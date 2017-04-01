More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Title race alive: Analyzing Chelsea, Spurs schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

Well, well, well.

Just when everyone had handed Chelsea the Premier League title the Blues slipped up at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday with Antonio Conte‘s men losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

That has seen their lead atop the PL table cut to seven points after Tottenham beat Burnley on Saturday, while Manchester City will also feel like they have a decent shout at getting back in the title race as they can cut the gap to six points if they beat Arsenal on Sunday and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday

Chelsea still have a huge advantage but with Man City up next, there could be a little wobble for Conte’s men who have looked indestructible for much of this season.

Let’s take a look at what remains for Chelsea and Tottenham in the final nine games of the season as Chelsea…

Chelsea
April 5: vs. Man City
April 8: at Bournemouth
April 16: at Man United
April 25: vs. Southampton
April 30: at Everton
May 8: vs. Middlesbrough
May 13: at West Brom
May 21: vs. Sunderland

TBA: vs. Watford

Tottenham
April 5: at Swansea City
April 8: vs. Watford
April 15: vs. Bournemouth
April 26: at Crystal Palace
April 30: vs. Arsenal
May 5: at West Ham
May 13: vs. Man United
May 21: at Hull City

TBA: at Leicester

On paper, you have to say Tottenham have the easier schedule, plus with Harry Kane to return from injury they may be rejuvenated at the end of the month.

Chelsea and Spurs face each other in the FA Cup semifinal at the end of April at Wembley Stadium but by the time they face each other they could be neck and neck at the top of the table.

The title race now looks much more intriguing than it did before this weekend began.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC top SJ; Schweinsteiger stars in debut

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

The fourth (full — playing during international breaks should be banned) MLS Saturday of 2017 is nearly halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

New York City FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

David Villa continues to be the best, most skilled pure striker to ever ply his trade in MLS, and we’re so lucky to watch on a weekly basis. His first touch, which set up Jack Harrison for NYCFC’s opening goal against San Jose on Saturday, is something that doesn’t even exist in video games.

Villa then proceeded to pick up a secondary assist on Tommy McNamara’s 67th-minute game-winner, playing the first-time through ball to Ronald Matarrita, who crossed for a late-arriving McNamara. Easy finish for him, and NYCFC have their second win of the season and a three-game unbeaten run.

Chicago Fire 2-2 Montreal Impact

Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s MLS career got off to a flying start on Saturday, as the 32-year-old World Cup winner marked his Chicago debut with a goal after 17 minutes (WATCH HERE). Schweinsteiger was largely the best player on the field over the course of his 90-minute shift, on two occasions playing inch-perfect through balls to create clear-cut scoring chances — one led directly to a red card — while missing out on a brace by a matter of inches.

Chicago went down to 10 men themselves, in the 71st minute, when Hernan Bernardello’s awful dive conned Ismail Elfath into showing Juninho a second yellow card. Matteo Mancosu had already headed Montreal back onto level terms 10 minutes earlier.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla put Montreal 2-1 ahead in the 90th minute, but Luis Solignac fired a bouncing shot past Evan Bush three minutes later to rescue a point for the home side.

Columbus Crew SC 2-0 Orlando City SC

Columbus are top of the league (they’re also the only team to have played five games already this season), and Justin Meram has already decided he’s a (very early-season) MVP candidate in 2017 (three goals, two assists thus far). The Michigan-born Iraqi international bagged goals no. 2 and 3 of the season on Saturday, as Gregg Berhalter’s side cruised past Orlando in comfortable, convincing fashion.

With Meram, and Ethan Finlay and Federico Higuain back to firing on all cylinders while playing behind Ola Kamara — and Kekuta Manneh set to arrive and bolster an already lethal counter-attacking corps — the only thing that can keep Columbus of the playoffs this season will be more of the shoddy defending that befell them in 2016.

PL Sunday preview: Arsenal’s last stand; Swansea-Boro a relegation battle

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT

This is it for Arsenal: one last crack, with a clear path, at finishing in the Premier League’s top-four. As for Swansea City and Middlesbrough, fighting relegation is their reality…

Swansea City vs. Middlesbrough — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

With nearly 100 percent certainty, one of Swansea and Middlesbrough will finish in the bottom-three and be relegated at season’s end, if not both. Ahead of Sunday’s six-pointer at the Liberty Stadium, Paul Clement‘s Swans sit 17th, clear of 18th-place Hull City on goal differential. Boro, meanwhile, are 19th, five points back of Swansea after firing manager Aitor Karanka two weeks ago.

Boro are without a win in their last 11 PL games (four draws, seven losses). Coincidentally, their most recent victory came against Swansea, 3-0 on Dec. 17.

INJURIES: Swansea — OUT: Nathan Dyer (achilles), Angel Rangel (foot) | Boro — OUT: Calum Chambers (foot); QUESTIONABLE: George Friend (calf), Daniel Ayala (hamstring)

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For as disastrous and dysfunctional as Arsenal’s 2016-17 season has been thus far, they’re far from out of contention for yet another top-four finish — but make no mistake: they won’t get there with a loss on Sunday. Heading into this weekend’s monumental clash with fourth-place Man City, Arsene Wenger‘s sixth-place Gunners sit seven points behind Pep Guardiola‘s side with a game in hand. A win at home on Sunday, coupled with three points from that game in hand, would see that gap shrink to a single point.

Arsenal lost their final two league games before the recent international break, a pair of 3-1 defeats to Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, while City are unbeaten in their last seven league games (four wins in that span), though they enter Sunday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium riding two straight draws. Wenger’s future is as uncertain as it’s ever been, as he claims not even he knows what will happen this summer.

“I’ve always been very clear in my mind,” Wenger said. “I will remain like that. I think it’s a subject that at the moment is not sorted completely out. I have nothing more to add to that. … But anyway, do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spent here does not influence my attitude at all.”

INJURIES: Arsenal — OUT: Petr Cech (calf), Santi Cazorla (achilles), Kieran Gibbs (knock) | Man City — OUT: Gabriel Jesus (ankle), Vincent Kompany (knock), Ilkay Gundogan (knee surgery); RETURNING: Kevin De Bruyne (groin)

VIDEO: Schweinsteiger has a goal on his MLS debut

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger wasn’t signed to spearhead the Chicago Fire attack — not in the slightest — but the newly minted Designated Player marked his MLS debut with a goal after 17 minutes anyway (below video).

Unable to believe the space he was given at the back post, the 32-year-old World Cup winner is already halfway to equalling his haul of goals while at Manchester United (two in 35 games), again, just 17 minutes into his MLS adventure.

Through 30 minutes, Schweinsteiger looks exceptionally fine in terms of keeping up with the pace and physical demands of MLS. Do check back in June, July and August, though.

VIDEO: Vermes, Dwyer, Saad really got SKC rookie with April Fools’ gag

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

As Colton Storm sat in a Kansas City cafe — Peter Vermes, his manager, standing before him, lecturing — the Sporting Kansas City rookie saw his professional soccer career flash before his eyes.

Storm had spent the last few days talking to a girl he met on Instagram, setting up their first date — or so he thought. Rather, Dom Dwyer and Soony Saad, Storm’s professional jokester teammates, had enlisted the help of Vermes and were laying the groundwork for the team’s annual April Fools’ Day prank (below video).

The gag was expertly crafted, but flawlessly executed above all. This soccer thing is working out pretty well for Vermes, but a fall-back career in Hollywood, featuring overprotective-father phrases like “[Your parents] would not be pleased with this moment” and “I know everything that’s going on in this city,” is there for the taking.

Sporting KC players and coaches have a history of quality April Fools’ Day pranks, as you can see here, and especially here.