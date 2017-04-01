More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace: Title race back on?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT
  • Chelsea’s first defeat since Jan. 4
  • Palace win fourth-straight game
  • Eagles fight back after going behind
  • Man City up next for Chelsea

Chelsea suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League leaders have seen their gap at the top reduced to seven points.

Cesc Fabregas put Chelsea ahead but two quickfire goals from Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke put Palace 2-1 up and then a valiant defensive effort, led by Mamadou Sakho and Wayne Hennessey, saw the Eagles seal a fourth-straight win.

Chelsea stay top but they remain on 69 points after their run of 10-straight home wins ended, while Palace move on to 31 points and pull away from the relegation zone.

Chelsea took the lead early on Fabregas pinged a ball out to Hazard and the Belgian took his time before picking out Fabregas to finish. 1-0. Too easy for the Blues.

Just when Chelsea thought they’d run away with another win the Eagles came soaring back with Zaha twisting and turning then drilling a low shot into the bottom corner. 1-1. Game on.

Moments later Palace were ahead and Stamford Bridge was stunned. Zaha and Benteke link up to launch a counter and the latter then audaciously scooped his effort over Courtois and into the net. 2-1 to Palace.

Chelsea then had a penalty shout waved away as Pedro‘s effort looked to strike Andros Townsend‘s arm and then Hazard and Fabregas combined to tee up Costa but Wayne Hennessey saved well.

Marcos Alonso went close to equalizing but Hennessey saved well before the break as wave after wave of Chelsea attack came up short with Hazard also denied and Nemanja Matic going close.

In the second half Chelsea came out swinging again with Costa involved in plenty of challenges and he almost got the Blues level as Fabregas ran into the box and set him up but Hennessey denied him once again.

Another shot from Costa was blocked bravely by Scott Dann — he only came on at half time for James Tomkins — who then fell awkwardly and had to be stretchered off with Damien Delaney on in his place.

Palace continued to go close on the break as Chelsea poured forward for an equalizer and Yohan Cabaye saw his free kick from the left fly inches wide.

Costa headed wide from Hazard’s cross as Chelsea grew increasingly desperate late on but Palace held on for a famous win to throw a spanner in the works of Chelsea’s title charge.

Hull 2-1 West Ham: Tigers win it late on

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
  • Ranocchia wins it late on
  • Carroll gave West Ham lead
  • Hull unbeaten at home since Silva’s arrival
  • West Ham lose fourth-straight game

Hull City launched a superb late comeback to beat West Ham United 2-1 and keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League well and truly alive.

Andy Carroll put struggling West Ham United ahead in the first half but Andrew Robertson made it 1-1 in the second half and then Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia headed home late on to give the Tigers a vital three points as they remain unbeaten at home in the PL in 2017.

With the win Marco Silva’s side move on to 27 points and are only in the relegation zone on goal difference, while West Ham are on 33 points.

An even start played at in Yorkshire as Jose Fonte was booked early on and Hull looked to try and launch balls in-behind the Hammers’ defense whenever possible.

Robert Snodgrass almost nodded home at the back post by Eldin Jakupovic saved but soon West Ham were ahead.

Carroll scored his 50th Premier League goal and he may not have had an easier one as Curtis Davies misjudged a ball into the box and Carroll controlled before slotting home. 1-0 to West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini then had a low shot which was deflected just wide as Hull struggled to get out of their own half.

Hull then equalized to give themselves a lifeline with a flowing move finished off by Robertson as he surged into the box and slotted home. 1-1.

Carroll almost put West Ham back in front moment later but his header at the back post was well-saved by Jakupovic.

Hull pushed hard to go ahead as a scramble in the box saw Alfred N'Diaye hit the inside of the post and then Kamil Grosicki put his effort wide from the follow up.

Finally the Tigers broke through as Grosicki’s corner was flicked home at the near post by Ranocchia to send the Hull faithful wild.

Watford 1-0 Sunderland: Rare Britos goal buries Black Cats

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
  • Watford moves 10th
  • Sunderland seven off safety

Miguel Britos scored his first Watford goal to ease the Hornets seven points clear of the drop zone in a 1-0 win over visiting Sunderland on Saturday.

The Black Cats remain dead last in the Premier League with just 20 points.

Britos joined the Hornets from Napoli in the summer of 2015, and won the last of Watford’s three successful 50-50 battles off a 59th minute corner.

Adnan Januzaj sent a curling, speculative, and — it turns out — dangerous effort toward goal just 10 minutes in, and Watford’s Heurelho Gomes had to lead to keep it scoreless.

Mostly though, the better of the chances belonged to Watford. Etienne Capoue came close to scoring before halftime with a long distance effort.

The Hornets didn’t find their breakthrough until the second half, when Britos was the final Watford man to win three quick 50-50 balls off a corner kick.

Wahbi Khazri‘s 89th minute free kick was well defended by Watford’s back line, as Sunderland’s late charge came up short.

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Dier, Son break down Clarets

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Spurs sit 2nd with 62 points
  • Burnley five above drop
  • Dier first goal since 2015

Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored to help Spurs cut Chelsea’s Premier League lead to seven points, as Tottenham went into Turf Moor and beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday.

Spurs had to use all three of their subs on injured starters, as Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, and Vincent Janssen all left the match.

After a sleepy opening half hour, Dele Alli missed a big chance to make it 1-0 when Tom Heaton slapped Christian Eriksen‘s shot into his path. Dele had to shoot while avoiding a fallen Burnley player, and skied his shot over the bar.

Bad news for Spurs before the break, as Harry Winks needed to be stretchered off. Early reports cite ankle ligament damage for the promising midfielder.

The wall twice denied Eriksen off a 49th minute free kick, first leaping to head down his set piece before knocking away his rebound effort.

Heaton was called into action to deny Ben Davies after some fine work from Vincent Janssen.

Spurs found the net off a corner kick, as Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick pushed the corner to a waiting Dier. The English international took his time to rip one through traffic.

The visitors made it 2-0 within a quarter-hour when Son scored off a Dele cross.

Leicester 2-0 Stoke: Foxes win fourth-straight

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
  • Goals from Ndidi, Vardy
  • Leicester win fifth-straight game in all comps
  • Shakespeare has five-straight wins 
  • Stoke winless in three

Leicester beat Stoke 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Craig Shakespeare became the first-ever British manager to win his first four games in the Premier League.

A stunner from Wilfred Ndidi got Leicester going and then Jamie Vardy hammered home a volley early in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

With their fourth-straight win in the PL since Claudio Ranieri was fired, Leicester move on to 33 points and are three points behind Stoke City with a top 10 finish in their sights.

Leicester started brightly and Riyad Mahrez was at the center of everything good about the Foxes.

Yohan Benalouane went close to giving Leicester the lead as he squirmed an effort just wide.

The Foxes continued to press with Demarai Gray drilling a low shot just wide and then Ndidi smashed home an unstoppable effort to make it 1-0 to the home side. Fantastic strike.

Shinji Okazaki sent a bicycle kick over as Leicester piled on the pressure and then Stoke launched a rapid counter which saw Saido Berahino force Kasper Schmeichel into a stop.

Mahrez then had a wonderful effort from 25 yards out saved well down low by Lee Grant as Leicester deserved their half time lead.

Two minutes after the break Danny Simpson clipped in a delightful ball and Vardy hammered home an unstoppable strike to make it 2-0 and score his fourth goal in his last four games.

Stoke looked completely out of ideas in the second half with Leicester hunting in packs and looking comfortable.

Mahrez went close for Leicester but Grant once again denied the Foxes as the one-way traffic continued and the Algerian dragged another effort just wide as the Foxes had to settle for a two-goal win.