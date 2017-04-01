Manchester United 0-0 West Brom: Foster, Baggies fluster hosts

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Utd has 75 percent possession

Four total shots on target

Baggies stay 8th

Tony Pulis‘ West Brom scooped up another impressive result in stifling Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Baggies’ packed midfield kept United at bay, and maintained their comfortable top half standing while hurting the Red Devils’ Top Four hopes.

United finishes the match in fifth place, four points back of Man City on the same amount of matches played. The Red Devils are six back of Liverpool, but have played two fewer matches than their rivals.

West Brom set up with the lion’s share of their midfield tight with its center backs, paying great respect to United’s depth. Marcus Rashford came close to testing the resolve with some work on the left flank in the 18th minute.

And Anthony Martial stung a low shot that was deflected out for a 19th minute corner.

West Brom had to be patient and disciplined, but Hal Robson-Kanu did earn a promising free kick in the 33rd minute.

19 – This is now Jose Mourinho's longest unbeaten run in the Premier League since October 2005 with Chelsea (40 games). Solace. pic.twitter.com/seLVLoxfXk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2017

The second half began with more of the same for United, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw his in-tight attempt blocked and Marouane Fellaini couldn’t force a loose ball through traffic and inside the post.

West Brom’s backs stepped away from Mkhitaryan’s winding tight-angle shot to see it free of the goal line, as United inched closer and closer to goal.

Ben Foster continued to shine in stopping a Rashford rip in the 71st minute. And ex-United back Jonny Evans turned Ashley Young‘s hopeful pass wide of the near post as the Red Devils kept pushing for a deciding goal.

At the other end, Darren Fletcher almost stunned the hosts when David De Gea mishandled his high shot onto the crossbar.

Foster made another nice save, leaping to poke Rashford’s 89th minute free kick over the bar.

