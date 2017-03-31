USWNT calls up 16-year-old free-scoring striker

Injuries to Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, and Morgan Brian have opened the door for a new face to the USWNT.
And that face is young.
Jill Ellis has called up 16-year-old Sophia Smith for USWNT training camp ahead of April’s two friendlies against Russia.
Judging from this U.S. Soccer press release, Smith is really good at scoring goals (She also scored for the U-23s this month):
Between Feb. 15 and March 8, Smith was in Europe, first with the U.S. U-18 WNT in England, where she scored five goals in three games. That performance earned her a first call-up to the U.S. U-20 WNT and she traveled directly to La Manga, Spain, where she scored another four goals in three matches.
Smith comes from the same Real Colorado youth set-up as 17-year-old Jaelin Howell, who was called up earlier in the week.
Coincidentally, Smith lists Heath as one of her two favorite players.