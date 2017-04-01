STREAM: 6 Premier League games live at 10am ET

We have six games coming your way in a huge slate of Premier League action at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Burnley host Tottenham, Man United welcome West Brom to Old Trafford, Chelsea and Crystal Palace clash in a big London derby, while Hull host West Ham, Stoke head to Leicester and Watford clash with Sunderland.
You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
10 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. West Bromwich Albion – CNBC
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. West Ham United – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Sunderland – Premier League Extratime
Wilfred Ndidi is more than the “new N'Golo Kante” for Leicester City.
The defensive midfielder — who joined Leicester in January from Genk — strode forward and spanked home an absolute stunner to put Leicester ahead against Stoke City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.
Click play on the video above to watch Ndidi score his first Premier League goal in style.
Sadio Mane did not look in a good way as he limped off the pitch at Anfield on Saturday.
Mane scored the opener as Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton 3-1 to strengthen their case for a top four finish but Jurgen Klopp admitted after the game that Mane’s injury “didn’t look good” in the locker room.
With Adam Lallana already out for the next four weeks, the last thing Klopp would have wanted was to lose top scorer Mane for an extended period of time.
“I’ve met Mane in the dressing room. It doesn’t look too good,” Klopp told BBC Five Live.
The German added that Mane was unlikely to feature against Bournemouth in midweek.
Mane was injured in a collision with Leighton Baines as the knee of the Senegalese forward seemed to bend awkwardly on impact.
It will be an anxious wait for Liverpool to find out the extent of the damage to Mane.
After an early flurry — especially at Stamford Bridge — goals are at a premium in six midday Premier League matches on Saturday.
Two road sides lead, including Crystal Palace at Chelsea, while congestion is the name of the game at Old Trafford.
Hull City 0-1 West Ham United
Andy Carroll didn’t need to be asked twice to pounce on a Curtis Davies error.
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Maybe the Blues thought they’d be on easy street after Cesc Fabregas’ fourth minute opener, but Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke answered quickly.
Leicester City 1-0 Stoke City
Wilfried Ndidi has helped Craig Shakespeare’s bid to become the first British manager to win his first four matches in charge of a PL side.
Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
The rash of injuries affecting United hasn’t deterred Tony Pulis from playing a congested defensive formation at Old Trafford.
Burnley 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Not much in this one so far.
Watford 0-0 Sunderland
Heurelho Gomes with a nice stop on Adnan Januzaj in this one.
Ronald Koeman is not happy with Jurgen Klopp at all.
During Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Everton at Anfield on Saturday, there were several flashpoints which saw both managers have words on the sidelines.
Tackles from Ross Barkley seemed to be at the center of things, as Klopp and his coaching staff complained to the officials on multiple occasions.
Speaking to Sky Sports Koeman, who said he was “proud” of his team, was far from impressed with those antics.
“Tackles are part of football I saw some tackles from Lucas. It’s all about football but we don’t make a show from the bench like Liverpool. It’s football – a hard and fair game,” Klopp said. “I don’t like coaches from the bench the whole time shouting to referees and linesmen, making a big show about tackles. They were crazy. They didn’t need the physio on the pitch. It’s a man’s sport.”
Tells us what you really think, Ronald…
Even if Liverpool’s bench was animated, like it always is with Klopp on the sidelines, Koeman surely cannot hide the fact that Barkley was very lucky to stay on the pitch in the first half as he caught Dejan Lovren with a high tackle which only got him a yellow card.
This game was a feisty Merseyside derby and there was always going to be plenty of fallout after injuries and hefty challenges.