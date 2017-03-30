Injury update as Premier League returns

With the international break over and 10 Premier League games coming your way this weekend, there is plenty of injury news to catch up on.

Below we take a look at some of the key injury updates from across the PL.

Arsenal

Petr Cech is out with calf injury he suffered against West Brom but could return next weekend

Lucas Perez is out with a thigh injury

Santi Cazorla is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured Achilles

Burnley

Steven Defour is available and could start against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Eden Hazard was seen taken part in full training session after missing the win at Stoke, plus Belgium’s games on international duty, with a thigh injury

Everton

Seamus Coleman is having surgery on two broken bones in his right leg as the Toffees’ right back will be out until next season

Ramiro Funes Muri is also out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury with Argentina on international duty

James McCarthy has once again been injured while on international duty with Ireland, reportedly leaving Ronald Koeman fuming

Liverpool

Adam Lallana is out for the next four weeks with a thigh injury he picked up on England duty

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino will be checked up on after the duo flew back to Liverpool on a private jet on Wednesday following their displays for Brazil in World Cup qualifiers

Manchester City

Bacary Sagna suffered a tear in his adductor while on international duty with France

Kevin De Bruyne did not feature for Belgium after suffering a groin injury and is doubtful

Manchester United

Paul Pogba is out with a hamstring injury

Chris Smalling is missing with a knee injury he picked up when playing for England

Phil Jones is out with a toe injury suffered on international duty

Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo have both returned late from international duty and will be assessed

Southampton

Manolo Gabbiadini will not play against Bournemouth after picking up a groin injury against Tottenham two weeks ago

Virgil Van Dijk may well be out for the season as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in January

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is back working on the training pitch after his ankle injury and is ahead of schedule. Reports state he may be back on April 22

Danny Rose will see a specialist about his knee ligament injury but he is not expected to return until late April at the earliest

Erik Lamela is out for the season

