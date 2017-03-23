More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Kent Horner/Getty Images

Shorthanded USMNT looks to build momentum against Honduras

By Matt ReedMar 23, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Avaya Stadium will have a different feel on Friday night when the U.S. Men’s National Team hosts Honduras as CONCACAF World Cup qualifying resumes.

USMNT manager Bruce Arena will be coaching his first competitive match with the Stars and Stripes since the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and now it’s his job to help guide the squad back to the World Cup after stumbling early on in qualifying under previous manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

The U.S. currently sits bottom in the Hexagonal with zero points through its first two matches, while Friday’s opponent — Honduras — holds three points after picking up a victory over Trinidad & Tobago on Matchday 2.

Arena will have his hands full though, not only with the U.S. opposition, but also with his lineup, which is set to see some serious changes both due to injuries and suspensions.

Jermaine Jones won’t feature for the USMNT as he serves a yellow-card suspension against Honduras, while Bobby Wood, DeAndre Yedlin, Fabian Johnson and Brad Guzan are among those left off the 26-man roster after sustaining injuries in the lead up to the match.

There is some good news for the U.S. though, as Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard and Geoff Cameron return to the squad after going through their own injury layoffs. Dempsey has already scored twice for the Seattle Sounders since MLS action resumed earlier in March, while Howard has also found his form through the opening three weeks for the Colorado Rapids.

Meanwhile, Honduras will look to make matters worse for the Americans as Los Catrachos attempt to beat the USMNT for the second time on U.S. soil. The only time the USMNT has lost to Honduras in the U.S. was back in September 2001 when the Americans fell 3-2 at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C.

Several familiar faces will take the field for Los Catrachos, including five MLS players and various other former MLSers. Houston Dynamo trio Boniek Garcia, Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis all figure to play a role for Honduras, while Sporting KC’s Roger Espinoza and captain Maynor Figueroa of FC Dallas will also play dangerous roles for the visitors.

One name to keep an eye on will be 24-year-old midfielder Andy Najar, who now plays for Belgian side Anderlecht after previously plying his trade in MLS with D.C. United.

Rapinoe named to USWNT roster ahead of April friendlies

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 23, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The U.S. Women’s National Team wasn’t at its best the last time they stepped out for the SheBelieves Cup, but Jill Ellis’ group will have a chance to find their feet again next month as they prepare to face Russia in a pair of friendlies.

Ellis announced her 24-player roster on Thursday, which was headlined by the inclusion of Seattle Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe.

“This is our last chance to get together before the NWSL starts and we’ll take full advantage of the training time as well as the two matches against a team in preparation for the European championships,” said Ellis. “Following these matches, my staff and I will begin a heavy investment in attending and evaluating the NWSL games as well as tracking our players overseas before we get back together for our European trip in the summer. I’m very much looking forward to our domestic league starting.”

Back-to-back losses to England and France in the SheBelieves Cup gave the USWNT an unwanted start to 2017, however, the Russians will give the U.S. another strong test in April.

The USWNT will play the first of the two friendlies on April 6 in Dallas at Toyota Stadium before meeting the Russians three days later in Houston at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Here’s the entire 24-player roster for the USWNT ahead of their Russia friendlies.

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (6): Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Megan Oyster (Boston Breakers), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars)

Midfielders (8): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash/Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

Forwards (7): Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kealia Ohai (Houston Dash), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (UCLA), Amy Rodriguez (FC Kansas City), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)

Schedule, preview for UEFA World Cup qualifying

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Three full days of 2018 World Cup qualifying are coming your way.

This will be a lot of fun.

Plenty of crunch qualifiers will be pivotal in deciding the fate of teams across Europe as just the top team from the nine groups goes automatically through to the finals in Russia, plus the eight best second-placed teams earn their spot in a home and away playoff for the four remaining spots.

The main game to look out for on Friday is the Republic of Ireland hosting Wales in Dublin with Group D finely poised. Ireland currently leads the group with 10 points but Austria is in second on eight points and Wales in third on six points. Just like he did at EURO 2016 (remember Chris Coleman’s Wales made the semifinals) Gareth Bale will be the talisman for the Welsh at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland knows that a draw isn’t disastrous but a win would put them in a very strong position to reach their first World Cup since 2002.

Elsewhere on Friday, Spain host Israel in Gijon with the Israeli’s knowing a win would take them above the Spanish in a very congested Group G that has Italy and Spain at the top on 10 points with Israel on nine. Plus Croatia welcome Ukraine to Zagreb in Group I with the hosts top of the group but a big away win for Ukraine would see them climb to top spot.

On Saturday three games stick out with the Netherlands heading to Bulgaria in Group A as Danny Blind’s men look to strengthen their grip on second place and try to hunt down first-place France. Meanwhile in Group B, EURO 2016 champs Portugal host upstarts Hungary in a similar scenario as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have nine points to Hungary’s seven but both trail leaders Switzerland who have a 100 percent record so far in qualifying.

Speaking of perfect records, Roberto Martinez’s Belgium host Greece in Group H with the talented Belgian outfit looking to make it five wins out of five in qualifying but Greece, who sit on 10 points, knows a win would see them leapfrog Belgium into top spot.

On Sunday England’s quest to make it four wins from five sees them host Lithuania in Group F as Gareth Southgate‘s men warmed up with a good performance but a disappointing defeat at Germany in a friendly. Elsewhere in Group F Scotland simply must beat Slovenia to have any chance of advancing to their first World Cup since 1998.

Group C leaders Germany head to Azerbaijan with Joachim Low’s men winning all four of their games so far, scoring 16 goals and not conceding in the process, while Northern Ireland host Norway in an intriguing clash as Michael O’Neil’s side hope to clinch second spot to continue their fine showing at EURO 2016.

Below is the full schedule for the next three days, while we will have reaction and analysis on all the World Cup qualifying games from the UEFA region.

Friday

Group D
Georgia vs. Serbia – 1 p.m. ET
Austria vs. Moldova – 3:45 p.m. ET
Republic of Ireland vs. Wales – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group G
Italy vs. Albania – 3:45 p.m. ET
Liechtenstein vs. FYR Macedonia – 3:45 p.m. ET
Spain vs. Israel – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group I
Turkey vs. Finland – 1 p.m. ET
Croatia vs. Ukraine – 3:45 p.m. ET
Kosovo vs. Iceland – 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday

Group A
Sweden vs. Belarus – 1 p.m. ET
Bulgaria vs. Netherlands – 3:45 p.m. ET
Luxembourg vs. France – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group B
Andorra vs. Faroe Islands – 1 p.m. ET
Switzerland vs. Latvia – 1 p.m. ET
Portugal vs. Hungary – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group H
Cyprus vs. Estonia – 1 p.m. ET
Bosnia vs. Gibraltar – 1 p.m. ET
Belgium vs. Greece – 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday

Group C
San Marino vs. Czech Republic – 1 p.m. ET
Azerbaijan vs. Germany – 1 p.m. ET
Northern Ireland vs. Norway – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group E
Armenia vs. Kazakhstan – 1 p.m. ET
Montenegro vs. Poland – 3:45 p.m. ET
Romania vs. Denmark – 3:45 p.m. ET

Group F
England vs. Lithuania – 1 p.m. ET
Scotland vs. Slovenia – 3:45 p.m. ET
Malta vs. Slovakia – 3:45 p.m. ET

PHOTOS: New aerials show rapid Tottenham stadium progress

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur’s new home at White Hart Lane continues to take shape at a rather impressive rate.

With this season expected to be Spurs’ final in their historic home, their stunning new 61,000 capacity stadium is being built around the Lane.

To anyone who has visited recently, Tottenham’s new home is starting to take shape.

All in all, it’s a very exciting time to be involved with Spurs as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men are in the FA Cup semifinal and are in second place in the Premier League table, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

On and off the pitch, the future is looking bright for Tottenham.

Take a look at the photos below for incredible aerial shots of the work, while the video above is from a recent episode of Premier League Download with Spurs.

Five questions for USMNT ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

The USMNT’s next two World Cup qualifiers will be pivotal in deciding whether or not they’ll qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With plenty of injuries restricting Bruce Arena, the upcoming games against Honduras on Friday and Panama next Tuesday are massive for the U.S. national team.

Here’s a closer look at some lingering questions heading into the next seven days.

Who will play at full back?

With DeAndre Yedlin and Fabian Johnson out injured, the USMNT is without their top two full backs for these games. That’s a big, big problem. Arena may have to put some square pegs in round holes when it comes to playing Geoff Cameron at right back or even Matt Besler or Tim Ream at left back, while DaMarcus Beasley can also slot in at full back if needed but Jorge Villafana will likely start on the left. Simply put: the U.S. defense is weaker without Johnson and Yedlin at full back. They’ll be missing two of the four defenders from the unit which looked so strong at the Copa America Centenario last summer and the Cameron-Brooks partnership may be broken up in central defense. Far from ideal.

Can Pulisic deliver?

There’s been plenty of talk from Arena about Pulisic being ready to start and contribute regularly for the USMNT.

“He has the potential to be a great player and I think he’s going to be a big part of our team, he’s not going to be a role player. He’s going to be an important part,” Arena told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd earlier this month.

Pulisic, just 18 years old, is having a fine first full season for Borussia Dortmund (four goals and seven assists and a new contract is pretty decent…) and he may be used centrally for the U.S. in the next two games. He has the ability to control the tempo of games but often he’s played out wide for Dortmund and the USMNT. It would be a big call for Arena to hand the keys to the U.S. offense to Pulisic but he clearly has the talent to handle that pressure. Now, can he deliver on the international stage? The USMNT has a new star and they need him to deliver sooner than many would have expected.

Will Arena go for experience in central midfield?

With Jermaine Jones suspended for the Honduras game, there’s a big hole alongside Michael Bradley in central midfield to fill. Arena may well go for experience in this kind of situation. Sacha Kjestan and Dax McCarty are the obvious choices with Sebastian Lletget and Darlington Nagbe perhaps too inexperienced for these must-win games. Alejandro Bedoya could slot in alongside Bradley and he’d offer plenty of industry but his best position is out on the right and tucking inside to help build attacks. If I had to choose I’d go with Kljestan. His poise on the ball and his form for the New York Red Bulls over the last 12 months prove that he deserves the chance to step up and dovetail with Bradley in midfield.

Is USMNT capable of setting the tempo?

Having Kljestan start in midfield would be a big part of this as it’s likely that the U.S., especially against Honduras, will set the tempo of these games. Both Honduras and Panama will likely sit back and then look to hit the USMNT on the counter and without recognized full backs that could be very dangerous for the U.S.

This is all about game management. Arena’s men know that at times down in Panama they will be up against it and there will be severe pressure on their goal the longer the game remains scoreless. That said, they will be expected to create chances and they can’t just sit back, defend and hope to score goals from set pieces like they did at times in the Copa America last summer and for most of the 2014 World Cup.

Can Altidore carry the team?

Jozy Altidore will need to carry the U.S. to victory in these games. With Clint Dempsey still battling back to full fitness following his four months out, plus Pulisic still a teenager, the fact that Bobby Wood is out and Jordan Morris is extremely doubtful puts a lot of pressure on Altidore’s shoulders.

It may not have been the case during his time in the Premier League, but for Toronto and the U.S. national team he has been the go-to man in key moments. Altidore usually delivers and he has 37 goals in 100 appearances for the Stars and Stripes. If the USMNT can get Dempsey and Pulisic on the ball, then Altidore will get service in the final third. He always adds power and presence up top but not having Wood alongside him may mean he’s isolated for large spells of these games. The U.S. needs to stop that happening to not only get the best out of Altidore but also give themselves the best chance of grabbing the two wins they desperately need to get back on track in the Hex.