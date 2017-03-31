More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Koeman trying to change Merseyside attitude of Everton

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 9:11 AM EDT

Everton had a horrible international break, and now has to deal with the repercussions at a massive point in its season: an away Merseyside Derby.

Seamus Coleman, Ramiro Funes Mori, and James McCarthy were all lost for varying lengths of time on duty for Ireland, Argentina, and the Republic of Ireland.

That’s not making Ronald Koeman a happy man, especially in the case of McCarthy. Koeman is raging that Ireland did not heed Everton’s advice on the not-quite-fit McCarthy, still trotting the competitive midfielder out for country.

Still, he’s not turning away from the passion of the derby, and feels Everton needs to act like an equal partner in the affair. The perceived underdog mentality won’t do them well. From the BBC:

“I heard in the last two seasons they were too afraid to play against Liverpool. Why you need to be afraid, I don’t understand that.”

Full Premier League schedule – Week 30

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Week 30 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with 10 games on the schedule as we enter the final stretch of the season.

Kicking things off on Saturday there is a big Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton at Anfield (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams battling for a top four finish.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Crystal Palace (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a London derby as Antonio Conte‘s men aim to move one step closer to winning the title. At the same time Manchester United welcome in-form West Brom to Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho juggling injuries and suspensions as the Red Devils hope to move closer to a top four finish.

Saturday ends with a big rivalry match up as Southampton host Bournemouth host (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in the South Coast derby at St Mary’s. Can the in-form Cherries win at Southampton for the first-time in their history?

Sunday is another busy day as Swansea host Middlesbrough in a massive relegation battle (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Liberty Stadium.

Then the PL week ends with a beauty, as a huge top four clash takes place with Arsenal hosting Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Brom – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. West Ham – Premier League [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Stoke City – Premier League [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sunderland – Premier League [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Bournemouth — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Mourinho says his Schweinsteiger treatment was wrong

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Let it never be said Jose Mourinho won’t admit when he’s wrong.

The Manchester United boss was asked about new Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s time at Old Trafford, and says he made significant mistakes.

Many were upset with how Mourinho treated the German legend, including Lukas Podolski and a players union rep who insisted the manager could be jailed in his country.

Turns out, aside from the prison part, Mourinho agrees.

“He is one of the players that I feel sorry because of something I did to him. Not about him as a player or whether I would have bought him or not. It is as a professional, and as a human being.

“Last thing I told him, ‘I was not right with you once, now I have to be right to you’. When he asked me to leave I had to say yes. I feel sorry for the first period. He knows that.

Schweinsteiger is one of the biggest name imports to MLS, so there’s a Stateside benefit to Mourinho’s madness, but there’s no doubt he has the skill set and savvy to be a part of what United needed this season (and maybe beyond). It takes a big man to admit when he’s wrong, even when it’s this obvious. Good on Jose.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Everton

Photos by Clive Rose and Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT
  • Liverpool won 1-0 on Dec. 19
  • Toffees waylaid by injuries
  • Reds lead all-time 88W-71D-66L

October 17, 2010 — The last time Everton beat Liverpool.

September 27, 1999 — The last time it happened at Anfield.

As if history wasn’t weighing on Everton fans, the Toffees will be without three pieces for Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

James McCarthy is out, and both Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori were lost for the season with injuries on international break.

While Liverpool isn’t healthy either — Adam Lallana is out and Jordan Henderson is iffy — their high-flying attack will want to impose its gegenpressing will on Everton’s beleaguered back line.

What they’re saying

Everton boss Ronald Koeman on the rivalry: “I heard in the last two seasons they were too afraid to play against Liverpool. Why you need to be afraid, I don’t understand that.”

Jurgen Klopp on hosting the Reds’ rivals: “Everton are a good team but we are Liverpool and nobody should underestimate the power of Anfield. I didn’t need a second to understand how important this game is. The city stops for 90 minutes.”

Prediction

Everton will be hard-pressed to deal with its defensive depth given Liverpool’s inspiring attack in big matches. The Reds won’t be asleep for this one, and take a 4-2 thriller.

FIFA sends 1,300-page corruption probe to Swiss prosecutors

Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

GENEVA (AP) FIFA has sent 1,300 pages of internal investigation reports into suspected bribery and corruption to Switzerland’s attorney general.

However, FIFA said Friday it was legally barred from publishing the full reports or commenting on the evidence or conclusions.

The documents complete a 22-month probe by legal firm Quinn Emanuel, which FIFA retained in the fallout from United States and Swiss federal prosecutors revealing their sprawling investigations of soccer corruption in May 2015.

FIFA has said the U.S.-based law firm, whose hiring helped add $30 million to its published legal costs in 2015, is key to helping retain its institutional status as a victim of corruption and not an accomplice.

“FIFA understands and has agreed that the reports will also be made available to the U.S. authorities,” FIFA said in a statement.

In a case identified with former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the FIFA-commissioned reports will arrive at the U.S. Department of Justice and Brooklyn federal prosecution under new leaders in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Switzerland attorney general Michael Lauber remains in control of his office’s investigation, which already opened proceedings for suspected criminal mismanagement against former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and his former right-hand man, Jerome Valcke.

Blatter and Valcke, FIFA’s CEO-like secretary general since 2007, were both suspended from office in September 2015 and later banned from soccer by the FIFA ethics committee.

It is unclear which other senior FIFA staffers or soccer federation leaders worldwide could be implicated and ultimately indicted on the basis of the investigation reports.

In an interim finding last year, FIFA accused Blatter, Valcke and long-time finance director Markus Kattner of self-dealing in agreeing to each others’ contracted salaries and World Cup bonuses totaling $80 million. FIFA fired Kattner last May.

In the documents, FIFA does not make a judgment on which individuals could or should be prosecuted, according to a person briefed on the contents. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the reports are confidential, also said some key witnesses refused to speak.

Still, Lauber’s office has “acknowledged FIFA’s close and consistent cooperation,” FIFA said in its statement.

Lauber is also key to sealing the contents of FIFA’s more than 1,300 report pages and more than 20,000 pages of evidence to preserve the integrity of his team’s investigation.

The Swiss lawyer’s office criticized the German soccer federation last year when it released in full a 361-page report into suspected corruption linked to organizing the 2006 World Cup. By publishing so much evidence, the “risk of collusion” by suspects, including soccer great Franz Beckenbauer, was increased, the Swiss federal department said then.

The Swiss investigation of Germany’s World Cup organizers spun off the broader FIFA case, which was formally launched in Switzerland in November 2014. Then, Blatter and FIFA ethics committee judges sent Lauber reports from an investigation into the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding contests led by former U.S. Attorney Michael Garcia.

Swiss prosecutors have examined at least 172 suspected money-laundering transactions through Swiss banks in a case that Lauber’s office has said proceedings could take up to five years.

The U.S. case was launched years earlier and had a first star witness in former FIFA executive committee member Chuck Blazer, the most senior American in world soccer during Blatter’s presidency. Blazer ran CONCACAF, the North American soccer body, from apartments in Trump Tower in Manhattan and rarely filed tax returns.

U.S. federal authorities have indicted or taken guilty pleas from more than 40 soccer and marketing executives, and marketing agencies, including several former FIFA vice presidents from the Americas.

The case mostly involves bribery linked to regional tournaments and World Cup qualifying games in Latin America, plus a direct link to FIFA in payments totaling $10 million through its accounts, signed off by Valcke in 2008.

Prosecutors using Blazer’s testimony allege the money was bribes funneled from South African organizers of the 2010 World Cup in exchange for hosting votes from CONCACAF delegates on the FIFA executive committee.

Forfeits totaling more than $200 million have been agreed to by people who admitted guilt to U.S. authorities.

FIFA last year made a restitution claim for a share of the money, including for enforced legal costs, based on “harm to its business relationships, reputation and intangible property.”