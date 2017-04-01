More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Steven Paston/ PA via AP

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth: The rare thrilling nil-nil

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Saints unbeaten at home all-time vs. AFCB
  • Arter’s plant foot slips on PK attempt
  • Sides level on 34 points

An entertaining, flowing match that saw both sides ascendant at different times saw Bournemouth fail in its 13th bid to win at Southampton in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Harry Arter missed a late penalty kick when his plant foot gave way, and Bournemouth now had eight losses and five draws in its history of trips to Southampton.

The point boosts both sides above Watford, with Southampton holding a 10th place advantage by virtue of goal differential.

Dusan Tadic has a pair of early chances. The latter was especially close, a nice flicked pass from Jay Rodriguez that saw Tadic’s finishing angle a bit too acute.

Rodriguez was flagged for offside before putting the second of two chances past Artur Boruc.

Saints continued to control the play. Nathan Redmond won a free kick that ended with Oriel Romeu nodding to a prepared Boruc.

Steven Davis saved Andrew Surman‘s shot off the line in a 34th minute muddle.

Tadic missed a third chance in the 38th minute, putting a lay-off by Redmond onto the outside of the right post, and Boruc made a terrific stop on Rodriguez before the break.

Bournemouth had a moment after the hour mark, as Joshua King laid off for Benik Afobe. The ex-Arsenal man took an extra touch and missed wide of the goal for a huge missed chance.

Moments later, James Ward-Prowse and Tadic both had chances turned away at the other end, and Rodriguez and Ward-Prowse came off for Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal.

The Cherries had a chaotic moment in the 72nd minute, as Adam Smith hit the post through traffic and Forster slid to stop Marc Pugh‘s rebound attempt. A third chance sailed over the bar, but Bournemouth was humming.

Wilshere then played Ryan Fraser through on goal with a gorgeous pass, and Fraser hit the deck in inconspicuous fashion. A penalty was awarded, but Harry Arter’s plant foot slipped to send the ball way over the frame. Lucky Saints.

Oriel Romeo was especially effective for Saints in the draw.

PL Saturday roundup: Tighter at top, bottom

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Things got a little tighter at the top of the table on Saturday, and extremely tight in the race for 17th place.

Hull City joined Swansea City on 27 points, while Spurs closed the gap on defeated Chelsea to 7 points.

All that and more in the roundup:

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal PalaceRECAP

Cesc Fabregas scored after just four minutes, and life looked good for the Blues for a few minutes. That’s until Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha nabbed a pair of quick goals, and Palace led 2-1 at the break.

Palace were fortunate to hold back Chelsea’s ensuing barrage, and also to see Andros Townsend‘s handball in the box uncalled, but the Eagles may’ve saved their Premier League status with the win.

Liverpool 3-1 EvertonRECAP

Everton’s defensive depth was always going to be tested by the Reds, and the Toffees simply couldn’t pass that exam as Merseyside went red. Philippe Coutinho scored a wonderful goal to highlight the Reds’ offensive output, which included goals from Sadio Mane and Divock Origi. Mane was injured in the game to cast a bit of shadow on the win.

Southampton 0-0 BournemouthRECAP

The hosts were ascendant for most of this one, but had trouble finding the back of the net. Bournemouth’s bid to win at St. Mary’s for the first time ever looked to be in good shape after the introduction of Jack Wilshere helped yield a penalty, but Harry Arter‘s plant foot gave way and the attempt sailed over the frame.

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

There’s little doubt the Red Devils were the better team, even without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Juan Mata. Yet Ben Foster thrived between the sticks against his old club, and West Brom held United without a goal to hurt the Red Devils’ Top Four hopes.

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

The Clarets held firm against Spurs’ pressure for some time, but Eric Dier took advantage of a mishit Jeff Hendrick clearance for his first goal since 2015. Then Son Heung-min finished a Dele Alli cross to bring Spurs to within seven points of Chelsea.

Hull City 2-1 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Andrea Ranocchia nabbed a late winner for Hull, adding offense to his stellar defensive record since arriving on loan from Inter Milan. West Ham took a lead on Andy Carroll‘s 50th Premier League goal, but Andrew Robertson scored to set the stage for Ranocchia.

Watford 1-0 SunderlandRECAP

Miguel Britos scored his first goal since joining from Napoli in 2015, boosting Watford while keeping the Black Cats rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke CityRECAP

Wilfried Ndidi scored an absolutely righteous goal, and Jamie Vardy added second half insurance as manager Craig Shakespeare became the first British manager to win his first four PL matches in charge of a side.

Title race alive: Analyzing Chelsea, Spurs schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Well, well, well.

Just when everyone had handed Chelsea the Premier League title the Blues slipped up at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday with Antonio Conte‘s men losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

That has seen their lead atop the PL table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley on Saturday, while Manchester City will also feel like they have a decent shout at getting back in the title race as they can cut the gap to six points if they beat Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

Chelsea still have a huge advantage but with Man City up next, there could be a little wobble for Conte’s men who have looked indestructible for much of this season.

Let’s take a look at what remains for Chelsea and Tottenham in the final nine games of the season…

Chelsea
April 5: vs. Man City
April 8: at Bournemouth
April 16: at Man United
April 25: vs. Southampton
April 30: at Everton
May 8: vs. Middlesbrough
May 13: at West Brom
May 21: vs. Sunderland

Tottenham
April 5: at Swansea City
April 8: vs. Watford
April 15: vs. Bournemouth
April 26: at Crystal Palace
April 30: vs. Arsenal
May 5: at West Ham
May 13: vs. Man United
May 21: at Hull City

On paper, you have to say Tottenham have the easier schedule, plus with Harry Kane to return from injury they may be rejuvenated at the end of the month.

Chelsea and Spurs face each other in the FA Cup semifinal at the end of April at Wembley Stadium but by the time they face each other they could be neck and neck at the top of the table.

The title race now looks much more intriguing than it did before this weekend began.

VIDEO: San Diego “unveils” Footy McFooty Face (then ends the fun)

facebook.com/SoccerCitySD
By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

April Fools’ Day generally means a variety of busted, unfunny jokes from the sporting world (and everywhere, really).

This is not the case for San Diego’s bid to land a Major League Soccer side.

The team had already rallied plenty of viral fame when voters hijacked their naming campaign with the hilarious “Footy McFooty Face” nickname.

And on April 1, they announced that the goofy name had won. It would’ve been way funnier had they not used the end of the video to announce that they’d never name their side SDFMFFFC, but we’ll take it anyway.

Conte, Chelsea aim to move on quickly from shock defeat

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Chelsea suffered a shock defeat at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as Antonio Conte‘s side showed the first signs that the pressure of a Premier League title charge is getting to them.

The PL leaders took the lead through Cesc Fabregas but gave up two quickfire goals to Palace and paid the ultimate price despite dominating large swathes of the game. Chelsea couldn’t break through due to Palace’s heroic defending but won’t be too disheartened as they played well and created chances yet were hit by two pieces of clinical finishing and gave up plenty of opportunities late on as they pushed for an equalizer.

Speaking to the BBC after the game Conte admitted his team conceded sloppy goals but wanted to shift the focus to a big game on Wednesday against Manchester City.

“This is football. We must accept this result,” Conte said. “We scored our goal after five minutes and then we conceded two in a few minutes. When you concede goals in that way you must understand the situation and improve on these mistakes.

“In every game in England, anything can happen. The league is so strong. We faced a team today with strong players. I think they showed they were a good team. Now we have to think about the next game. If we had won we would have been happy but now it’s important to focus on Manchester City.”

Chelsea’s captain Gary Cahill added that the loss was a step back for the Blues but all the focus will be on a blockbuster encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

“It’s a little set back but we need to focus on Wednesday. We need to keep calm and go again,” Cahill said. “The gap is still there. It puts emphasis on Wednesday. It adds a bit more pressure but the boys respond to that.”

Now, everything is set up rather nicely for Chelsea’s clash with City. If the Blues lose a second-straight home game in a matter of days and Tottenham win at Swansea, then their lead will be cut to four points.

A few cracks are starting to appear for Chelsea as their run-in looks a little trickier than it did before this weekend.