Everton agree deal to buy land for new stadium

Everton have moved a step closer to a new home on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The Premier League announced on Thursday that they’ve agreed a “Head of Terms agreement” with Peel Holdings to purchase land at Bramley Moore dock which is where a new $375 million stadium is proposed for the Toffees.

A deal has been agreed in principle with the landowners and now Everton, led by new billionaire majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, will try to kick their new stadium project on.

The club announced details on Thursday, with Liverpool City Council heavily involved in the huge regeneration project around the docks in north Liverpool.

Robert Elstone, Everton’s Chief Executive, said the following via the club website.

“Over the past year, the Club has worked with the support of the Council and we are grateful for the ‘can-do’ approach that has got us to this important milestone. We are particularly grateful for the role the Mayor has played to date in our talks with Peel and for his support in this important step in the journey towards reaching a funding solution for the stadium. We are delighted that we have been able to agree Heads of Terms with Peel, giving us control of the Bramley Moore Dock site and allowing us the time we need to complete the substantial further work required to be able to confirm the project’s viability. “We can now move forward into the next phase of work with much greater confidence. Clearly, it is vital we have clarity on cost and we have to recognise that the stadium will be significantly more expensive at Bramley Moore Dock. To get that certainty, and ensure the stadium is affordable, we need to confirm stadium design, capacity and configuration. And to do that, we need to talk to fans, partners and all stakeholders in the project. We’re committing to that consultation. We’re also committed to keep fans fully informed as the project develops and as other milestones are reached. “We’re keen to stress not only the scale of the work ahead but also the remaining risks and uncertainties. We’re delighted we’ve secured the site and we’re equally delighted the Mayor is continuing to support our financing model, but significant hurdles remain, not least the preparation and submission of a detailed planning application. Receipt of a successful planning approval at some point early next year will be the most significant step towards bringing the stadium to life.”

With Everton stating that they will find the stadium, the next step is to get planning permission from the council. That will be a big hurdle to overcome but things appear to be moving in the right direction.

Back in November 2016, Moshiri said having a stadium which “rewards the fans” was his “key aim” at Everton.

Everton’s search to find a new home after 125 years at Goodison Park has been exhaustive and frustrating. They’ve had three separate sites turned down since 2000 but with Moshiri’s arrival last February there is renewed optimism that building a new luxurious home in Liverpool’s north docks is possible.

With Manchester City expanding the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons, Liverpool drastically improving Anfield, West Ham moving into the London Stadium, Chelsea closing in on securing a deal for a $600 million revamp of Stamford Bridge, plus Tottenham Hotspur moving into a new 61,000 home for the 2018-19 season, the rest of the Premier League is kicking on in terms of stadium expansion.

Moshiri has lofty heights for Everton and with Ronald Koeman as manager and plenty of funds promised to improve their exciting squad, the final major hurdle to overcome is the construction of a new home.

