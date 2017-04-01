Koeman slams Klopp’s behavior in Merseyside derby

Ronald Koeman is not happy with Jurgen Klopp at all.

During Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Everton at Anfield on Saturday, there were several flashpoints which saw both managers have words on the sidelines.

Tackles from Ross Barkley seemed to be at the center of things, as Klopp and his coaching staff complained to the officials on multiple occasions.

Speaking to Sky Sports Koeman, who said he was “proud” of his team, was far from impressed with those antics.

“Tackles are part of football I saw some tackles from Lucas. It’s all about football but we don’t make a show from the bench like Liverpool. It’s football – a hard and fair game,” Klopp said. “I don’t like coaches from the bench the whole time shouting to referees and linesmen, making a big show about tackles. They were crazy. They didn’t need the physio on the pitch. It’s a man’s sport.”

Tells us what you really think, Ronald…

Even if Liverpool’s bench was animated, like it always is with Klopp on the sidelines, Koeman surely cannot hide the fact that Barkley was very lucky to stay on the pitch in the first half as he caught Dejan Lovren with a high tackle which only got him a yellow card.

This game was a feisty Merseyside derby and there was always going to be plenty of fallout after injuries and hefty challenges.

