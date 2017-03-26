Defoe walks out Bradley Lowery, scores in England win

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Jermain Defoe’s friendship with terminally-ill Bradley Lowery has been special to watch unfold, and the Sunderland striker brought his little buddy to Wembley today.

Then he notched a match-winner.

Lowery walked Defoe out onto the field in a replica England kit before Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, and then Defoe scored his 20th goal for country.

It was his first since 2013, the last year Defoe was called up for the Three Lions.

Here’s the goal, which was followed by a second-half Jamie Vardy tally as England stayed atop Group F with a 2-0 win over Lithuania.

This is what Jermain Defoe was brought in to do. 👏🏼👏🏼 #ENGvLIT #WCQ https://t.co/IeqU18hzT8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 26, 2017

