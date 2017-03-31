Mourinho says his Schweinsteiger treatment was wrong

Let it never be said Jose Mourinho won’t admit when he’s wrong.

The Manchester United boss was asked about new Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s time at Old Trafford, and says he made significant mistakes.

Many were upset with how Mourinho treated the German legend, including Lukas Podolski and a players union rep who insisted the manager could be jailed in his country.

Turns out, aside from the prison part, Mourinho agrees.

“He is one of the players that I feel sorry because of something I did to him. Not about him as a player or whether I would have bought him or not. It is as a professional, and as a human being. “Last thing I told him, ‘I was not right with you once, now I have to be right to you’. When he asked me to leave I had to say yes. I feel sorry for the first period. He knows that.

Schweinsteiger is one of the biggest name imports to MLS, so there’s a Stateside benefit to Mourinho’s madness, but there’s no doubt he has the skill set and savvy to be a part of what United needed this season (and maybe beyond). It takes a big man to admit when he’s wrong, even when it’s this obvious. Good on Jose.

