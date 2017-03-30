FIFA’s plan for 48-team World Cup; 6 slots for CONCACAF

FIFA has announced where it thinks the 48-teams should come from for the largest-ever World Cup proposed for 2026.
[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]
In a statement on Thursday soccer’s world governing body released its recommendations for how many teams from each confederation around the planet should qualify for the tournament.
The recommendations will now be put forward for the ratification of the FIFA Council which next meets in Bahrain on May 9, two days before the next FIFA congress.
[ MORE: Why World Cup expansion will destroy qualifying ]
Here’s what they are proposing, with the CONCACAF region potentially having its number of direct slots increased from to six, while Europe will be increased from 13 to 16. Plus, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has also suggested a six-team tournament in 2025 to decide the final two spots in the World Cup.
- AFC (Asia): 8 direct slots
- CAF (Africa): 9 direct slots
- CONCACAF (North & Central America): 6 direct slots
- CONMEBOL (South America): 6 direct slots
- OFC (Oceanic): 1 direct slot
- UEFA (Europe): 16 direct slots
There is also more information below from FIFA on how that mini-tournament would work in 2025 as a test event ahead of the World Cup.
The above allocation accounts for 46 of the 48 participating teams. The proposal reviewed by the Bureau of the Council includes a play-off tournament involving six teams to decide the last two FIFA World Cup berths:
- One team per confederation with the exception of UEFA + one additional team from the confederation of the host country;
- Two teams to be seeded based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. The seeded teams will play for a FIFA World Cup berth against the winners of the first two knockout games involving the four unseeded teams;
- Tournament to be played in the host country(ies) and to be used as a test event for the FIFA World Cup;
- Existing play-off window of November 2025 suggested as tentative date for the 2026 edition.