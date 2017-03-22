Wenger: Arsenal won’t discuss Ozil, Sanchez deals until summer

After staying quiet on this topic for many months, Arsene Wenger has given an update on the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

This saga will rumble on for another few months, folks.

Speaking to BeIN Sports during the international break, Wenger had the following to say when asked about the current contract negotiations surrounding Sanchez and Ozil who are both entering the final year of their deals with the Gunners.

“At the moment we don’t have an agreement,” Wenger said. “We’ve decided to focus on end of season and talk about it in the summer. Once you don’t find an agreement and it lasts, it is not good. So it’s better if you get it out and sit down in the summer.”

So, there you have it.

With 15 months left on the contracts of Sanchez and Ozil, Arsenal is not budging and will not sit down to discuss the future of their two world-class stars until the summer.

This seems like a slightly risky move, especially as other clubs from across the world circle like vultures. Still, the duo will be Arsenal players until at least the end of the season and if no agreement is made by the end of the summer then Arsenal will have to offload the duo or risk losing them for nothing in 2018.

Can we question this stance from Arsenal?

Well, when you think about the finances, offering both Sanchez and Ozil huge deals with no guarantee of UEFA Champions League action next season (that threat is very real for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year tenure following four defeats in their last five Premier League games) would be severe financial mismanagement by the Gunners hierarchy. That’s not something they can ever be accused of.

Given the fact that Wenger has yet to confirm whether he will stay on in charge of Arsenal next season is part of this too, but Arsenal is playing hardball with the agents of Sanchez and Ozil who want their clients to become two of the best paid players in the Premier League.

In Sanchez’s case, it’s hard to argue he’s not worth a deal in-excess of $300,000 per week. And if you pay him that much, Ozil will want something very similar.

