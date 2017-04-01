Title race alive: Analyzing Chelsea, Spurs schedule

Well, well, well.

Just when everyone had handed Chelsea the Premier League title the Blues slipped up at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday with Antonio Conte‘s men losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

That has seen their lead atop the PL table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley on Saturday, while Manchester City will also feel like they have a decent shout at getting back in the title race as they can cut the gap to six points if they beat Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

Chelsea still have a huge advantage but with Man City up next, there could be a little wobble for Conte’s men who have looked indestructible for much of this season.

Let’s take a look at what remains for Chelsea and Tottenham in the final nine games of the season…

Chelsea

April 5: vs. Man City

April 8: at Bournemouth

April 16: at Man United

April 25: vs. Southampton

April 30: at Everton

May 8: vs. Middlesbrough

May 13: at West Brom

May 21: vs. Sunderland

Tottenham

April 5: at Swansea City

April 8: vs. Watford

April 15: vs. Bournemouth

April 26: at Crystal Palace

April 30: vs. Arsenal

May 5: at West Ham

May 13: vs. Man United

May 21: at Hull City

On paper, you have to say Tottenham have the easier schedule, plus with Harry Kane to return from injury they may be rejuvenated at the end of the month.

Chelsea and Spurs face each other in the FA Cup semifinal at the end of April at Wembley Stadium but by the time they face each other they could be neck and neck at the top of the table.

The title race now looks much more intriguing than it did before this weekend began.

