Messi could face CONMEBOL suspension for verbal abusing official

Already facing some uncertainty with a depleted roster, Argentina could face a significantly greater challenge.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi could face suspension after reportedly verbally abusing linesman Marcelo Van Gasse during the second half of Thursday’s 1-0 win over Chile.
Messi was reported to CONMEBOL for yelling, “F*** off, your mother’s c***” at Van Gasse and refused to shake the official’s hand at the end of the match.
The officiating crew from the match didn’t initially include Messi’s rant in the post-match report, however, it was added on Monday and submitted to CONMEBOL.
The South American federation must now decide if and when it will punish Messi for his reported actions, and there is the potential that the world-class attacker could be suspended for Tuesday’s clash against Bolivia if the federation acts quickly.
There are several other scenarios though for CONMEBOL to action, including disregarding Messi’s verbal assault.
La Albiceleste currently sit third in World Cup qualifying on 22 points.