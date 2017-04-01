Hull 2-1 West Ham: Tigers win it late on

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ranocchia wins it late on

Carroll gave West Ham lead

Hull unbeaten at home since Silva’s arrival

West Ham lose fourth-straight game

Hull City launched a superb late comeback to beat West Ham United 2-1 and keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League well and truly alive.

Andy Carroll put struggling West Ham United ahead in the first half but Andrew Robertson made it 1-1 in the second half and then Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia headed home late on to give the Tigers a vital three points as they remain unbeaten at home in the PL in 2017.

With the win Marco Silva’s side move on to 27 points and are only in the relegation zone on goal difference, while West Ham are on 33 points.

An even start played at in Yorkshire as Jose Fonte was booked early on and Hull looked to try and launch balls in-behind the Hammers’ defense whenever possible.

Robert Snodgrass almost nodded home at the back post by Eldin Jakupovic saved but soon West Ham were ahead.

Carroll scored his 50th Premier League goal and he may not have had an easier one as Curtis Davies misjudged a ball into the box and Carroll controlled before slotting home. 1-0 to West Ham.

Manuel Lanzini then had a low shot which was deflected just wide as Hull struggled to get out of their own half.

Hull then equalized to give themselves a lifeline with a flowing move finished off by Robertson as he surged into the box and slotted home. 1-1.

Carroll almost put West Ham back in front moment later but his header at the back post was well-saved by Jakupovic.

Hull pushed hard to go ahead as a scramble in the box saw Alfred N'Diaye hit the inside of the post and then Kamil Grosicki put his effort wide from the follow up.

Finally the Tigers broke through as Grosicki’s corner was flicked home at the near post by Ranocchia to send the Hull faithful wild.

