STREAM: 6 Premier League games live at 10am ET

We have six games coming your way in a huge slate of Premier League action at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Burnley host Tottenham, Man United welcome West Brom to Old Trafford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace clash in a big London derby, while Hull host West Ham, Stoke head to Leicester and Watford clash with Sunderland.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. West Ham United – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]



