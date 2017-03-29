If the 2018 World Cup started today…

Another international break has passed, with fortunes rising and falling in most of FIFA’s confederations (Africa took a break during the break, having staged AFCON in January).
Brazil joined hosts Russia as nations to have qualified for the 2018 World Cup, and 30 spots remain. Let’s take the opportunity to project the field for Russia.
In October, we took the projected qualifiers and simulated all the way down to the World Cup final. Germany beat Brazil. Let’s go again. Who will “win” it this time?
QUALIFICATION
We’ll again use actual qualification, as flawed and early as it is in some confederations, to be predict our combatants.
Asia (7 of 10 qualifiers played)
IN: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia
PLAYOFF: Uzbekistan vs. Australia
PROJECTION: While Uzbekistan has been better in terms of overall form, Australia’s experience boosts it into a match-up with the USMNT.
Africa (2 of 6 qualifiers played)
IN: DR Congo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Egypt
CONCACAF (4 of 10 qualifiers played)
IN: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama
PLAYOFF: United States
South America (14 of 18 qualifiers played)
IN: Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile
PLAYOFF: Argentina
Oceania (4 of 6 qualifiers played)
PLAYOFF: New Zealand vs. Tahiti
UEFA (5 of 10 qualifiers played)
IN: France, Switzerland, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Croatia
UEFA PLAYOFFS: Sweden, Portugal, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Italy, Greece, Iceland
SIMULATED PLAYOFFS (random draw):
Sweden vs. Iceland — Sweden wins
Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland — Portugal wins
Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia — Slovakia wins
Italy vs. Greece — Italy wins
Intercontinental playoffs:
Australia vs. United States — USMNT wins
Argentina vs. New Zealand — Argentina wins
FIELD (FIFA Rankings)
- Russia (hosts, 60)
- Argentina (1)
- Brazil (2)
- Germany (3)
- Chile (4)
- Belgium (5)
-
France (6)
- Colombia (7)
- Portugal (8)
- Uruguay (9)
- Spain (10)
- Switzerland (11)
- Poland (12)
- England (13)
- Italy (15)
- Croatia (16)
- Mexico (17)
- Costa Rica (19)
- Egypt (20)
- Slovakia (25)
- USA (30)
- Iran (33)
- Burkina Faso (36)
-
DR Congo (38)
- South Korea (40)
- Nigeria (41)
- Sweden (45)
- Ivory Coast (47)
- Japan (51)
- Serbia (52)
- Panama (53)
- Saudi Arabia (57)
THE POTS
The 10 European qualifiers mean two will have to join Pot 2. Our random selections were… Croatia and Spain.
Pot 1 (seeds): Russia, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Chile, Belgium, France, Colombia, Brazil
Pot 2 (CAF, CONMEBOL, UEFA): DR Congo, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Uruguay, Croatia, Spain
Pot 3 (AFC & CONCACAF): Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, USMNT
Pot 4: (UEFA): Sweden, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, Serbia, Poland, England, Portugal
THE DRAW
Group A: Russia, DR Congo, Saudi Arabia, Sweden
Group B: Chile, Croatia, Mexico, Portugal
Group C: Brazil, Nigeria, Panama, Switzerland
Group D: Germany, Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, Poland
Group E: Argentina, Spain, Japan, Slovakia
Group F: France, Ivory Coast, South Korea, Italy
Group G: Belgium, Uruguay, USMNT, England
Group H: Colombia, Egypt, Iran, Serbia
So… should we play it out? We’ll try to throw in some upsets and not just go with the chalk.
Round of 16
Mexico (B2) def. Russia (A1)
Brazil (C1) def. Poland (D2)
Spain (E1) def. Italy (F2)
Belgium (G1) def. Egypt (H2)
Portugal (B1) def. DR Congo (A2)
Germany (D1) def. Nigeria (C2)
France (F1) def. Argentina (G2)
Colombia (H1) def. England (G2)
Quarterfinals
Brazil def. Mexico
Spain def. Belgium
Germany def. Portugal
France def. Colombia
Semifinals
Brazil def. Spain
France def. Germany
Final
Brazil def. France