Klopp ready for Merseyside Derby: “City stops for 90 minutes”

There’s rarely a need to hype up the Merseyside Derby, which carries monumental weight in each team’s Premier League season, but six points apart with nine matches to go makes it even juicier
Jurgen Klopp and Ronald Koeman will match wits at Anfield for a 7:30 a.m. EDT kickoff on Saturday, and the former aims to grow Liverpool’s table advantage to nine points while keeping pressure on Spurs and Man City in the battle for second.
The Columbus Crew have turned around their form of a season ago through the opening four weeks, including last week’s win over the Portland Timbers, while Minnesota United continues to suffer from “New MLS team syndrome.” Check out PST’s updated power rankings below:
TEAM
RANKING (Last Wk)
Minnesota United: Shortly after picking up their first point in MLS play, the Loons went out and laid an egg in New England, bringing their goals conceded total to 18 thus far.
DC United: Ben Olsen’s side is still the only team in MLS without a goal.
New England Revolution: it seems as though every team that plays Minnesota is going to have their fun, and the Revs took full advantage with a five-goal outburst at Gillette Stadium.
Real Salt Lake: Mike Petke is the man in charge now in Salt Lake City, but can he do anything different than what Jeff Cassar did?
Philadelphia Union: DC United looms and it would be the right opportunity to kickstart the Union’s season after a slow opening three weeks.
Chicago Fire: The Fire haven’t been bad but they also haven’t been great considering the offseason moves. In an Eastern Conference that looks like it’ll be closely-contested throughout, the Fire cannot afford to drop too many points.
Montreal Impact: It may not solely be losing Didier Drogba during the offseason, but the Impact don’t look like themselves at the moment.
Vancouver Whitecaps:Kekuta Manneh is gone and the CCL is on the horizon after this weekend’s clash with the Fire.
LA Galaxy: The five-time champions will look to keep their unbeaten road record alive when they head to Vancouver.
Sporting Kansas City: With only one goal allowed three games, Sporing KC must turn its attention to its underperforming attack, which has two goals so far.
Columbus Crew: Greg Berhalter’s men picked up a big 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers in Week 4, and the addition of Kekuta Manneh could be a game-changer for an already strong attack.
Colorado Rapids: One of two teams out of action this week after rescheduling with FC Dallas, who is readying itself for CCL play.
San Jose Earthquakes: A trip to New York City on Saturday presents a good early season test for the Earthquakes. The Quakes lost their lone meeting at Yankee Stadium in 2015, by a score of 3-2.
Houston Dynamo: It’s been a solid start for Quioto and the Dynamo attack, but the club has to sure some things up defensively if it wants to win games more comfortably.
Orlando City: The Lions are one of four unbeatens through four weeks, and a trip to Columbus will prove how legitimate Jason Kreis’ side is.
Seattle Sounders: With a red-hot Clint Dempsey returning from international duty, it’ll be exciting to see how the Sounders fare against newcomers Atlanta.
New York City FC: Patrick Vieira appears to have a better backline on his hands at the moment, however, NYCFC’s attack has been
Toronto FC: A little slow out of the starting gates, but with all three matches on the road, the 2016 runners’ up will gladly take five points.
New York Red Bulls: RSL defended and defended and defended some more, but the Red Bulls still couldn’t put one past Matt VanOekel.
Atlanta United: A Friday night test in Seattle will be a good gauge of where this club is at early in the season, but boy have they been exciting to watch so far.
Portland Timbers: The 2015 champs faced a very game Crew side and didn’t come out on top but there’s no shame in it considering Columbus’ recent form.
FC Dallas: With no match over the weekend, the Texas side continues to prepare for its CONCACAF Champions League second leg against Pachuca.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hopes 13 is the charm as his Cherries look for their first ever road win of a South Coast Derby at Southampton (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
St. Mary’s is the scene for Saturday’s late tilt, and Southampton has seen eight home wins and four draws in the 64-year history of the rivalry.
The Cherries and Saints are level on 33 points, though Bournemouth has played two more matches. Howe’s men are looking to build on their first consecutive PL wins in a year.
For Southampton, it’s been all about new striker Manolo Gabbiadini. The Saints won’t have the 25-year-old Italian, who has netted six times in five appearances for the club.
Bournemouth has an in-form striker of its own, and Joshua King has been healthy. He at least a goal or an assist in four-straight PL matches, and has eight of his 11 PL goals since mid-January.
What they’re saying
Howe on Bournemouth striker Joshua King: “He is definitely up there as one of my best signings. Whether he is the best or not, I don’t know. The pleasing thing with Joshua is his potential is enormous. We feel there is a lot more to come from him. He’s improving rapidly, he’s making great strides and that is all down to his attitude and how he conducts himself every day.”
Saints’ Jack Stephens on the task at hand:“Bournemouth are a good side who like to keep the ball and play nice football so I think it’ll be a good match on Saturday. They’ve had a few good results of late so I think it’ll be a really good game.”
Prediction
The curse won’t be lifted, but there will still be some relief for Bournemouth in the form of a point. 1-1.