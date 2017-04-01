LIVE – At the half: Liverpool lead Everton in frantic derby

Liverpool and Everton are putting on quite the show in the 228th edition of the Merseyside derby.
Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 up early on but Everton academy product Matthew Pennington leveled in front of the Kop to make it 1-1.
A moment of magic from Philippe Coutinho then made it 2-1 to Liverpool moments later as plenty of meaty tackles were made and passion was high at Anfield.
Just when everyone had handed Chelsea the Premier League title the Blues slipped up at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday with Antonio Conte‘s men losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.
That has seen their lead atop the PL table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley on Saturday, while Manchester City will also feel like they have a decent shout at getting back in the title race as they can cut the gap to six points if they beat Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday
Chelsea still have a huge advantage but with Man City up next, there could be a little wobble for Conte’s men who have looked indestructible for much of this season.
Let’s take a look at what remains for Chelsea and Tottenham in the final nine games of the season…
Chelsea
April 5: vs. Man City
April 8: at Bournemouth
April 16: at Man United
April 25: vs. Southampton
April 30: at Everton
May 8: vs. Middlesbrough
May 13: at West Brom
May 21: vs. Sunderland
Tottenham
April 5: at Swansea City
April 8: vs. Watford
April 15: vs. Bournemouth
April 26: at Crystal Palace
April 30: vs. Arsenal
May 5: at West Ham
May 13: vs. Man United
May 21: at Hull City
On paper, you have to say Tottenham have the easier schedule, plus with Harry Kane to return from injury they may be rejuvenated at the end of the month.
Chelsea and Spurs face each other in the FA Cup semifinal at the end of April at Wembley Stadium but by the time they face each other they could be neck and neck at the top of the table.
The title race now looks much more intriguing than it did before this weekend began.
April Fools’ Day generally means a variety of busted, unfunny jokes from the sporting world (and everywhere, really).
This is not the case for San Diego’s bid to land a Major League Soccer side.
The team had already rallied plenty of viral fame when voters hijacked their naming campaign with the hilarious “Footy McFooty Face” nickname.
And on April 1, they announced that the goofy name had won. It would’ve been way funnier had they not used the end of the video to announce that they’d never name their side SDFMFFFC, but we’ll take it anyway.
Chelsea suffered a shock defeat at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as Antonio Conte‘s side showed the first signs that the pressure of a Premier League title charge is getting to them.
The PL leaders took the lead through Cesc Fabregas but gave up two quickfire goals to Palace and paid the ultimate price despite dominating large swathes of the game. Chelsea couldn’t break through due to Palace’s heroic defending but won’t be too disheartened as they played well and created chances yet were hit by two pieces of clinical finishing and gave up plenty of opportunities late on as they pushed for an equalizer.
Speaking to the BBC after the game Conte admitted his team conceded sloppy goals but wanted to shift the focus to a big game on Wednesday against Manchester City.
“This is football. We must accept this result,” Conte said. “We scored our goal after five minutes and then we conceded two in a few minutes. When you concede goals in that way you must understand the situation and improve on these mistakes.
“In every game in England, anything can happen. The league is so strong. We faced a team today with strong players. I think they showed they were a good team. Now we have to think about the next game. If we had won we would have been happy but now it’s important to focus on Manchester City.”
Chelsea’s captain Gary Cahill added that the loss was a step back for the Blues but all the focus will be on a blockbuster encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
“It’s a little set back but we need to focus on Wednesday. We need to keep calm and go again,” Cahill said. “The gap is still there. It puts emphasis on Wednesday. It adds a bit more pressure but the boys respond to that.”
Now, everything is set up rather nicely for Chelsea’s clash with City. If the Blues lose a second-straight home game in a matter of days and Tottenham win at Swansea, then their lead will be cut to four points.
A few cracks are starting to appear for Chelsea as their run-in looks a little trickier than it did before this weekend.
To say the odds are ever stacked against a team as rich and deep as Manchester United is pretty wild. Relatively speaking, that was the case on Saturday against West Brom.
Missing Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Juan Mata in the attack and several players in other parts of the pitch, United could not find a goal despite dominating the Baggies.
The scoreless draw is a setback to United’s Top Four ambitions, but there’s little doubt the Red Devils were superior on Saturday.
United boss Jose Mourinho didn’t begrudge his old friend Tony Pulis the tactics of clogging the midfield and giving little care to attacking, but he also wouldn’t want anyone to say this draw was a fair result.
From the BBC:
“When the team crosses the line once in 90 minutes and when the team is in the opposition half trying and trying and trying, you ask if we were equal?
…
“One team had the ball, one team didn’t. One team tried to win, the other tried to draw. One keeper did a funny thing, the other made three great saves.
“We have a lot of draws this season. Teams come here just to defend. Goalkeepers come here to be man of the match. We cannot score a goal even when we are one-on-one. We beat everyone on quality of play and direction of the game, possession, creation and ambition but we drew too many matches.”
He’s right, of course, but there’s nothing really snippy about it. There’s an Occam’s razor in his words, often the simpler answer is the right one. United was better, yet absent its finishing quality and denied by a good keeper.