LIVE – At the half: Liverpool lead Everton in frantic derby

Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday in a feisty Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men went ahead early through Sadio Mane‘s strike but Matthew Pennington equalized in a frantic first half. Phillipe Coutinho curled home a stunner to make it 2-1 before the break as Ross Barkley was lucky to stay on the pitch after two hefty challenges.

Divock Origi sealed the win for Liverpool in the second half as the Reds moved nine points ahead of Everton and strengthened their grip on a top four spot as they remain unbeaten against the PL’s top 10 this season.

Liverpool took the lead with less than eight minutes on the clock as Mane surged at Everton’s defense and hit a low shot across goal and into the far corner. 1-0 to the Reds as Anfield erupted.

Everton struggled to get a foothold in the game after that early setback with Liverpool snapping into the tackles and pinning the Toffees back.

Liverpool continued to find pockets of space behind Everton’s defense as Coutinho curled an effort towards the far post which Joel Robles saved and then Phil Jagielka cleared off the line.

Everton then stunned the Kop as academy product Pennington tapped home his first Toffees goal from close range as a loose ball from a corner found him unmarked. 1-1. Game on.

177 – There were just 177 seconds between Everton's equaliser and Philippe Coutinho's goal for Liverpool. Reaction. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

However, Liverpool were back in front soon after Everton’s equalizer as Coutinho cut inside past Gueye and Pennington and curled home a sumptuous strike into the far top corner with a moment of magic. 2-1.

Ross Barkley was lucky to not be sent off for a nasty challenge on Dejan Lovren as referee Anthony Taylor instead brandished a yellow card as things livened up.

At the start of the second half Everton were positive s Barkley’s free kick found Ashley Williams at the back post and his effort back across goal was saved by Simon Mignolet with Lukaku lurking. At the other end Emre Can‘s effort caused Joel Robles some problems as both teams went for it.

Mane was then forced off through injury after a heavy challenge from Leighton Baines and Everton came to life with Barkley’s deflected shot and then James Mliner blocking Mason Holgate‘s cross at the vital moment.

The Toffees pushed hard for an equalizer but were opened up by a fine through ball from Coutinho which found substitute Origi who stayed cool and slotted home to make it 3-1.

Everton threw the kitchen sink at Liverpool with Holgate’s deflected effort well-saved by Mignolet and the youngster then put a header just over. Liverpool threatened through Trent Alexander-Arnold as the youngster jumped off the bench and went close twice but the crucial derby day win was easy enough for Liverpool as they’re now unbeaten at home against Everton in the PL since 1999.

