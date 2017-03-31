Wenger: Defending errors plaguing Arsenal, not uncertainty

Arsene Wenger says he’s ready for a fight.

How long that battle lasts is another story.

The Arsenal boss gave a long and honest interview to Geoff Shreeves which hit the web on Friday.

The questions don’t sugarcoat the situation nor avoid the specter of his Arsenal future looming over the season.

Wenger pins the team’s struggles down to team defending. He says that uncertainty is not affecting his team’s play.

“You do not need to concede a corner because I have not signed a five-year contract. You defend on a corner no matter if your manager is has a one month or 10-year contract.”

Maybe we’re reading into it too deeply, but the following quote makes it seems like the decision isn’t in his hands though he’s ready to power on at Arsenal.

From SkySports.com:

“Don’t try to make me announce today something I don’t want to because I’m not in a position to do it. I’ve at least shown one thing in my life at Arsenal, I’ve shown loyalty. I was in a very difficult position sometimes and I’ve always chosen Arsenal but one day it will stop. Is it today, is it tomorrow, is it in two years or is it before? I don’t know but as long as I am here I’m ready to fight and give absolutely everything to the club I love.”

What a season it’s been at the Emirates. It wasn’t too long ago that we were discussing Arsenal’s best feeling during a European campaign in ages, and now we’re endlessly chatting about the future of the longest-tenured manager in the game.

