@USSoccer_WNT

USWNT calls up 16-year-old free-scoring striker

By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT

Injuries to Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, and Morgan Brian have opened the door for a new face to the USWNT.

And that face is young.

Jill Ellis has called up 16-year-old Sophia Smith for USWNT training camp ahead of April’s two friendlies against Russia.

Judging from this U.S. Soccer press release, Smith is really good at scoring goals (She also scored for the U-23s this month):

Between Feb. 15 and March 8, Smith was in Europe, first with the U.S. U-18 WNT in England, where she scored five goals in three games. That performance earned her a first call-up to the U.S. U-20 WNT and she traveled directly to La Manga, Spain, where she scored another four goals in three matches.

Smith comes from the same Real Colorado youth set-up as 17-year-old Jaelin Howell, who was called up earlier in the week.

Coincidentally, Smith lists Heath as one of her two favorite players.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
  • Chelsea won 1-0 on Dec. 17
  • Palace won at Chelsea last season
  • Blues lead all-time 21W-15D-9L

Big Sam Allardyce will put his relegation-battling mettle on the line with a brutal stretch of games beginning with Crystal Palace’s London Derby at Chelsea on Saturday (Watch live at 10 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace plays Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal, Leicester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur over the next six fixtures, and are a mere four points clear of the drop zone.

Allardyce has led a stiffening of Palace’s once-porous back line, though Eden Hazard, Pedro, and company will challenge that. The Eagles’ three-straight clean sheets have come against Middlesbrough, West Brom, and Watford.

Chelsea’s only league loss since the calendar hit October came in January, a span which has seen the Blues draw only twice.

What they’re saying

Allardyce on Christian Benteke’s two-month goal drought: “From Christian’s point, it’s very frustrating for him because he hasn’t put the ball in the back of the net since Bournemouth. He’s had opportunities and they’ve come and gone, and hopefully they will arrive at the right time for us, which is in the next 10 games. If we are to stay up then we need to get Christian scoring again, and I would hope he could bag five or six goals in the next 10 games to try and help the problem we’re in.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on the plight of Palace“If you ask me why they are in this position, I don’t know. It’s very strange. When you have this team with these great players it can happen, like with Chelsea last season. They have won the last three games; in the last six games they are sixth in the table. We have to pay great attention.”

Prediction

It’s nice of Conte to pay lip service to the legit talent of Palace, but this will be a day for the Blues. Chelsea 3-0.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 30

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT

The Premier League is back and we have 10 games to games on the slate.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Southampton 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Hull City 2-0 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Leicester City 1-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 2-2 Man City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Swansea 1-0 Middlesbrough – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Man United 1-0 West Brom – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Liverpool 1-2 Everton – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford 1-3 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Wenger: Defending errors plaguing Arsenal, not uncertainty

Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 31, 2017, 12:06 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger says he’s ready for a fight.

How long that battle lasts is another story.

The Arsenal boss gave a long and honest interview to Geoff Shreeves which hit the web on Friday.

The questions don’t sugarcoat the situation nor avoid the specter of his Arsenal future looming over the season.

Wenger pins the team’s struggles down to team defending. He says that uncertainty is not affecting his team’s play.

“You do not need to concede a corner because I have not signed a five-year contract. You defend on a corner no matter if your manager is has a one month or 10-year contract.”

Maybe we’re reading into it too deeply, but the following quote makes it seems like the decision isn’t in his hands though he’s ready to power on at Arsenal.

From SkySports.com:

“Don’t try to make me announce today something I don’t want to because I’m not in a position to do it. I’ve at least shown one thing in my life at Arsenal, I’ve shown loyalty. I was in a very difficult position sometimes and I’ve always chosen Arsenal but one day it will stop. Is it today, is it tomorrow, is it in two years or is it before? I don’t know but as long as I am here I’m ready to fight and give absolutely everything to the club I love.”

What a season it’s been at the Emirates. It wasn’t too long ago that we were discussing Arsenal’s best feeling during a European campaign in ages, and now we’re endlessly chatting about the future of the longest-tenured manager in the game.

Full Premier League schedule – Week 30

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 31, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Week 30 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with 10 games on the schedule as we enter the final stretch of the season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Saturday there is a big Merseyside derby as Liverpool host Everton at Anfield (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams battling for a top four finish.

[ MORE: Previews of every Week 30 game ]

Premier League leaders Chelsea then host Crystal Palace (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a London derby as Antonio Conte‘s men aim to move one step closer to winning the title. At the same time Manchester United welcome in-form West Brom to Old Trafford (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jose Mourinho juggling injuries and suspensions as the Red Devils hope to move closer to a top four finish.

Saturday ends with a big rivalry match up as Southampton host Bournemouth host (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in the South Coast derby at St Mary’s. Can the in-form Cherries win at Southampton for the first-time in their history?

Sunday is another busy day as Swansea host Middlesbrough in a massive relegation battle (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Liberty Stadium.

Then the PL week ends with a beauty, as a huge top four clash takes place with Arsenal hosting Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates Stadium.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here's your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Brom – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. West Ham – Premier League [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Stoke City – Premier League [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sunderland – Premier League [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Bournemouth — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]