Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Everton

Liverpool won 1-0 on Dec. 19

Toffees waylaid by injuries

Reds lead all-time 88W-71D-66L

October 17, 2010 — The last time Everton beat Liverpool.

September 27, 1999 — The last time it happened at Anfield.

As if history wasn’t weighing on Everton fans, the Toffees will be without three pieces for Saturday’s Merseyside Derby at Anfield (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

James McCarthy is out, and both Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori were lost for the season with injuries on international break.

While Liverpool isn’t healthy either — Adam Lallana is out and Jordan Henderson is iffy — their high-flying attack will want to impose its gegenpressing will on Everton’s beleaguered back line.

What they’re saying

Everton boss Ronald Koeman on the rivalry: “I heard in the last two seasons they were too afraid to play against Liverpool. Why you need to be afraid, I don’t understand that.”

Jurgen Klopp on hosting the Reds’ rivals: “Everton are a good team but we are Liverpool and nobody should underestimate the power of Anfield. I didn’t need a second to understand how important this game is. The city stops for 90 minutes.”

Prediction

Everton will be hard-pressed to deal with its defensive depth given Liverpool’s inspiring attack in big matches. The Reds won’t be asleep for this one, and take a 4-2 thriller.

