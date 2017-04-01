More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Schweinsteiger has a goal on his MLS debut

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT

Bastian Schweinsteiger wasn’t signed to spearhead the Chicago Fire attack — not in the slightest — but the newly minted Designated Player marked his MLS debut with a goal after 17 minutes anyway (below video).

Unable to believe the space he was given at the back post, the 32-year-old World Cup winner is already halfway to equalling his haul of goals while at Manchester United (two in 35 games), again, just 17 minutes into his MLS adventure.

Through 30 minutes, Schweinsteiger looks exceptionally fine in terms of keeping up with the pace and physical demands of MLS. Do check back in June, July and August, though.

VIDEO: Vermes, Dwyer, Saad really got SKC rookie with April Fools’ gag

By Andy EdwardsApr 1, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

As Colton Storm sat in a Kansas City cafe — Peter Vermes, his manager, standing before him, lecturing — the Sporting Kansas City rookie saw his professional soccer career flash before his eyes.

Storm had spent the last few days talking to a girl he met on Instagram, setting up their first date — or so he thought. Rather, Dom Dwyer and Soony Saad, Storm’s professional jokester teammates, had enlisted the help of Vermes and were laying the groundwork for the team’s annual April Fools’ Day prank (below video).

The gag was expertly crafted, but flawlessly executed above all. This soccer thing is working out pretty well for Vermes, but a fall-back career in Hollywood, featuring overprotective-father phrases like “[Your parents] would not be pleased with this moment” and “I know everything that’s going on in this city,” is there for the taking.

Sporting KC players and coaches have a history of quality April Fools’ Day pranks, as you can see here, and especially here.

Bundesliga wrap: All square in Revierderby; Wood helps Hamburg hopes

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Sunday visitors Wolfsburg and Mainz will be feeling the pressure after relegation battlers Hamburg surprised Koln on Saturday.

Schalke 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

For the first time since 2008, the Revierderby featured a season’s worth of draws. Shinji Kagawa assisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Dortmund’s 53rd minute opener, but 20-year-old Thilo Kehrer scored his first senior goal to earn Schalke a point.

USMNT phenom Christian Pulisic played the final three minutes for BVB, coming on for Kagawa.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Darmstadt

Naby Keita now has six goals and seven assists in his brief Bundesliga career, as Leipzig keeps steadying the ship. The hosts led 2-0 before Darmstadt’s Sandro Sirigu took a 72nd minute red card.

Hamburg 2-1 Koln

A huge win in the relegation race got a nice assist from USMNT forward Bobby Wood, as Hamburg led early before getting a late winner from Lewis Holtby.

Hamburg is now a point above the relegation playoff spot and 10 clear of the automatic drop zone. Here’s Wood’s assist.

Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 1-3 Hoffenheim – Friday
Bayern Munich 6-0 Augsburg – Three more for Lewandowski
Freiburg 2-5 Werder Bremen – Thomas Delaney hat trick
Eintracht Frankfurt – Borussia Monchengladbach
Ingolstadt – Mainz — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Bayer Leverkusen – Wolfsburg — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

PL Saturday roundup: Tighter at top, bottom

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Things got a little tighter at the top of the table on Saturday, and extremely tight in the race for 17th place.

Hull City joined Swansea City on 27 points, while Spurs closed the gap on defeated Chelsea to 7 points.

All that and more in the roundup:

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal PalaceRECAP

Cesc Fabregas scored after just four minutes, and life looked good for the Blues for a few minutes. That’s until Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha nabbed a pair of quick goals, and Palace led 2-1 at the break.

Palace were fortunate to hold back Chelsea’s ensuing barrage, and also to see Andros Townsend‘s handball in the box uncalled, but the Eagles may’ve saved their Premier League status with the win.

Liverpool 3-1 EvertonRECAP

Everton’s defensive depth was always going to be tested by the Reds, and the Toffees simply couldn’t pass that exam as Merseyside went red. Philippe Coutinho scored a wonderful goal to highlight the Reds’ offensive output, which included goals from Sadio Mane and Divock Origi. Mane was injured in the game to cast a bit of shadow on the win.

Southampton 0-0 BournemouthRECAP

The hosts were ascendant for most of this one, but had trouble finding the back of the net. Bournemouth’s bid to win at St. Mary’s for the first time ever looked to be in good shape after the introduction of Jack Wilshere helped yield a penalty, but Harry Arter‘s plant foot gave way and the attempt sailed over the frame.

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

There’s little doubt the Red Devils were the better team, even without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Juan Mata. Yet Ben Foster thrived between the sticks against his old club, and West Brom held United without a goal to hurt the Red Devils’ Top Four hopes.

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

The Clarets held firm against Spurs’ pressure for some time, but Eric Dier took advantage of a mishit Jeff Hendrick clearance for his first goal since 2015. Then Son Heung-min finished a Dele Alli cross to bring Spurs to within seven points of Chelsea.

Hull City 2-1 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Andrea Ranocchia nabbed a late winner for Hull, adding offense to his stellar defensive record since arriving on loan from Inter Milan. West Ham took a lead on Andy Carroll‘s 50th Premier League goal, but Andrew Robertson scored to set the stage for Ranocchia.

Watford 1-0 SunderlandRECAP

Miguel Britos scored his first goal since joining from Napoli in 2015, boosting Watford while keeping the Black Cats rooted to the bottom of the table.

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke CityRECAP

Wilfried Ndidi scored an absolutely righteous goal, and Jamie Vardy added second half insurance as manager Craig Shakespeare became the first British manager to win his first four PL matches in charge of a side.

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth: The rare thrilling nil-nil

By Nicholas MendolaApr 1, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Saints unbeaten at home all-time vs. AFCB
  • Arter’s plant foot slips on PK attempt
  • Sides level on 34 points

An entertaining, flowing match that saw both sides ascendant at different times saw Bournemouth fail in its 13th bid to win at Southampton in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Harry Arter missed a late penalty kick when his plant foot gave way, and Bournemouth now had eight losses and five draws in its history of trips to Southampton.

The point boosts both sides above Watford, with Southampton holding a 10th place advantage by virtue of goal differential.

Dusan Tadic has a pair of early chances. The latter was especially close, a nice flicked pass from Jay Rodriguez that saw Tadic’s finishing angle a bit too acute.

Rodriguez was flagged for offside before putting the second of two chances past Artur Boruc.

Saints continued to control the play. Nathan Redmond won a free kick that ended with Oriel Romeu nodding to a prepared Boruc.

Steven Davis saved Andrew Surman‘s shot off the line in a 34th minute muddle.

Tadic missed a third chance in the 38th minute, putting a lay-off by Redmond onto the outside of the right post, and Boruc made a terrific stop on Rodriguez before the break.

Bournemouth had a moment after the hour mark, as Joshua King laid off for Benik Afobe. The ex-Arsenal man took an extra touch and missed wide of the goal for a huge missed chance.

Moments later, James Ward-Prowse and Tadic both had chances turned away at the other end, and Rodriguez and Ward-Prowse came off for Shane Long and Sofiane Boufal.

The Cherries had a chaotic moment in the 72nd minute, as Adam Smith hit the post through traffic and Forster slid to stop Marc Pugh‘s rebound attempt. A third chance sailed over the bar, but Bournemouth was humming.

Wilshere then played Ryan Fraser through on goal with a gorgeous pass, and Fraser hit the deck in inconspicuous fashion. A penalty was awarded, but Harry Arter’s plant foot slipped to send the ball way over the frame. Lucky Saints.

Oriel Romeo was especially effective for Saints in the draw.

