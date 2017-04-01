Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth: The rare thrilling nil-nil

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Saints unbeaten at home all-time vs. AFCB

Arter’s plant foot slips on PK attempt

Sides level on 34 points

An entertaining, flowing match that saw both sides ascendant at different times saw Bournemouth fail in its 13th bid to win at Southampton in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Harry Arter missed a late penalty kick when his plant foot gave way, and Bournemouth now had eight losses and five draws in its history of trips to Southampton.

The point boosts both sides above Watford, with Southampton holding a 10th place advantage by virtue of goal differential.

Dusan Tadic has a pair of early chances. The latter was especially close, a nice flicked pass from Jay Rodriguez that saw Tadic’s finishing angle a bit too acute.

Rodriguez was flagged for offside before putting the second of two chances past Artur Boruc.

Saints continued to control the play. Nathan Redmond won a free kick that ended with Oriel Romeu nodding to a prepared Boruc.

Steven Davis saved Andrew Surman‘s shot off the line in a 34th minute muddle.

Tadic missed a third chance in the 38th minute, putting a lay-off by Redmond onto the outside of the right post, and Boruc made a terrific stop on Rodriguez before the break.

Bournemouth had a moment after the hour mark, as Joshua King laid off for Benik Afobe. The ex-Arsenal man took an extra touch and missed wide of the goal for a huge missed chance.

Moments later, James Ward-Prowse and Tadic both had chances turned away at the other end, and Rodriguez and Ward-Prowse came off for Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal.

The Cherries had a chaotic moment in the 72nd minute, as Adam Smith hit the post through traffic and Forster slid to stop Marc Pugh‘s rebound attempt. A third chance sailed over the bar, but Bournemouth was humming.

Wilshere then played Ryan Fraser through on goal with a gorgeous pass, and Fraser hit the deck in inconspicuous fashion. A penalty was awarded, but Harry Arter’s plant foot slipped to send the ball way over the frame. Lucky Saints.

Oriel Romeo was especially effective for Saints in the draw.

79: It's over the top from #AFCB's Harry Arter, as #SaintsFC survive! [0-0] — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 1, 2017

