Leicester 2-0 Stoke: Foxes win fourth-straight

Goals from Ndidi, Vardy

Leicester win fifth-straight game in all comps

Shakespeare has five-straight wins

Stoke winless in three

Leicester beat Stoke 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Craig Shakespeare became the first-ever British manager to win his first four games in the Premier League.

A stunner from Wilfred Ndidi got Leicester going and then Jamie Vardy hammered home a volley early in the second half to put the game beyond doubt.

With their fourth-straight win in the PL since Claudio Ranieri was fired, Leicester move on to 33 points and are three points behind Stoke City with a top 10 finish in their sights.

Leicester started brightly and Riyad Mahrez was at the center of everything good about the Foxes.

Yohan Benalouane went close to giving Leicester the lead as he squirmed an effort just wide.

The Foxes continued to press with Demarai Gray drilling a low shot just wide and then Ndidi smashed home an unstoppable effort to make it 1-0 to the home side. Fantastic strike.

Shinji Okazaki sent a bicycle kick over as Leicester piled on the pressure and then Stoke launched a rapid counter which saw Saido Berahino force Kasper Schmeichel into a stop.

Mahrez then had a wonderful effort from 25 yards out saved well down low by Lee Grant as Leicester deserved their half time lead.

Two minutes after the break Danny Simpson clipped in a delightful ball and Vardy hammered home an unstoppable strike to make it 2-0 and score his fourth goal in his last four games.

Stoke looked completely out of ideas in the second half with Leicester hunting in packs and looking comfortable.

Mahrez went close for Leicester but Grant once again denied the Foxes as the one-way traffic continued and the Algerian dragged another effort just wide as the Foxes had to settle for a two-goal win.

