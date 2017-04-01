Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Dier, Son break down Clarets

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Spurs sit 2nd with 62 points

Burnley five above drop

Dier first goal since 2015

Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored to help Spurs cut Chelsea’s Premier League lead to seven points, as Tottenham went into Turf Moor and beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Spurs had to use all three of their subs on injured starters, as Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, and Vincent Janssen all left the match.

After a sleepy opening half hour, Dele Alli missed a big chance to make it 1-0 when Tom Heaton slapped Christian Eriksen‘s shot into his path. Dele had to shoot while avoiding a fallen Burnley player, and skied his shot over the bar.

Bad news for Spurs before the break, as Harry Winks needed to be stretchered off. Early reports cite ankle ligament damage for the promising midfielder.

The wall twice denied Eriksen off a 49th minute free kick, first leaping to head down his set piece before knocking away his rebound effort.

Heaton was called into action to deny Ben Davies after some fine work from Vincent Janssen.

Spurs found the net off a corner kick, as Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick pushed the corner to a waiting Dier. The English international took his time to rip one through traffic.

The visitors made it 2-0 within a quarter-hour when Son scored off a Dele cross.

1 – Eric Dier has scored his first Premier League goal in 475 days, since netting vs Newcastle in December 2015. Straits. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

