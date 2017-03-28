WATCH: Video Assistant calls back Griezmann goal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

France and Spain used the Video Assistant Referee program on Tuesday in a friendly, and the French likely rue that decision.

Antoine Griezmann had an incorrectly allowed goal reverse for offside, while Gerard Deulofeu saw an initially ruled offside goal allowed upon review in Spain’s 2-0 win over France.

Here’s an example, as Griezmann’s barely offside goal was overturned in less than a minute (Both calls took less than a minute to decide):

Video replay was used in the France vs Spain game to disallow an Antoine Griezmann goal, ruling it as offside. pic.twitter.com/JGppYvdcsP — PlayerPro (@PlayerProSoccer) March 28, 2017

At the risk of sounding like a caveman, I really don’t like these razor thin offside calls being subject to review.

When you consider the improbability of timing the moment of contact with the ball — how many times have you seen a freeze frame conveniently used to make a case? — it just seems to mess with the spirit of sport.

What do you think?

