Premier League AT HALF: Palace quickly answers, leads Chelsea

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After an early flurry — especially at Stamford Bridge — goals are at a premium in six midday Premier League matches on Saturday.

[ MORE: Koeman slams Klopp’s touch line activity ]

Two road sides lead, including Crystal Palace at Chelsea, while congestion is the name of the game at Old Trafford.

Hull City 0-1 West Ham United

Andy Carroll didn’t need to be asked twice to pounce on a Curtis Davies error.

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Maybe the Blues thought they’d be on easy street after Cesc Fabregas’ fourth minute opener, but Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke answered quickly.

Leicester City 1-0 Stoke City

Wilfried Ndidi has helped Craig Shakespeare’s bid to become the first British manager to win his first four matches in charge of a PL side.

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

The rash of injuries affecting United hasn’t deterred Tony Pulis from playing a congested defensive formation at Old Trafford.

Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Not much in this one so far.

Watford 0-0 Sunderland

Heurelho Gomes with a nice stop on Adnan Januzaj in this one.

Follow @NicholasMendola