- Lletget —-

—- Bedoya —– Dempsey —– Pulisic —–

—– Altidore —–

All-out attack

—- Howard —–

— Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Villafana —

—- Bradley —- Acosta —-

—– Bedoya —–

 —- Dempsey —- Altidore —- Pulisic —-

Conclusion

With both full backs out of this squad, it seems likely that Geoff Cameron may be used at right back, with Jorge Villafana at left back. There’s a bit of risk in that as breaking up the Cameron-Brooks central defensive partnership which worked so well last summer could impact the entire defensive unit.

In midfield the trio of Alejandro Bedoya, Michael Bradly and Jermaine Jones not only has experience in these big game occasions but also has a good blend of power, pace and poise. Yet, with Jones suspended for this game, one of Sebastian Lletget, Sacha Kljestan or Dax McCarty could slot in alongside Bradley. The latter options are more experienced and may be the safe bet.

Then, up top Jozy Altidore will obviously lead the line and then it’s all about getting Clint Dempsey and Christian Pulisic in the correct positions underneath him. Pulisic could well play centrally to get the best out of his undoubted talents.

Look for MLSers Kellyn Acosta and Darlington Nagbe to feature but they may not start in these crucial qualifiers. Experience seems to be the key for these games as the U.S. aims to get back on track.

Premier League preseason: Big boys heading to USA, Far East

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 22, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

With the announcement that Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all coming to the U.S. this summer to take part in the International Champions Cup, teams across the Premier League are starting to plan out their preseason plans.

Five of the current top six teams in the Premier League have their schedule sorted for the offseason, with Liverpool rumored to be heading to the Far East with Hong Kong and Shanghai said to be their likely destination.

We will update this page as the preseason tour announcements are confirmed by more PL clubs, but for now here’s what we have.

Arsenal 

Thursday, July 13 — vs. Sydney FC – ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Saturday, July 15 — vs. Western Sydney Wanderers – ANZ Stadium, Sydney
Wednesday, July 19 — vs. Bayern Munich – Shanghai Stadium, China
Saturday, July 22 — vs. Chelsea – Beijing, China

Chelsea

Saturday, July 22 — vs. Arsenal – Beijing, China
Tuesday, July 25 — vs. Bayern Munich – National Stadium, Singapore
Friday, July 28 — vs. Inter Milan – National Stadium, Singapore

Manchester City

Thursday, July 20 — vs. Manchester United – Venue TBD
Wednesday, July 26 —  vs. Real Madrid – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Saturday, July 29 — vs. Spurs – Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

Manchester United

Saturday, July 15 — vs. LA Galaxy – StubHub Center
Monday, July 17 — vs. Real Salt Lake – Rio Tinto Stadium
Thursday, July 20 — vs. Manchester City – Venue TBD
Sunday, July 23 — vs. Real Madrid vs. Manchester United – Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara)
Wednesday, July 26 — vs. Barcelona – FedEx Field (Maryland)

Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, July 22 — vs. PSG – Camping World Stadium (Orlando)
Tuesday, July 25 — vs. Roma – Red Bull Arena
Saturday, July 29 — vs. Man City – Nissan Stadium (Nashville)