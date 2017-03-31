More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

MLS at Week 5: Crew picking up steam, Sounders face Atlanta

By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

With international fixtures over for the time being, MLS is ready to get back into full swing, starting with a pair of Friday night matches. Here’s a look at this weekend’s action:

Toronto FC vs. Sporting KC – 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

The visitors have only allowed one goal so far in the new season, however, Sporting KC’s attack hasn’t lived up to the billing yet, with just two finishes in the first three matches. Both sides come into Friday’s contest unbeaten to start, however, TFC has done so in its opening three fixtures all on the road. Greg Vanney’s side will have their home opener at BMO Field on Friday.

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United – 10 p.m. ET Friday

Clint Dempsey and the Sounders impressed their last time out against the New York Red Bulls, and now another hot Eastern Conference side is coming to the Pacific Northwest on Friday. Atlanta has been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the first few weeks of the season, particularly the club’s attack led by Josef Martinez, Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba. The team’s 11 goals scored are the second most in MLS, trailing only the Portland Timbers (12).

New York City FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes – 2 p.m. ET Saturday

The Earthquakes have yet to beat NYCFC in their first two tries, but the Western Conference side has looked revamped to start the 2017 season. Currently fourth place in the West, the Quakes are unbeaten in their first two home matches, but Saturday will give the club an opportunity to get its first point(s) away from Avaya Stadium. Meanwhile, NYCFC has had its share of ups and downs to start the season, mostly because of its lack of finishing despite having plenty of chances.

Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact – 3 p.m. ET Saturday

It’s been a tough start for the Impact, and without Ignacio Piatti it leaves a tremendous burden on the rest of the attack. For the Fire, it has been an up and down start after making a lot of intriguing moves during the offseason.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City – 4 p.m. ET Saturday

The Crew have revamped after a disappointing 2016 season and the new addition of Kekuta Manneh should make their side’s attacking presence all the more dangerous. Meanwhile, Orlando has started well out of the gate, however, the Lions continue to play without captain Kaka, who was injured in the team’s first match against NYCFC.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union – 7 p.m. ET Saturday

D.C. is the only team in MLS without a goal so far this season, which should be good news for the Union, who are also trying to get their 2017 campaign off on a higher note. Both sides are seeking their first win.

Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake – 8 p.m. ET Saturday

If there’s a week that Minnesota might sneak out their first win it could be Saturday night when they face RSL. The Loons have started off very poorly, especially defensively, with 18 goals allowed in four matches. However, RSL has struggled mightily to score goals, with just two to show thus far.

Houston Dynamo vs. New York Red Bulls – 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls will be happy to get Sacha Kljestan back from international duty after drawing with RSL last weekend, while the Dynamo hope to continue their early-season success. Romell Quioto’s three goals leads the club thus far, however, the striker will miss time after suffering a shoulder injury for Honduras.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy – 10 p.m. ET Saturday

It’s been a slow start for the Western Conference sides for different reasons. The Galaxy have had to cope with a multitude of injuries through the opening four weeks, while the Whitecaps have failed to find success in the attacking third. With just two goals thus far and now the loss of Kekuta Manneh through a trade to the Crew, Carl Robinson’s side must find a way to pick up the offensive slack.

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution – 9 p.m. ET Sunday

The Timbers are coming off their first loss of 2017 last weekend, while the Revs put on a show against Minnesota (even though most teams are having that same success). Caleb Porter’s side currently leads MLS with 12 goals in the first four matches, and the Timbers look capable of scoring a lot more goals this season with their crop of attacking talent.

Report: Argentina expected to sack Bauza, hire Sampaoli

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

With Argentina currently teetering on the edge of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, the country’s federation is reportedly ready to make a change at the helm.

According to ESPN FC, Argentina is set to sack manager Edgardo Bauza after his side recently lost to Bolivia during WCQ.

Argentina was forced to play that match against Bolivia without Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who served the first of his four-match suspension for verbally abusing a linesman during the Albiceleste’s 1-0 win over Chile.

ESPN FC reports that the Argentine federation is preparing to unanimously vote out Bauza and replace him with Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli, who previously coached the Chilean national team.

With Sampaoli reportedly eager to take the reigns of the Albiceleste and Sevilla’s sporting director exiting the La Liga side, everything appears to be in place for the veteran manager to take charge of the South American side.

Argentina currently sits fifth in CONMEBOL WCQ with four matches remaining in the final qualifying round. If the Albiceleste remain in fifth, they would have to face the top side from Oceania in a playoff to reach World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Report: Juan Mata could miss remainder of season after undergoing surgery

Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Juan Mata hasn’t missed any matches due to injury since joining Manchester United three seasons ago, but it appears that run of good health could be over for the Spanish international.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mata could miss the rest of the 2016/17 season after undergoing groin surgery on Thursday.

The 28-year-old’s setback puts him on the list of several United players currently on the shelf, including Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Mata has scored 36 goals across all competitions for the Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014, including 10 goals during the current campaign for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Spurs receive extension on Wembley decision

By Matt ReedMar 31, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Tottenham will now have another month to decide its future after Wembley Stadium granted an extension for the Premier League side.

Spurs were originally set to have to decide on remaining at White Hart Lane for another year or move into Wembley by March 31, however, the national stadium has agreed to give the club until April 30 to choose one way or the other.

“This is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane,” the statement read.

“Our intention remains to spend next season at Wembley Stadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018-19 season.”

The English side is currently constructing a brand new stadium that will house over 61,000 supporters next to where White Hart Lane currently resides. The current plan is that Spurs will move into their new venue for the 2018/19 PL season.

Sports director behind Sevilla’s success leaves the club

Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 31, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) One of the men behind Sevilla’s recent success is leaving the club.

Sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, is ending his 17-year stint with Sevilla. He is expected to join Italian club AS Roma in the near future.

Monchi departs after revolutionizing the Spanish club and helping it reach 16 finals and win nine titles in Spain and Europe. His scouting system helped rescue the team from the brink of financial collapse and turned him into one the most sought-after soccer directors in Europe.

Monchi is believed to have helped Sevilla earn more than 200 million euros ($215 million) in transfers with his method of finding cheap players with potential and re-selling them to bigger clubs.

Among the players discovered by him are Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Julio Baptista, Sergio Ramos, Seydou Keita, Jesus Navas and Carlos Bacca. Alves, a regular with Brazil and currently with Juventus, is considered one of his most successful signings – being bought for 1 million euros ($1.1 million) from a small Brazilian club and sold to Barcelona for 30 million euros ($33 million).

Despite a limited budget compared to the powerhouses of European soccer, including local rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, Monchi helped Sevilla win the last three Europa League titles. It also won two Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one European Super Cup and two UEFA Cups.

The team is contending for the Spanish league title for the first time in nearly a decade, sitting third in the standings behind Barcelona and Madrid. It made it to the last 16 in the Champions League, but a tearful Monchi watched as Sevilla was eliminated by Leicester.

The 48-year-old Monchi, a former goalkeeper, had a contract with Sevilla until 2020, with a reported buyout clause of five million euros ($5.4 million). Spanish media said his deal with Roma is almost finalized.

Despite his departure, Sevilla is expected to keep using the so-called “Monchi Method,” which consists of a vast network of scouts and soccer specialists who watch games in leagues around the world, especially in places where Sevilla can have a competitive edge in the transfer market.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni