Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Five things to watch in MLS: Week 5

By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT

The international break is behind us and it’s time for Major League Soccer to continue. With several intriguing matchups across the league this weekend, there are storylines aplenty for the 20 teams involved in action.

PST takes a look at some of the most intriguing storylines as MLS heads into the fifth week of the season.

Does Minnesota get its first win?

It’s safe to say things haven’t gone according to plan for Minnesota since the club’s entrance into MLS just four weeks ago. A league-high 18 goals allowed and one point is all the team has to show to this point, but can the Western Conference side get off the snide?

With Real Salt Lake coming to town Saturday night, the Loons arguably have their best opportunity to pick up three points during the young season. RSL has scored just once during the opening four weeks, but given the Loons defensive struggles, that could very well change.

Reinforcements could be on the way for Minnesota though after the club acquired Colorado Rapids duo Sam Cronin and Marc Burch on Friday.

How good can the Crew become?

Already sitting atop the Eastern Conference through four weeks, the Crew look set to get significantly better thanks to acquiring attacker Kekuta Manneh in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps this week.

When considering the fact that the Crew attack already features the likes of Ola Kamara, Federico Higuain and Wil Trapp, the sky is certainly the limit for the 2015 MLS Cup runners’ up.

Greg Berhalter’s side will certainly need to get its backline in order if they are to consider themselves one of the league’s elite, but the Crew front office surely knocked one out of the park with the Manneh move.

D.C., Union look to grab first win

Neither club has been impressive to start the season, however, one team could earn their first win of 2017 on Saturday if they play their cards right.

Ben Olsen’s D.C. United is the only team remaining in MLS that has yet to score a goal this season despite boasting a strong attack that features Patrick Mullins and Luciano Acosta.

The Union are coming off of a 2-1 loss to Orlando two weeks ago, while D.C.’s last time out came with a 2-0 defeat to the Crew.

Atlanta looks to prove itself in Seattle

The newcomers down in Hot-lanta have lived up to their hype so far, and Friday night’s test in Seattle could further validate Tata Martino’s side as they look for their third consecutive victory.

Although top goalscorer Josef Martinez will be out after suffering a quad injury, Atlanta still boasts an exciting attack that features Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba. The Eastern Conference side is second in MLS with 11 goals scored through four weeks, but getting a result at CenturyLink Field will be quite the feat for the expansion side.

The Sounders picked up their first win prior to the international window and they looked like the side that won MLS Cup in 2016. With Clint Dempsey healthy and firing on all cylinders, Brian Schmetzer’s attack should be among the league’s best alongside that of Atlanta.

Whitecaps hope to find inspiration against Galaxy

With Kekuta Manneh gone, the Whitecaps must turn to other faces if the club’s struggling attack is to improve over the coming weeks. 16-year-old Alphonso Davies will be expected ti carry a greater load for Carl Robinson’s side.

With the Galaxy coming to town on Saturday, it will be a difficult test for the Whitecaps, who have allowed five goals in the last two matches.

The Whitecaps will have to deal with Giovani dos Santos and co. in the attack, although the Galaxy will be without Sebastian Lletget in the long term after suffering a devastating foot injury while on U.S. Men’s National Team duty.

Leverkusen captain Bender needs op, out for rest of season

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) Bayer Leverkusen captain Lars Bender has been ruled out for the rest of the season as he needs an operation on his ankle.

Leverkusen coach Tayfun Korkut says, “There hasn’t been any decisive improvement lately with Lars, even when he rested it completely for a few days. It’s important for us to settle the issue clearly and quickly. It’s not a big procedure – inflamed tissue will be removed.”

Bender, who has been plagued by injuries for the last year and a half, says, “I’m staying positive because I got to the stage where I couldn’t play. I’m already looking forward to when I can play without worries again.”

Leverkusen is only four points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining.

MLS at Week 5: Crew picking up steam, Sounders face Atlanta

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

With international fixtures over for the time being, MLS is ready to get back into full swing, starting with a pair of Friday night matches. Here’s a look at this weekend’s action:

Toronto FC vs. Sporting KC – 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

The visitors have only allowed one goal so far in the new season, however, Sporting KC’s attack hasn’t lived up to the billing yet, with just two finishes in the first three matches. Both sides come into Friday’s contest unbeaten to start, however, TFC has done so in its opening three fixtures all on the road. Greg Vanney’s side will have their home opener at BMO Field on Friday.

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United – 10 p.m. ET Friday

Clint Dempsey and the Sounders impressed their last time out against the New York Red Bulls, and now another hot Eastern Conference side is coming to the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Atlanta has been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the first few weeks of the season, particularly the club’s attack led by Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba. The team’s 11 goals scored are the second most in MLS, trailing only the Portland Timbers (12).

New York City FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

The Earthquakes have yet to beat NYCFC in their first two tries, but the Western Conference side has looked revamped to start the 2017 season. Currently fourth place in the West, the Quakes are unbeaten in their first two home matches, but Saturday will give the club an opportunity to get its first point(s) away from Avaya Stadium. Meanwhile, NYCFC has had its share of ups and downs to start the season, mostly because of its lack of finishing despite having plenty of chances.

Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact – 3 p.m. ET Saturday

It’s been a tough start for the Impact, and without Ignacio Piatti it leaves a tremendous burden on the rest of the attack. For the Fire, it has been an up and down start after making a lot of intriguing moves during the offseason.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City – 4 p.m. ET Saturday

The Crew have revamped after a disappointing 2016 season and the new addition of Kekuta Manneh should make their side’s attacking presence all the more dangerous. Meanwhile, Orlando has started well out of the gate, however, the Lions continue to play without captain Kaka, who was injured in the team’s first match against NYCFC.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union – 7 p.m. ET Saturday

D.C. is the only team in MLS without a goal so far this season, which should be good news for the Union, who are also trying to get their 2017 campaign off on a higher note. Both sides are seeking their first win.

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m. ET Saturday

If there’s a week that Minnesota might sneak out their first win it could be Saturday night when they face RSL. The Loons have started off very poorly, especially defensively, with 18 goals allowed in four matches. However, RSL has struggled mightily to score goals, with just two to show thus far.

Houston Dynamo vs. New York Red Bulls – 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls will be happy to get Sacha Kljestan back from international duty after drawing with RSL last weekend, while the Dynamo hope to continue their early-season success. Romell Quioto’s three goals leads the club thus far, however, the striker will miss time after suffering a shoulder injury for Honduras.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy – 10 p.m. ET Saturday

It’s been a slow start for the Western Conference sides for different reasons. The Galaxy have had to cope with a multitude of injuries through the opening four weeks, while the Whitecaps have failed to find success in the attacking third. With just two goals thus far and now the loss of Kekuta Manneh through a trade to the Crew, Carl Robinson’s side must find a way to pick up the offensive slack.

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution – 9 p.m. ET Sunday

The Timbers are coming off their first loss of 2017 last weekend, while the Revs put on a show against Minnesota (even though most teams are having that same success). Caleb Porter’s side currently leads MLS with 12 goals in the first four matches, and the Timbers look capable of scoring a lot more goals this season with their crop of attacking talent.

Report: Argentina expected to sack Bauza, hire Sampaoli

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

With Argentina currently teetering on the edge of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, the country’s federation is reportedly ready to make a change at the helm.

[ MORE: Spurs receive extension on Wembley Stadium decision ]

According to ESPN FC, Argentina is set to sack manager Edgardo Bauza after his side recently lost to Bolivia during WCQ.

Argentina was forced to play that match against Bolivia without Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who served the first of his four-match suspension for verbally abusing a linesman during the Albiceleste’s 1-0 win over Chile.

ESPN FC reports that the Argentine federation is preparing to unanimously vote out Bauza and replace him with Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli, who previously coached the Chilean national team.

With Sampaoli reportedly eager to take the reigns of the Albiceleste and Sevilla’s sporting director exiting the La Liga side, everything appears to be in place for the veteran manager to take charge of the South American side.

Argentina currently sits fifth in CONMEBOL WCQ with four matches remaining in the final qualifying round. If the Albiceleste remain in fifth, they would have to face the top side from Oceania in a playoff to reach World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Report: Juan Mata could miss remainder of season after undergoing surgery

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Juan Mata hasn’t missed any matches due to injury since joining Manchester United three seasons ago, but it appears that run of good health could be over for the Spanish international.

[ MORE: Full Premier League schedule — Week 30 ]

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mata could miss the rest of the 2016/17 season after undergoing groin surgery on Thursday.

The 28-year-old’s setback puts him on the list of several United players currently on the shelf, including Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Mata has scored 36 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014, including 10 goals during the current campaign for Jose Mourinho’s side.