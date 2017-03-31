Mourinho says his Schweinsteiger treatment was wrong

Week 30 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with 10 games on the schedule as we enter the final stretch of the season.

Kicking things off on Saturday there is a big Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton at Anfield (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams battling for a top four finish.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Crystal Palace (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a London derby as Antonio Conte‘s men aim to move one step closer to winning the title. At the same time Manchester United welcome in-form West Brom to Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho juggling injuries and suspensions as the Red Devils hope to move closer to a top four finish.

Saturday ends with a big rivalry match up as Southampton host Bournemouth host (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in the South Coast derby at St Mary’s. Can the in-form Cherries win at Southampton for the first-time in their history?

Sunday is another busy day as Swansea host Middlesbrough in a massive relegation battle (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Liberty Stadium.

Then the PL week ends with a beauty, as a huge top four clash takes place with Arsenal hosting Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Brom – CNBC

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham – Premier League Extratime

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. West Ham – Premier League

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Stoke City – Premier League

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sunderland – Premier League

12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Bournemouth — NBC



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN

11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester City – NBCSN

