MLS (afternoon) roundup: Historically awful MNUFC spanked again

The fourth (partial — playing during international breaks should be banned) MLS Saturday of 2017 is two-thirds of the way complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

New England Revolution 5-2 Minnesota United

The most goals ever conceded by an #MLS team in a 34-game season is 67 (Chivas RIP, 2013). #MNUFC are 27% of the way there, IN <4 GAMES. — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) March 25, 2017

What else needs to be said about Minnesota at this point? What else can be said? The number of goals they’ve conceded in their first four MLS games: 5, 6, 2, and 5. While (we think) a bit of luck will eventually go their way, and they’ll curtail the goals they’re conceding (we can’t be sure anymore), Adrian Heath’s side is on pace to conceded 153 goals this season.

Anyway, New England picked up their first win of the season. The quality (and ease) of goals scored will tell you everything you need to know about Minnesota’s defending.

New York Red Bulls 0-0 Real Salt Lake

Five days after firing head coach Jeff Cassar, RSL returned to their inept, toothless ways in a scoreless draw away to New York. Through four games, the Claret and Cobalt have scored all of one goal, and genuinely look the league’s most lifeless side; Minnesota have at least shown signs of quality in the attacking half.

On Saturday, New York created the majority of the game’s best chances — a pair of shots from distance, masterfully saved by deputy goalkeeper Matt VanOekel — but the chance that will live in the memories of RSL fans for a lifetime came and went in agonizing fashion.

RSL with a few chances here but RBNY manage to keep it out. #NYvRSL pic.twitter.com/AmdNAOfmkc — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 25, 2017

Great work by Gulbrandsen but what a save by Matt Van Oekel! #NYvRSL pic.twitter.com/ESxtSmFNUA — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) March 25, 2017

