VIDEO: Coutinho scores stunner in Merseyside derby

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT

Philippe Coutinho is called the little magician for a reason.

The Brazilian playmaker curled home a stunner to put Liverpool ahead in the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

Click play on the video above to see his superb strike as he bamboozled two Everton defenders and sent a beauty into the top corner.

Majestic.

Liverpool 3-1 Everton: Merseyside is Red

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
  • Coutinho, Mane, Origi score
  • Mane injured for Liverpool
  • Pennington equalized for Everton
  • Liverpool nine points clear of Everton

Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday in a feisty Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men went ahead early through Sadio Mane‘s strike but Matthew Pennington equalized in a frantic first half. Phillipe Coutinho curled home a stunner to make it 2-1 before the break as Ross Barkley was lucky to stay on the pitch after two hefty challenges.

Divock Origi sealed the win for Liverpool in the second half as the Reds moved nine points ahead of Everton and strengthened their grip on a top four spot as they remain unbeaten against the PL’s top 10 this season.

Liverpool took the lead with less than eight minutes on the clock as Mane surged at Everton’s defense and hit a low shot across goal and into the far corner. 1-0 to the Reds as Anfield erupted.

Everton struggled to get a foothold in the game after that early setback with Liverpool snapping into the tackles and pinning the Toffees back.

Liverpool continued to find pockets of space behind Everton’s defense as Coutinho curled an effort towards the far post which Joel Robles saved and then Phil Jagielka cleared off the line.

Everton then stunned the Kop as academy product Pennington tapped home his first Toffees goal from close range as a loose ball from a corner found him unmarked. 1-1. Game on.

However, Liverpool were back in front soon after Everton’s equalizer as Coutinho cut inside past Gueye and Pennington and curled home a sumptuous strike into the far top corner with a moment of magic. 2-1.

Ross Barkley was lucky to not be sent off for a nasty challenge on Dejan Lovren as referee Anthony Taylor instead brandished a yellow card as things livened up.

At the start of the second half Everton were positive s Barkley’s free kick found Ashley Williams at the back post and his effort back across goal was saved by Simon Mignolet with Lukaku lurking. At the other end Emre Can‘s effort caused Joel Robles some problems as both teams went for it.

Mane was then forced off through injury after a heavy challenge from Leighton Baines and Everton came to life with Barkley’s deflected shot and then James Mliner blocking Mason Holgate‘s cross at the vital moment.

The Toffees pushed hard for an equalizer but were opened up by a fine through ball from Coutinho which found substitute Origi who stayed cool and slotted home to make it 3-1.

Everton threw the kitchen sink at Liverpool with Holgate’s deflected effort well-saved by Mignolet and the youngster then put a header just over. Liverpool threatened through Trent Alexander-Arnold as the youngster jumped off the bench and went close twice but the crucial derby day win was easy enough for Liverpool as they’re now unbeaten at home against Everton in the PL since 1999.

US women’s national team calls up 16-year-old forward Smith

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2017, 9:08 AM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. women’s national team has called up 16-year-old Sophia Smith as an injury replacement on Jill Ellis’ roster.

Smith was set to join the team Friday ahead of two upcoming exhibition matches against Russia on April 6 and 9, both in Texas. A high school junior from Windsor, Colorado, Smith left the Americans’ Under-23 squad in Portland, Oregon.

The Americans are down midfielders Morgan Brian (knee), Lindsey Horan (hip) and Tobin Heath (back), all forced to pull out of the training camp.

Smith was recently in Europe for stints with both the US U-18 and U-20 teams, scoring five goals in three games for the U-18 group in England to earn a spot on the U-20 team. Playing in Spain, she scored four goals in three matches during that call-up.

She is both club teammates and attends school in Colorado with 17-year-old Jaelin Howell, picked by Ellis to replace Horan on March 29.

LIVE – At the half: Liverpool lead Everton in frantic derby

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT

Liverpool and Everton are putting on quite the show in the 228th edition of the Merseyside derby.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool 1-0 up early on but Everton academy product Matthew Pennington leveled in front of the Kop to make it 1-1.

A moment of magic from Philippe Coutinho then made it 2-1 to Liverpool moments later as plenty of meaty tackles were made and passion was high at Anfield.

Click on the link above to watch the second half live as the game is balanced on a knife edge.

WATCH LIVE: Liverpool v. Everton in Merseyside derby

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 1, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

This should be tasty. Liverpool host Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield as two ambitious clubs collide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool sit inside the top four but Everton can move just three points behind their Merseyside rivals with a win. Ronald Koeman‘s side are the most

In team news Liverpool bring in Lucas to partner Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can in midfield and have Mane and Coutinho supporting Firmino in Adam Lallana‘s absence through injury.

Everton bring in youngsters Matthew Pennington and Mason Holgate to the starting lineup for the injured duo of Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Origi

EvertonJoel, Baines, Williams, Jagielka, Pennington, Holgate, Gana, Davies, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Lukaku. Subs: Stekelenburg, Valencia, Kone, Mirallas, Barry, Lookman, Kenny