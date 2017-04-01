More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Serie A roundup: Dzeko brace cuts Juve’s lead on Roma to 5 points

Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Edin Dzeko continued his astonishing season with a double to help Roma beat Empoli 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

The goals took Dzeko’s tally to 33 for the season in all competitions. He is the league leading scorer with 23, one more than Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Dzeko is just three off his best tally of 26 league goals for Wolfsburg in the 2008-09 season. There are eight Serie A matches remaining.

It is all a far cry from last season, when Dzeko managed just eight goals in 31 appearances in his first Serie A campaign.

Roma will hope he can deliver again when they play city rival Lazio in the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

“We had an average match,” Dzeko said. “Maybe our minds were on the derby a bit but we did our bit and we got the three points.

“The cup match is such an important test. It will be difficult to overturn the 2-0 deficit, but we are a strong team.”

Dzeko scored his first early when Antonio Rudiger flicked on Leandro Paredes’ corner and it went in off Dzeko’s knee.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina forward doubled his tally in the second half. Mohamed Salah nodded down Diego Perotti’s cross and Dzeko swept it past Empoli goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who is on loan from Roma.

Salah almost got on the scoresheet in the 70th but his header came off the crossbar.

Roma moved to five points behind league leader Juventus, which visits third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

A late own goal boosted Lazio’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League at the start of an important eight days for the capital side.

Lazio moved to three points behind third-placed Napoli. The two meet in Rome next Sunday, five days after Lazio plays Roma in the second leg of their Italian Cup semifinal.

“It’s a very important victory for us, against a strong team and in a difficult stadium,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We won deservedly, because we believed in it more.

“Will I support Juventus in tomorrow’s match? I don’t really look at other teams because two days after we have the derby which will be very difficult. Then from Wednesday we’ll think about Napoli.”

It looked as if the match was heading for a draw before Keita Balde Diao crossed to fellow substitute Cristiano Lombardi, who was unmarked at the back post. He rolled the ball across the area and it ricocheted in off Francesco Acerbi and goalkeeper Andrea Consigli six minutes from time.

Lorenzo Pellegrini almost leveled in the final minute but hit the crossbar.

Sassuolo hadn’t won since February but took a surprise lead in the 26th when Domenico Berardi was tripped by Thomas Strakosha, and he sent the resulting penalty straight down the middle for his first goal since August.

Gregoire Defrel almost doubled Sassuolo’s lead immediately but sent his effort just wide of the left upright.

Lazio leveled three minutes from the break when Ciro Immobile beat the offside trap to run onto Felipe Anderson‘s through ball and fire across into the bottom right corner.

Lazio could have taken the lead on the stroke of halftime but Paolo Cannavaro hooked Immobile’s effort off the goal-line.

Championship Focus: Newcastle end winless skid, stay top

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

10 points clear of third place with seven games to go in the Championship season, Newcastle United seem all but guaranteed to win promotion to the Premier League. Brighton & Hove Albion, a single point behind the Magpies, look set to join them.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's coverage of the Championship ]

Newcastle United 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Dwight Gayle (22nd of the season) and Matt Ritchie (10th of the season, to go with 7 assists), a pair of players with very recent PL experience, bagged goals either side of halftime for Rafa Benitez‘s side, as Newcastle put an end to a three-game winless skid which saw four points hacked off their five-point lead atop the table, as it stood on March 4.

Ahead of Weeks 40 and 41 (Newcastle face 19th-place Burton on Wedensday, and visit 7th-place Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday), promotion is potentially just two games away for the Magpies. Six points, coupled with four or more points dropped by all of Huddersfield Town, Reading and Leeds United, would be enough to send Newcastle back up with five games remaining.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Glenn Murray (19th of the season) scored the game’s only goal, in the 67th minute, as Brighton made it three wins in four league games to keep pace with the leaders. Anthony Knockaert notched his 8th assist of the season (to go with 13 goals) on the play.

Brighton, like Newcastle, could also secure promotion this week (hosting Birmingham City on Tuesday, visiting Queens Park Rangers on Friday), with six points of their own and five points or more dropped by the aforementioned chasers.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(3rd) Huddersfield 0-1 (19th) Burton
(4th) Reading 1-0 (5th) Leeds United
(24th) Rotherham United 0-1 (6th) Fulham
(13th) Barnsley 1-1 (7th) Sheffield Wednesday

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC top SJ; Schweinsteiger stars in debut

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The fourth (full — playing during international breaks should be banned) MLS Saturday of 2017 is nearly halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

New York City FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

David Villa continues to be the best, most skilled pure striker to ever ply his trade in MLS, and we’re so lucky to watch on a weekly basis. His first touch, which set up Jack Harrison for NYCFC’s opening goal against San Jose on Saturday, is something that doesn’t even exist in video games.

Villa then proceeded to pick up a secondary assist on Tommy McNamara’s 67th-minute game-winner, playing the first-time through ball to Ronald Matarrita, who crossed for a late-arriving McNamara. Easy finish for him, and NYCFC have their second win of the season and a three-game unbeaten run.

Chicago Fire 2-2 Montreal Impact

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s MLS career got off to a flying start on Saturday, as the 32-year-old World Cup winner marked his Chicago debut with a goal after 17 minutes (WATCH HERE). Schweinsteiger was largely the best player on the field over the course of his 90-minute shift, on two occasions playing inch-perfect through balls to create clear-cut scoring chances — one led directly to a red card — while missing out on a brace by a matter of inches.

Chicago went down to 10 men themselves, in the 71st minute, when Hernan Bernardello’s awful dive conned Ismail Elfath into showing Juninho a second yellow card. Matteo Mancosu had already headed Montreal back onto level terms 10 minutes earlier.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla put Montreal 2-1 ahead in the 90th minute, but Luis Solignac fired a bouncing shot past Evan Bush three minutes later to rescue a point for the home side.

Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Orlando City SC

Columbus are top of the league (they’re also the only team to have played five games already this season), and Justin Meram has already decided he’s a (very early-season) MVP candidate in 2017 (three goals, two assists thus far). The Michigan-born Iraqi international bagged goals no. 2 and 3 of the season on Saturday, as Gregg Berhalter’s side cruised past Orlando in comfortable, convincing fashion.

With Meram, and Ethan Finlay and Federico Higuain back to firing on all cylinders while playing behind Ola Kamara — and Kekuta Manneh set to arrive and bolster an already lethal counter-attacking corps — the only thing that can keep Columbus of the playoffs this season will be more of the shoddy defending that befell them in 2016.

PL Sunday preview: Arsenal’s last stand; Swansea-Boro a relegation battle

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

This is it for Arsenal: one last crack, with a clear path, at finishing in the Premier League’s top-four. As for Swansea City and Middlesbrough, fighting relegation is their reality…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With nearly 100 percent certainty, one of Swansea and Middlesbrough will finish in the bottom-three and be relegated at season’s end, if not both. Ahead of Sunday’s six-pointer at the Liberty Stadium, Paul Clement‘s Swans sit 17th, clear of 18th-place Hull City on goal differential. Boro, meanwhile, are 19th, five points back of Swansea after firing manager Aitor Karanka two weeks ago.

Boro are without a win in their last 11 PL games (four draws, seven losses). Coincidentally, their most recent victory came against Swansea, 3-0 on Dec. 17.

INJURIES: Swansea — OUT: Nathan Dyer (achilles), Angel Rangel (foot) | Boro — OUT: Calum Chambers (foot); QUESTIONABLE: George Friend (calf), Daniel Ayala (hamstring)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For as disastrous and dysfunctional as Arsenal’s 2016-17 season has been thus far, they’re far from out of contention for yet another top-four finish — but make no mistake: they won’t get there with a loss on Sunday. Heading into this weekend’s monumental clash with fourth-place Man City, Arsene Wenger‘s sixth-place Gunners sit seven points behind Pep Guardiola‘s side with a game in hand. A win at home on Sunday, coupled with three points from that game in hand, would see that gap shrink to a single point.

Arsenal lost their final two league games before the recent international break, a pair of 3-1 defeats to Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, while City are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins in that span), though they enter Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium riding two straight draws. Wenger’s future is as uncertain as it’s ever been, as he claims not even he knows what will happen this summer.

“I’ve always been very clear in my mind,” Wenger said. “I will remain like that. I think it’s a subject that at the moment is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more to add to that. … But anyway, do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spent here does not influence my attitude at all.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Petr Cech (calf), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Kieran Gibbs (knock) | Man City — OUT: Gabriel Jesus (ankle), Vincent Kompany (knock), Ilkay Gundogan (knee surgery); RETURNING: Kevin De Bruyne (groin)

VIDEO: Schweinsteiger has a goal on his MLS debut

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger wasn’t signed to spearhead the Chicago Fire attack — not in the slightest — but the newly minted Designated Player marked his MLS debut with a goal after 17 minutes anyway (below video).

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

Unable to believe the space he was given at the back post, the 32-year-old World Cup winner is already halfway to equalling his haul of goals while at Manchester United (two in 35 games), again, just 17 minutes into his MLS adventure.

Through 30 minutes, Schweinsteiger looks exceptionally fine in terms of keeping up with the pace and physical demands of MLS. Do check back in June, July and August, though.