Manuel Neuer injured, will miss two games

A long streak will come to an end on Saturday when Bayern Munich hosts Augsburg at Allianz Arena.
Manuel Neuer, who has started 65 straight Bundesliga matches for Bayern, will be forced to the bench after injuring his foot in training on Wednesday. That means a streak of 5,850 straight minutes played will be snapped.
The injury required minor surgery, which was performed by club doctor Markus Walther, and a club release said it “went optimally.”
The injury will see Neuer miss at least the Augsburg match plus the midweek visit to Hoffenheim. That leaves the two big matches up in the air, with Bayern set to travel to Westfalenstadion to take on Borussia Dortmund on April 8th, followed closely by the first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals the following Tuesday. There was no mention of either game in the club release.
The last time Neuer missed minutes in a Bundesliga game was a home game against Eintract Frankfurt on April 11, 2015. The last time the 31-year-old missed more than three league games in a season was 2008/09 when he played for Schalke and missed the first six games of the year with a broken foot.
With the club 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, the injury is likely to have little effect on the final league standings, but should Neuer end up out for either the Dortmund game or, more importantly, the match against Real Madrid, it could affect the club’s position in the Champions League.
Philippe Coutinho is called the little magician for a reason.
The Brazilian playmaker curled home a stunner to put Liverpool ahead in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.
Click play on the video above to see his superb strike as he bamboozled two Everton defenders and sent a beauty into the top corner.
Majestic.
Liverpool and Everton are putting on quite the show in the 228th edition of the Merseyside derby.
Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 up early on but Everton academy product Matthew Pennington leveled in front of the Kop to make it 1-1.
A moment of magic from Philippe Coutinho then made it 2-1 to Liverpool moments later as plenty of meaty tackles were made and passion was high at Anfield.
Click on the link above to watch the second half live as the game is balanced on a knife edge.
This should be tasty. Liverpool host Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield as two ambitious clubs collide.
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool sit inside the top four but Everton can move just three points behind their Merseyside rivals with a win. Ronald Koeman‘s side are the most
In team news Liverpool bring in Lucas to partner Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can in midfield and have Mane and Coutinho supporting Firmino in Adam Lallana‘s absence through injury.
Everton bring in youngsters Matthew Pennington and Mason Holgate to the starting lineup for the injured duo of Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Origi
Everton: Joel, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Pennington, Holgate, Gana, Davies, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku. Subs: Stekelenburg, Valencia, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Lookman, Kenny
The game in 100 words (or less): These are going to be two of the most exciting teams in MLS this season. Unfortunately, neither one found a way past the other on Friday night at CenturyLink Field. A point is nothing to be ashamed of for Atlanta, but the Sounders will likely be kicking themselves for not capitalizing on some of their opportunities. Clint Dempsey nearly continued his incredible form to start the 2017 campaign after heading a cross off the post in the second half, arguably the game’s best chance.
Three moments that mattered
8′ — Atlanta dodges an early bullet — It’s hard to say how much Cristian Roldan knew about this ball, but the midfielder still almost made it 1-0.
58′ — Dempsey nearly makes an immediate impact — The USMNT attackers has been on fire in 2017, and Clint Dempsey almost provided another impressive finish for the Sounders after being introduced into the match shortly before.
80′ — Almiron tests Frei from close range — Atlanta didn’t get off too many clear-cut chances on the night, but Miguel Almiron nearly capped off another stellar counterattack for the Eastern Conference side.
Men of the match: Stefan Frei
Goalscorers: N/A